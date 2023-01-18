Read full article on original website
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide fans turning cold shoulder on Coordinator options
Some Alabama Football fans are ready to post some ‘Do Not Enter’ signs coming into Tuscaloosa. Some options being mentioned for Defensive Coordinator and Offensive Coordinator are drawing ire from some Tide fans. There is a problem in posting the sign with one potential candidate. He is already...
Alabama bank slammed for Robert E. Lee, MLK holiday sign: ‘Pull your money out’
Alabama and Mississippi are the only two states in the union to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee on the same day. Every year, notices reminding bank customers, teachers and post office visitors of the joint holiday on the third Monday in January draw confusion. This year,...
Former Oklahoma LB Announces Transfer Destination
Clayton Smith came to OU as an edge rusher and played inside linebacker before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 6.
Archibald: Alabama gives 6 minutes to consider life, death and freedom
This is an opinion column. Leola Harris is 71 years old, and has spent more than a quarter of that in Alabama’s Tutwiler Prison. She’s in a wheelchair now, dependent on dialysis, with end stage renal disease and diabetes, among other things. Harris was convicted of murder two...
Olivia Dunne Reacts To 'Concerning' Attention From Men
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in collegiate sports with nearly 10 million followers. Dunne is the highest-earning athlete in women's collegiate sports thanks to her massive social media following. Unfortunately, there are some negatives to being a high-profile female ...
Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program
After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
After Hours at a Buc-ee’s in Athens: The Refuge for an Emotionally Strained Team
The Crimson Tide’s flight plans back to Tuscaloosa after its win at Vanderbilt were canceled — but it was a blessing in disguise.
Shocking amount egg prices have increased in Alabama (at least we’re not Hawaii)
Anyone who has been to the grocery store can tell you – egg prices are outrageous. Avian flu that wiped out millions of chickens on poultry farms – coupled with across-the-board inflation on groceries – has led to egg shortages and soaring prices. December data shows egg prices doubling in some states with the biggest increase in Iowa, where, according to Business Insider, the price of a dozen eggs grew by a whopping 153% over last year to reach $4.44.
Former Alabama star, Detroit Lions defensive assistant to coach in Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former University of Alabama football star and current Detroit Lions defensive assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton will be headed to Mobile to coach defensive backs in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, according to Executive Director Jim Nagy. A Montgomery native, Dion Hamilton played linebacker under Coach Nick Saban and was part of […]
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
Nick Saban's former Alabama players have made $1.94 billion in the NFL
Name, image, likeness (NIL) may have changed the game, but if you want a career in the NFL you still go to Tuscaloosa. Nick Saban has dominated college football over the last decade, especially when it comes to the NFL draft. Under Nick Saban, Alabama has sent a record number...
Auburn offers five-star teammate of 2024 recruit A'Mon Lane
The Tigers have offered a premier defensive back for the 2024 class, and they could have an edge that may bring him to the Plains. Auburn has offered safety Anquon Fegans, according to his Twitter account. Fegans plays at Moody High School in Alabaster, Alabama, and is currently a composite five-star and the No. 2 prospect in Alabama according to 247Sports.
CBS Sports shakes up Top 25 and 1 after turbulent night in college hoops for ranked teams
College basketball has had a topsy-turvy week already, with five ranked teams losing on Wednesday night and three more losing on Tuesday, including No. 2 Kansas. As a result, CBSSports.com has released its updated “Top 25 and 1” to reflect anticipated changes to the next batch of rankings.
Rush Propst looks to restore name, reflects on why he’s so polarizing
Rush Propst is as healthy as he has been in 20 years. The former Hoover coach was introduced earlier this week as the associate head coach and athletic director at Coosa Christian in Gadsden. At 64, he says he’s as healthy as he was at 42. He is cancer free...
Back-to-back road games helping Alabama heal after Miles incident
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team was hit with devastating news that Darius Miles was arrested on a capital murder charge after a fatal shooting Sunday morning. Miles was one of two men charged with the murder of Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham, and court...
Joseph Goodman: Mortensen hire a major win for UAB
There aren’t many coaches who spend close to a decade at Alabama with Nick Saban. There’s Kirby Smart, of course, and we all know how that story ended up. Smart has done pretty well for himself. There’s another guy, too. Smart was a position coach and coordinator at...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Bet $5 on NBA Friday or NFL Playoffs, get $200 in bonus bets
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Heading into a big sports weekend, new sports bettors in Ohio can find a home at FanDuel, as our FanDuel Ohio promo code...
How long is the drive from Atlanta to Alabama?
Alabama, a state nestled in the southeast of the United States, borders Tennessee to its north, Georgia to the east, and Mississippi to the west. The southwest tip of Alabama sits on the Gulf of Mexico, while the rest of the southern state line borders Florida. Famous for its southern hospitality and for being the birthplace of the civil rights movement, Alabama is deservedly a popular destination, especially from nearby Atlanta.
Former SEC West assistant emerges as potential Alabama OC candidate
As the search for a new Alabama offensive coordinator continues, one name has emerged. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Oklahoma assistant coach Jeff Lebby could be a legitimate candidate. Thamel talked about Lebby and the potential connection to Alabama on The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday about the coaching search. “I would think that Nick Read more... The post Former SEC West assistant emerges as potential Alabama OC candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Top 2024 QB commit talks about potentially reclassifying to 2023
With the release of Jaden Rashada from his letter of intent, many Florida fans wondered if 2024 quarterback commit DJ Lagway could reclassify to the 2023 class. Lagway recently spoke to On3’s Gators Online Show and talked about the possibility of reclassifying, among other things. Lagway, the No. 2...
