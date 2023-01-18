ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Former Georgia coach Mark Richt explains why UGA is in position for a three-peat

January 9, 2023 was a big day for former Georgia head coach Mark Richt, as Richt found out he was headed to the College Football Hall of Fame then watched his former team capture its second consecutive national championship. Georgia is looking to become the sport’s first three-peat champion since 1944-46 Army, and while the task will be a challenging one, the Bulldogs’ former head coach sees the challenge as possible.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program

After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

ESPN gives Georgia high praise for how it handled the transfer portal

The first transfer portal window officially closed on Wednesday, as it was the final day for players to enter the transfer portal until it reopens on May 1. Georgia saw plenty of action in the transfer portal, with 10 players departing the program. The most notable departure was wide receiver AD Mitchell, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy

The 2022 college football season is in the books, and it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 season. One question for the 2023 season is who will win the Heisman Trophy. So far, USC quarterback Caleb Williams has strong odds to pull an Archie Griffin and win back-to-back Heisman Trophies. But there is one... The post Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB

The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

Bucs Reportedly Expected To Target Prominent College Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the hunt for their next offensive coordinator following the firing of veteran OC Byron Leftwich. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, head coach Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers franchise could be targeting a college coach who's enjoyed a wealth ...
TAMPA, FL
bvmsports.com

Landen Thomas’s dreams foreshadowed opportunity at Georgia

MOULTRIE, Ga. (BVM) – At the Thomas household, the TV was designated for football on the weekends. The sport was ingrained into the head of a young Landen Thomas. After knowing he wanted to give it a shot, he convinced his dad to try it at the age of 5.
MOULTRIE, GA
FanSided

Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason

The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in 2022

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia had over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape during the 2022 season.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy