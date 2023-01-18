ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Chris Ford dies at 74

By JR Radcliffe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUvW1_0kJCFDzm00

Chris Ford, who served as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks for two seasons from 1996-98, has died at age 74, according to a family statement.

The mustachioed former Boston Celtics standout player and coach took over the Bucks in the 1996-97 season when Milwaukee signed him to a three-year contract as a replacement for Mike Dunleavy. The Bucks registered a record of 69-95 over two seasons before Ford was replaced by George Karl. At the time, it was the quickest exit of any non-interim coach in franchise history, though Ford's two teams both improved their records from the previous season.

Ford coached future Hall of Famer Ray Allen during Allen's first two seasons in the NBA, with teams that also featured Glenn Robinson and Vin Baker for one season before Baker was traded to Seattle in a three-way exchange.

Ford was selected for the job over former Toronto Raptors coach Brendan Malone. For most NBA fans, however, Ford will be remembered as a member of the Celtics organization.

An alumnus of Villanova and drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1972, Ford spent six-plus seasons in Detroit but went on to win three championships as a Celtics player and then became an assistant to K.C. Jones on Boston championship teams in 1984 and 1986.

Ford then became Celtics head coach for five seasons from 1990-95, compiling a record of 222-188 before getting fired in 1995.

Ford famously made the first 3-pointer in NBA history when the league added the 3-point line in 1979. After his time with Milwaukee, Ford briefly became head coach for the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers, finishing with a career head-coaching mark of 323-376.

"Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates," the Ford family statement read. "He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life."

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
BOSTON, MA
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Bucks trade rumors tracker: Serge Ibaka wants out, Jae Crowder on deck?

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9, and since taking over as the general manager of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2017, Jon Horst has made some in-season moves via trade and free agency to bolster the roster: George Hill (December 2018)Nikola Mirotić (February 2019)P.J. Tucker (March 2021)Jevon Carter, DeAndre’ Bembry and Serge Ibaka (February 2022) ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
FOX Sports

Mitchell and Antetokounmpo clash in Cleveland-Milwaukee matchup

Milwaukee Bucks (29-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Cleveland takes on Milwaukee. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 28.4 points per game and Antetokounmpo is fourth in the league averaging 31.0 points per game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion

The Milwaukee Bucks are moving to file divorce papers. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Bucks have reached a mutual agreement with veteran big man Serge Ibaka to find a new team for him via trade. The 33-year-old Ibaka remains away from the Bucks at the moment, Charania adds. A three-time All-Defensive... The post Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate

The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

How Tatum made Celtics history in multiple ways in win vs. Warriors

The Boston Celtics' exciting overtime win against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on Thursday night wasn't pretty by any means. In fact, it was one of their ugliest victories of the 2022-23 NBA season. But winning is all that really matters, and the Celtics finally ended the Warriors'...
BOSTON, MA
On3.com

IMHO Sunday: Beware the Ides of October and November

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: The schedule: The first half of the 2023 USC regular season football schedule - with a bye week thrown in after the third game – is a sequence of six games (San Jose St, Nevada, Stanford, at ASU, at Colorado, and Arizona) in which the Men of Troy will be heavy favorites – perhaps naming the score at their discretion in some of them. However, the sequence of the remaining six games, which includes Notre Dame in South Bend - is going to be a major heavy lift even with the return of 2022 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams. The schedule – Part 2: Granted the Pac-12 has no say in the placement of the 2023 Notre Dame game on the schedule (Oct. 14), there was, however, always a sense of uneasiness that the Pac-12 would stick it to USC for leaving to the Big Ten in 2024. Is it a schedule coincidence that following the Irish, the Trojans return home to face the two-time defending Pac-12 champions Utah Utes? Utah currently has a three-game winning streak over the Trojans dating back to 2021. That middle part of the October schedule could be feast or famine for the Trojans, leading into a very challenging November. Shakespeare wrote in Julius Caesar, “Beware the Ides of March.” If Shakespeare were covering the Trojans as a journalist, he might be foreshadowing the season by writing “beware the Ides of October and especially November.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Packers' David Bakhtiari has strong words for officiating

David Bakhtiari had a comment about NFL officiating. David Bakhtiari and the Green Bay Packers fell short of the playoffs this season. The All-Pro left tackle has been vocal on topics related to the NFL after the season. Bakhtiari felt Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil was snubbed from earning an All-Pro nomination. He recently aimed at how games are officiated.
GREEN BAY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy