Detroit, MI

Watch: Babyface Ray Tells The Story Behind Getting Arrested After His BMW Stalled In Detroit

By @Djxo313
 3 days ago

Babyface Ray and his music is blowing up all over the country but it didn’t stop him from catching heat from the local law enforcement in his hometown of Detroit.

The rapper made headlines during the final days of 2022 after a traffic stop led to him being arrested due to outstanding warrants. According to the police report, cops responded to a brand new BMW that was blocking traffic and upon investigation ended up arresting Ray after running his ID.

Police claim the rapper had a suspended license, improper possession of a weapon and other outstanding misdemeanors. Babyface Ray tapped in with The Morning Hustle’s Headkrack and Lore’l to clear the air and explain how it all went down. Luckily the rapper was quickly released after booking. Watch the clip below and stay tuned for our full interview dropping this Friday at 10AM EST.

