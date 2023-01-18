ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WATCH: Will McClendon Talks Recovery, UCLA Limiting Turnovers

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EonHb_0kJCFnZo00

Coming off a torn ACL, the young guard has managed to avoid turning the ball over in 101 minutes of action this season.

UCLA men's basketball guard Will McClendon spoke with reporters ahead of Tuesday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. McClendon talked about the deflections bone, his recovery from a torn ACL, how he has managed to avoid turning the ball over and what it's like to play with Adem Bona.

Have you gotten to sign the bone yet?

(Laughs) Nah. Unfortunately, we have Jaylen Clark and Jaime Jaquez on the team, so.

Is that a goal of yours?

Oh for sure, I can't wait to sign the bone, it would be an honor. It would be an honor with the names that are on the bone, so yeah, for sure.

Did you take off your brace in one game and then put it back on?

No, so I usually warm up without my brace on, and then when I go back to the bench, I usually put it on, when they tell me I have to, so yeah. Yeah, I've played every game with the brace on.

Feel like you're getting close to not needing it anymore?

Oh yeah, super super close. Hopefully this next road trip, I can take it off. We'll see what the doc says, but yeah, really really close.

Do they need to have a bone for most minutes without a turnover?

(Laughs) Man, I mean, I just try to take care of the ball. I mean, coach is big on taking care of the ball, no turnovers, so I mean, if I ain't got no turnovers then maybe, maybe.

What's your favorite part of playing with Adem?

I mean, the energy he brings on the court, he's always talking so loud, he makes big energy plays, he's such a smart player, makes the right reads, selfless player. So it's like, you just love playing with guys like that and Adem Bona's definitely one of those guys.

Coach was saying your post entry passes are some of the best on the team – is that your natural passing ability or is it something you've specifically had to hone in on in practice?

So yeah, I mean, growing up, I've been blessed to play with really talented bigs and I've been practicing post entries my whole life so I guess it just comes really natural to me, so yeah.

Can you talk about the play when you got the ball to Adem at the end of the Washington State game and how that developed?

Yeah, I mean, Tyger got a really great deflection, we needed a stop down the stretch. The ball came my side, I was dribbling, I seen Adem ahead. There was one guy, he kinda stopped, he kinda pressed up, and usually when they do that, throw it over the top. Adem was right there, took his time, finished the ball. It was a good play.

What does coach want specifically when he says he wants you to be more aggressive offensively?

I mean, he knows that I'm really a selfless player and I'm looking to pass the ball. And coming back from injury, I'm just really trying to find ways to impact the team, help the team win, so every day, day-by-day, I'm trying to get better at different aspects of the game and if coach needs me to score more, I'm working on that every day in practice.

Do you have a nickname for the bone? The Deflections Bone? What do you call it?

I mean, really, it's just The Bone, like it has its own name, it has its own meaning. It's gotten a lot bigger than in the past, so we got a different type of bone. But yeah, it's just The Bone.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories : UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Update on UCLA 2023 Football Recruiting Class Rankings

With the transfer portal, the recruiting class rankings are ever-fluctuating, but UCLA is doing well in both the overall 2023 class rankings, which includes both high school and transfer recruits, and the rankings that are transfer-only. Currently UCLA is ranked No. 24 overall and No. 7 in the transfer rankings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Thursday Afternoon "BOOM!"

On Thursday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. In his tweet, Ethan Young noted that this was a 2024 commit, which would be UCLA's first in that class.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA community honors legacy of killed Black Panther students

Around 60 UCLA community members gathered Tuesday evening to honor the 54th anniversary of the death of two former students and Black Panthers who were killed in Campbell Hall. On Jan. 17, 1969, Alprentice “Bunchy” Carter and John Huggins Jr. were shot by Claude “Chuchessa” Hubert, following a meeting to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area

Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
railfan.com

LA Metro to LAX: Crenshaw Extension Opens

Having just landed after a long flight, and tired from a day of traveling, one is faced with a variety of choices for transportation to their local destination. For many domestic airports, options are lacking beyond rental vehicles, taxis, or rideshares, as convenient public transit connections are not available to nearby downtowns and suburbs. However, the situation has been continually improving for those traveling to West Coast destinations as most major cities now possess an airport rail transit connection. And now the world’s third-busiest airport joins the ranks of these integrated air terminals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WBUR

A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Mayor Bass moves into Getty House

Windsor Square, a neighborhood characterized by gated mansions and tree-lined residential streets, has a new resident. A spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass said she moved into Getty House, the official residence of the mayor of Los Angeles, during the “Christmas break” and will live there while in office. The mayor joins other former city leaders who have called the mansion at 605 S. Irving Blvd. home, including the past two mayors, Eric Garcetti and Antonio Villaraigosa, as well as the late Mayor Tom Bradley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
culvercitynews.org

Johnnie’s Pastrami is a Culver classic

Johnnie’s Pastrami was founded in 1952 by brothers Eddie and Eli Passy, so it has just celebrated its 70th anniversary. In this era, when restaurants come and go with increasingly alarming frequency, that’s hugely impressive. That said, this place really is more than a restaurant now. It’s as much a part of Culver City as any iconic landmark, and the customers just keep showing up. Johnnie’s Pastrami is bucking the trend – loyalty does exist in business.
CULVER CITY, CA
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy