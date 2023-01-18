ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift

A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
dailyhodl.com

Analytics Firm Names Two ‘Still Undervalued’ Crypto Assets, Warns One Explosive Altcoin Facing High Risk of Pullback

Crypto analytics firm Santiment warns that the native token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem, ApeCoin (APE), stands a high chance of retracing after a modest rally. Santiment says that ApeCoin’s market-value-to-realized-value (MVRV) ratio sits at 15.981%, suggesting that it is relatively overvalued. According to...
dailyhodl.com

Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) Continues Price Surge This Week Amid New Listing on Top South Korean Exchange

Dogecoin (DOGE) rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) is continuing its 2023 price surge this week as it gets a listing on South Korea’s top crypto exchange by trading volume. The Seoul-based Upbit, which registered more trading volume than any other exchange besides Binance in the 24 hours prior to writing, listed SHIB against the South Korean Won (KRW) on Wednesday.
dailyhodl.com

KEY3.id Supports Multi-Chain Transaction, Partnership With KuCoin Wallet, CoinHub Wallet and Wallet3 To Launch 2023 Lucky Transaction Campaign With Over 30,000 Participants on Social

KEY3.id recently announced the support of multi-chain transactions, including major public chains such as Ethereum, BSC, TRON, Polygon, BNB Chain, Solana and more. As the only DID on Ethereum chain to support multi-chain transactions, KEY3.id gained the support and access from wallets such as KuCoin Wallet, CoinHub Wallet and Wallet3 and exchanges such as Yibi to jointly launch the 2023 Lucky Transaction Campaign.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum (ETH) Rival Launches New Ecosystem Fund Amid Bullish Price Action in Crypto Markets

Fantom (FTM) has just launched a new on-chain ecosystem fund designed to provide capital for supporters looking to build on the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s blockchain. The layer-1 blockchain project is now operating the “Ecosystem Vault,” a new fund “aimed at empowering builders on Fantom by offering a decentralized avenue for funding projects, ideas and creations through a community-driven decision process.”
dailyhodl.com

Deposit EUR/GBP at Zero Percent Fees With Newly Launched SEPA/FPS Channels on Bitget

Leading crypto exchange Bitget introduces new SEPA and FPS channels for users seeking to deposit EUR and GBP currencies. In addition, the new deposit rails come with zero percent fees, making transacting cryptocurrencies more straightforward. Making it easier for customers to deposit fiat currency to start trading crypto assets is...
dailyhodl.com

Polygon, Cosmos and Two Ethereum Rivals Have Surged Over 400% in One Metric, Says Crypto Firm

A new annual report from early-stage venture firm Electric Capital shows massive developer activity growth on four blockchain projects, including two Ethereum (ETH) rivals. According to the firm, active developers on the Polygon (MATIC) and Cosmos (ATOM) blockchains along with ETH rivals Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) shot up in 2022 by more than 400% from five years ago.

