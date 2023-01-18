ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Olivia Dunne Reacts To 'Concerning' Attention From Men

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in collegiate sports with nearly 10 million followers. Dunne is the highest-earning athlete in women's collegiate sports thanks to her massive social media following. Unfortunately, there are some negatives to being a high-profile female ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program

After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
ATHENS, GA
Shocking amount egg prices have increased in Alabama (at least we’re not Hawaii)

Anyone who has been to the grocery store can tell you – egg prices are outrageous. Avian flu that wiped out millions of chickens on poultry farms – coupled with across-the-board inflation on groceries – has led to egg shortages and soaring prices. December data shows egg prices doubling in some states with the biggest increase in Iowa, where, according to Business Insider, the price of a dozen eggs grew by a whopping 153% over last year to reach $4.44.
ALABAMA STATE
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB

The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
COLUMBIA, MO
Joseph Goodman: Mortensen hire a major win for UAB

There aren’t many coaches who spend close to a decade at Alabama with Nick Saban. There’s Kirby Smart, of course, and we all know how that story ended up. Smart has done pretty well for himself. There’s another guy, too. Smart was a position coach and coordinator at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
How long is the drive from Atlanta to Alabama?

Alabama, a state nestled in the southeast of the United States, borders Tennessee to its north, Georgia to the east, and Mississippi to the west. The southwest tip of Alabama sits on the Gulf of Mexico, while the rest of the southern state line borders Florida. Famous for its southern hospitality and for being the birthplace of the civil rights movement, Alabama is deservedly a popular destination, especially from nearby Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Former SEC West assistant emerges as potential Alabama OC candidate

As the search for a new Alabama offensive coordinator continues, one name has emerged. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Oklahoma assistant coach Jeff Lebby could be a legitimate candidate. Thamel talked about Lebby and the potential connection to Alabama on The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday about the coaching search. “I would think that Nick Read more... The post Former SEC West assistant emerges as potential Alabama OC candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Birmingham, AL
