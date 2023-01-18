Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift
A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Seven Additional Crypto Assets Are Massively Undervalued Based on One Metric: Santiment
Analytics platform Santiment says that the two largest meme coins by market cap and seven other crypto assets currently pose a relatively lower risk for investors. Santiment says that based on the market-value-to-realized-value (MVRV) Z-score, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are undervalued and lower risk. Dogecoin is trading at...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Tone Vays Says Bitcoin (BTC) Pullback Below $20,000 Now ‘Very, Very’ Unlikely
Seasoned trader and analyst Tone Vays says that a Bitcoin (BTC) pullback below the key psychological area of $20,000 is now unlikely to transpire. Vays tells his 123,000 YouTube subscribers that the chances of Bitcoin falling below $20,000 has been drastically reduced after BTC rallied above $22,000 today. “If [Bitcoin]...
dailyhodl.com
Ripple CEO Says Chance of Settling With SEC in XRP Lawsuit Is ‘Zero’, Predicts When Ruling Could Be Delivered
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse doesn’t think the payments firm will reach a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the lawsuit alleging XRP to be a security. Garlinghouse says in a CNBC interview that a settlement would only happen if the SEC clarified that XRP is...
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Triggers Temporary Explosion for Ethereum Staking Altcoin After Announcing Surprise Support
An altcoin staking project built on Ethereum (ETH) is exploding in value after a surprise listing on the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance. Binance abruptly announced listing Rocket Pool (RPL) on the exchange’s Innovation Zone, a trading space dedicated to crypto assets more prone to price volatility. Rocket...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Becomes Third-Fastest Crypto at Decreasing Carbon Emissions, Slashing CO2 by 25% in 2022: Report
New data reveals that meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the fastest crypto assets at decreasing carbon emissions. According to a new report by foreign exchange data aggregator Forexsuggest, Dogecoin is the third-fastest digital asset at lowering its carbon footprint as it slashed its emissions by 25% in 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Staggering $422,000,000 of Shiba Inu in Less Than One Week: On-Chain Data
New data reveals that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) holdings of the world’s largest Ethereum (ETH) whales have grown by hundreds of millions of dollars in less than a week. According to whale-surveying platform WhaleStats, the top 1,000 ETH whales have gobbled up $422 million worth of the meme asset since January 17th.
dailyhodl.com
Analytics Firm Names Two ‘Still Undervalued’ Crypto Assets, Warns One Explosive Altcoin Facing High Risk of Pullback
Crypto analytics firm Santiment warns that the native token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem, ApeCoin (APE), stands a high chance of retracing after a modest rally. Santiment says that ApeCoin’s market-value-to-realized-value (MVRV) ratio sits at 15.981%, suggesting that it is relatively overvalued. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) Continues Price Surge This Week Amid New Listing on Top South Korean Exchange
Dogecoin (DOGE) rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) is continuing its 2023 price surge this week as it gets a listing on South Korea’s top crypto exchange by trading volume. The Seoul-based Upbit, which registered more trading volume than any other exchange besides Binance in the 24 hours prior to writing, listed SHIB against the South Korean Won (KRW) on Wednesday.
dailyhodl.com
KEY3.id Supports Multi-Chain Transaction, Partnership With KuCoin Wallet, CoinHub Wallet and Wallet3 To Launch 2023 Lucky Transaction Campaign With Over 30,000 Participants on Social
KEY3.id recently announced the support of multi-chain transactions, including major public chains such as Ethereum, BSC, TRON, Polygon, BNB Chain, Solana and more. As the only DID on Ethereum chain to support multi-chain transactions, KEY3.id gained the support and access from wallets such as KuCoin Wallet, CoinHub Wallet and Wallet3 and exchanges such as Yibi to jointly launch the 2023 Lucky Transaction Campaign.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Rival Launches New Ecosystem Fund Amid Bullish Price Action in Crypto Markets
Fantom (FTM) has just launched a new on-chain ecosystem fund designed to provide capital for supporters looking to build on the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s blockchain. The layer-1 blockchain project is now operating the “Ecosystem Vault,” a new fund “aimed at empowering builders on Fantom by offering a decentralized avenue for funding projects, ideas and creations through a community-driven decision process.”
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Unlikely To Be Easy, Warns Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone – Here’s Why
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin’s (BTC) road to recovery comes with big challenges. McGlone tells his 54,400 Twitter followers that Bitcoin may be forming a bottom similar to 2018, but he warns the macroeconomic conditions are now less favorable than they were back then. “Bitcoin’s...
dailyhodl.com
Deposit EUR/GBP at Zero Percent Fees With Newly Launched SEPA/FPS Channels on Bitget
Leading crypto exchange Bitget introduces new SEPA and FPS channels for users seeking to deposit EUR and GBP currencies. In addition, the new deposit rails come with zero percent fees, making transacting cryptocurrencies more straightforward. Making it easier for customers to deposit fiat currency to start trading crypto assets is...
From tumbling earnings to sky-high valuations, here's 4 reasons experts see losses in the S&P 500 for a 2nd straight year
Investors looking to take shelter in the benchmark US index this year could be in for rough ride akin to 2022, experts say.
dailyhodl.com
Polygon, Cosmos and Two Ethereum Rivals Have Surged Over 400% in One Metric, Says Crypto Firm
A new annual report from early-stage venture firm Electric Capital shows massive developer activity growth on four blockchain projects, including two Ethereum (ETH) rivals. According to the firm, active developers on the Polygon (MATIC) and Cosmos (ATOM) blockchains along with ETH rivals Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) shot up in 2022 by more than 400% from five years ago.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Details Massive Bitcoin Target, Says Major Paradigm Shift Potentially Underway
A closely followed crypto strategist says a major shift in trend could be underway for Bitcoin (BTC). In a new video, crypto analyst Kevin Svenson tells his 120,000 Twitter followers that a bullish macro shift is happening now for Bitcoin. “We are now breaking the largest falling wedge in Bitcoin’s...
dailyhodl.com
Ripple CTO Weighs In on Upcoming Ruling in SEC Lawsuit, Says XRP Fits the Definition of a ‘Commodity’
Ripple’s chief technology officer David Schwartz says the company’s XRP token is a “commodity” despite an ongoing legal dispute over its status. Schwartz claims XRP fits into the definition of a commodity under US federal finance rules ahead of a possible legal ruling this year on whether the token was illegally traded as an unregistered security.
Comments / 0