247Sports
Former Georgia coach Mark Richt explains why UGA is in position for a three-peat
January 9, 2023 was a big day for former Georgia head coach Mark Richt, as Richt found out he was headed to the College Football Hall of Fame then watched his former team capture its second consecutive national championship. Georgia is looking to become the sport’s first three-peat champion since 1944-46 Army, and while the task will be a challenging one, the Bulldogs’ former head coach sees the challenge as possible.
Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program
After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
Four-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada Visiting 1 Program This Weekend
It's been an interesting few weeks for four-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada. The top quarterback recruit is reportedly leaving the Florida Gators program not long after signing his National Letter of Intent to play there. After a massive NIL deal allegedly collapsed, Rashada decided to ...
Meet KJ Bolden, The Best Athlete In America
KJ Bolden is the No. 1 athlete in the country, and for good reason. The Tennessee Volunteers, and every other major school, are battling for his services.
TMZ.com
911 Callers Urged Cops To Get To UGA Crash Site, 'There's Been A Horrible Accident!'
Multiple people called 911 in the moments after Univ. of Georgia football players and staffers were involved in a massive car wreck last Sunday ... and the scene they described to cops was horrifying. In audio of some of the calls, obtained by TMZ Sports, you can hear both men...
WSB Radio
ESPN gives Georgia high praise for how it handled the transfer portal
The first transfer portal window officially closed on Wednesday, as it was the final day for players to enter the transfer portal until it reopens on May 1. Georgia saw plenty of action in the transfer portal, with 10 players departing the program. The most notable departure was wide receiver AD Mitchell, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
Coach Prime faces the pain: Deion Sanders' 2023 Colorado football schedule is absolutely brutal
The Colorado Buffaloes went 1-11 last year and fired Karl Dorrell. However, the hire of Deion Sanders has brought this program into a different world of possibility and potential. The Buffs have landed a ton of transfer portal players and high-ranked recruits, and they will be a must-watch for a...
Georgia gets chance to say goodbye to Devin Willock with private service
ATHENS - Devin Willock left an impression on the University of Georgia....
Alabama Lands Georgia LB from Transfer Portal
Trezmen Marshall played in 14 games for the Bulldogs on their way to the national title last season.
Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy
The 2022 college football season is in the books, and it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 season. One question for the 2023 season is who will win the Heisman Trophy. So far, USC quarterback Caleb Williams has strong odds to pull an Archie Griffin and win back-to-back Heisman Trophies. But there is one... The post Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
Bucs Reportedly Expected To Target Prominent College Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the hunt for their next offensive coordinator following the firing of veteran OC Byron Leftwich. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, head coach Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers franchise could be targeting a college coach who's enjoyed a wealth ...
bvmsports.com
Landen Thomas’s dreams foreshadowed opportunity at Georgia
MOULTRIE, Ga. (BVM) – At the Thomas household, the TV was designated for football on the weekends. The sport was ingrained into the head of a young Landen Thomas. After knowing he wanted to give it a shot, he convinced his dad to try it at the age of 5.
Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason
The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
247Sports
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in 2022
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia had over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape during the 2022 season.
REPORT: Top 2025 running back has arrived in Auburn
Running back Alvin Henderson has arrived in Auburn on a visit.
Who's Got Next: Why Oscar Delp Brings New Style to 12 Personnel
Although Darnell Washington has already entered the draft, the next great Bulldog tight end may already be on the roster
Look: Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
As he is proving again this year, few college football coaches know how to win the offseason like Lane Kiffin. First, Kiffin signed a contract extension with Ole Miss that should lock him in as the Rebels' head coach for the foreseeable future. He then poached defensive coordinator Pete Golding ...
Inside the Controversial Sales Practices of the Nation’s Biggest Title Lender
Former TitleMax store managers told ProPublica and The Current about how they were trained to keep customers unaware of the true costs of their title pawns. When they were more transparent, they faced repercussions.
SWAC Baseball Tournament will be held in Atlanta
The 2023 tournament will be held at Mac Nease Baseball Park. The post SWAC Baseball Tournament will be held in Atlanta appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
