ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gloria Estefan is the only and first Latina chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame class of 2023

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GH6yM_0kJCF48U00

Gloria Estefan will make history this summer as the only Latina joining the Songwriters Hall of Fame, class of 2023. The “Conga” singer, alongside Snoop Dogg , Sade , Jeff Lynne , Glen Ballard , Teddy Riley , and Liz Rose , will be honored for their achievements in music and their hits such as “Man In the Mirror,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.”

The seven songwriters from the class of 2023 will be inducted on June 15 during a gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTWDP_0kJCF48U00 Getty Images
Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg, and Jeff Lynne

Snoop Dogg will join rappers Missy Elliott and Jay-Z , while Estefan is the first Hispanic woman to be inducted. “To be the first of anything at this age is fantastic,” Estefan told CBS Mornings.

According to Estefan, this honor is extra special as she always finds it challenging to create music. “The minute I finish writing a song, I think I will never be able to do this again... Each one is different. Every song comes differently,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087aXp_0kJCF48U00 GettyImages

English musician, singer-songwriter, and record producer Jeff Lynne, best known as the rock band Electric Light Orchestra co-founder, took to social media to share his thoughts about the news. “I’m very excited about this honor. Songwriting has always been my passion. This means so much to me,” Lynne tweeted.

Ballard helped write Alanis Morissette ’s monster 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill,” and Riley is credited for Bobby Brown ’s “My Prerogative.”

RELATED:

Rita Moreno will be inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame

The most popular Latin artists across the United States

David Ortiz gets inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame; Alex Rodriguez joins the ceremony

The 2023 class “represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world” said Nile Rogers, Songwriters Hall of Fame’s chair.

Since 1969 the Songwriters Hall of Fame is honoring creatives in music. Stars already inducted in the hall include Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond , and Phil Collins.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
netflixjunkie.com

When LisaRaye McCoy wanted to have an “entanglement” with Will Smith

Will Smith was a heartthrob back in the 90s and continues to be one of the most handsome men on the planet. The man has it all – charisma, power, and money but unfortunately, he is off the market. Jada Pinkett Smith claimed him way back in 1997. But that did not stop LisaRaye McCoy from crushing on him!
EW.com

Lenny Kravitz crashes Jennifer Lopez's Jimmy Kimmel Live interview with surprise helicopter landing

Lenny Kravitz still wants to fly away — but now he's taking Jennifer Lopez with him. The "American Woman" singer, who stars alongside Lopez in the upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, made a surprise appearance during the actress' Jimmy Kimmel Live interview on Wednesday by pretending to land a helicopter on the roof of the El Capitan Entertainment Centre. Lopez was in the middle of discussing the film when its whirring blades began to slowly flitter into the studio.
WWD

Nia Long Brings White Hot Glamour in Strapless Dress to ‘You People’ Premiere

Nia Long arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “You People” on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles, wearing an ethereal minimalist dress. For the premiere of her film, the actress went for a classic formfitting strapless white dress. She accessorized the look with a single bejeweled statement cuff on her right wrist and statement earrings.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsCritics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals Evolution Through the YearsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the Years For makeup, Long went for an evening-ready look featuring a nude lip,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Eddie Murphy Regrets Not Starring In Two Of The '80s Best Movies

Actors regretting passing on what later proved to be juicy movie roles is nothing new. Sometimes you read a script and just don't understand the material, and other times it could be as simple as picking another project instead. Eddie Murphy, the legendary comedian and actor who had a meteoric rise to stardom in the 1980s, is no exception. After exploding onto the scene as one of the greatest "Saturday Night Live" cast members in the show's history, he made the jump to the big screen with a scene-stealing turn in "48 Hours" and achieved true superstardom with "Trading Places" and "Beverly Hills Cop."
HOLAUSA

Selena Gomez is reportedly dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez is giving love one more chance! According to Us Weekly, the 30-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman is dating The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart, 33. “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs,” an insider told the news outlet. The source revealed...
HOLAUSA

WATCH: Jennifer Coolidge’s hilarious first TikTok with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Coolidge is known for her fun personality and funny moments, and now that the acclaimed actress has decided to join TikTok, she is giving a hilarious interpretation of Jennifer Lopez’s song ‘Jenny From The Block.’ Coolidge made her TikTok debut by reciting Lopez’s hit song as a...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
15K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy