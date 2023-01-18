ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

An infrastructure bank could be the issue that unites a divided Congress

By Sadek Wahba, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIQmn_0kJCA2GP00

A narrow GOP House midterm victory promised division in the 118th Congress. The first week of that Congress has delivered plenty of it — 15 bruising rounds of voting for Speaker of the House and the arrival in force of the Freedom Caucus.

What does this mean for major Biden administration initiatives? In the case of the administration’s largest commitment — infrastructure — it may mean surprisingly little. It may also mean — unexpectedly and perhaps improbably — that infrastructure might wind up on a firmer footing than before.

While the president achieved a once-in-a-lifetime bipartisan infrastructure bill , the era of large-scale direct government infrastructure funding will not repeat itself for a long time. And as large as the infrastructure bill is, it is not enough to cover our 10-year, $2.59 trillion infrastructure deficit .

Instead, the private sector will have to lead the way. The answer is to rely on private investment and public-private partnerships. That idea has broad bipartisan support. It might appeal to pragmatists on both sides of the aisle.

It is certainly popular. In a national survey I conducted in August , Americans strongly supported private management of public infrastructure. Forty-four percent said private management of transit systems should be allowed (only 28 percent were opposed). And 41 percent favored private sector management of airports (with 29 percent saying no) and water systems (only 28 percent said no). Support was equally strong across income groups and among Democrats and Republicans. Forty-four percent thought the private sector could do a better job than the government of managing toll roads, public transit, water systems and airports. And nearly half reported that the U.K.’s system of privatization — where airports and water systems are regulated by the government but are privately run — could work in their communities.

Those findings certainly open the door, politically, to public-private partnerships. But direct private-sector funding will also be needed. The good news is that ample private-sector funds are available. As of June, U.S. public pension funds alone had $10.8 trillion in assets under management . And the private sector is eager to invest in infrastructure, which offers stable, competitive returns over a decades-long time horizon.

Right now, however, it is challenging to bring private funds to bear. Private investors can find it difficult to identify infrastructure investment targets, and even if they do, direct private investment is often impossible — projects are funded through bond issues and similarly cumbersome mechanisms. This is where the new Congress can and should play a role.

There are several ways to streamline funding, including measures to allow public pension funds to invest more — and more directly — in infrastructure projects. But the most promising option is a national infrastructure bank — a not-for-profit government-sponsored enterprise that would marshal both public and private funds and direct them to infrastructure projects.

In some states, such banks already exist on a limited scale. But a national bank, with $100 billion in equity capital and a $1 trillion balance sheet, would be sufficiently large to galvanize capital markets and generate funding on a long-term basis — decades rather than years. It would separate infrastructure investment from the vagaries of the political cycle. It would serve as a clearinghouse, helping investors identify the most promising projects, and as a source of expertise for state and local governments. And it could prioritize and fund infrastructure initiatives that are critical to the U.S. economy, national security and strategic global competitiveness — those that make infrastructure resilient to climate impacts, severe weather and cyberattack, support energy security, renewables and domestic manufacturing and that export our infrastructure capabilities to extend our global influence as an aspect of our “ invest, align, compete ” policy toward China.

A national infrastructure bank has been mooted for years — most recently in HR 8682 , which was introduced last year and deserves serious consideration. My conversations suggest that the concept has support on both sides of the political divide.

In the new Congress, where it will be challenging to advance any initiatives, the bank might turn out to be the exception — a reasonable, pragmatic policy measure that gets traction and truly advances the public good. Let us hope that, as we enter the next phase of our infrastructure decade, Republicans and Democrats can come together to make it a reality at long last.

An expert on global infrastructure investment, Sadek Wahba, Ph.D., is a member of the President’s National Infrastructure Advisory Council and of the Global Advisory Council of the Wilson Center, the key U.S. nonpartisan policy forum for tackling global issues. He is also chairman of I Squared Capital. The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of those organizations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

White House: GOP supports the 'ruin of millions of American livelihoods' on debt ceiling

The White House is targeting Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) as it prepares for what is expected to be a protracted political skirmish over whether and how to raise the debt ceiling. “Rep. Biggs is dead wrong to actively support the ruin of millions of American livelihoods, 401k plans, and small businesses, all in the name of scorched earth partisanship,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates wrote Wednesday. “Default would needlessly plunge the country into economic chaos, collapse, and catastrophe while giving our competitors like China an historic boost against us."
The Hill

Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United campaign finance ruling

A group of House Democrats introduced a constitutional amendment on Thursday to overturn a Supreme Court ruling that eliminated restrictions on corporate campaign spending. The Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in the Citizens United v. FEC case prohibited the government from restricting political campaign spending by companies, nonprofit organizations and unions. This amendment, if passed, would…
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
The Hill

Why the US should pay close attention to race and class in the response to Brazilian insurrection

Brazil’s Jan. 8,2023, and America’s Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the capitols after democratic presidential elections are invigorating anti-democratic white nationalist values. We have a chance to help stop it. Brazil’s 2022 election parallels the U.S. 2020 election with the voting out of right-wing openly racist and misogynistic President Jair Bolsonaro in favor of progressive Luiz…
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM

Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
Cleveland.com

Trying to force Social Security cuts as price for debt-ceiling increase would just cause harm

MarketWatch, a publication that caters to investors, recently warned that some Republicans plan to take the debt ceiling hostage to demand Social Security cuts. Everyone, not just seniors, would be hurt by using the debt ceiling to damage Social Security. When Republicans engaged in debt-ceiling hostage-taking in 2011, it led to a credit downgrade that prolonged the Great Recession.
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready

(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
OHIO STATE
The Hill

The Hill

854K+
Followers
94K+
Post
608M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy