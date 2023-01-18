Read full article on original website
Dear Samsung Galaxy fans, it's time to try a different Android phone
Samsung may have heritage, but there are a wealth of other top handsets which are worth your time
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind
This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up. The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.
notebookcheck.net
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra
There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
9to5Mac
iOS 16.3 coming next week with these new features for iPhone
IOS 16.3 is set to be released next week, according to Apple. This update first entered beta testing in December and includes a handful of changes and features, though it’s a minor update in comparison to other updates from Apple over the last few months. What’s new in iOS...
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
CNET
It Might Be Time to Say Goodbye to Apple's Cheapest iPhone
An iPhone that provides almost the same performance as the iPhone 14 for roughly half the price sounds like a great idea, right? Apparently not. If analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, Apple may scrap the next version of its wallet-friendly iPhone SE, which was expected to arrive next year.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra: Will the new handset be worth the wait?
According to current rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite similar to its predecessor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently the most powerful flagship Samsung offers, but that’s not the case for much longer. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to debut this February 1, packing quite a few improvements under the hood. What’s new with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and is it worth waiting for? Let’s take a look at the current rumored changes in our quick Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra comparison.
Samsung Galaxy S23 biggest camera upgrades leaked — here is what's new
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 range of phones could feature a bunch of new camera settings and software that might make its way to more than just the S23 Ultra flagship.
CBS News
Best online clearance deals at Walmart: Save up to 65% on tech, home, kitchen and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are still a ton of end-of-year clearance deals to shop at Walmart this weekend. You can start 2023 with...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Phone Arena
Your phone might have been used in a huge money making ad scam
According to Wired, 11 million phones were attacked by an ad-fraud scheme called Vastflux which spoofed 1,700 apps and targeted 120 publishers. At the peak of the scam, the attackers were making requests for 12 billion ads per day. Marion Habiby, a data scientist with Human Security, the firm that discovered the attack, called it one of the largest and most organized her firm had ever seen.
Digital Trends
Massive Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals all the juicy details before launch
Following months and months of trickle leaks, the full specs of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra have been leaked online. This leak comes from a pair of European leakers, the well-regarded German WinFuture, and the French Twitter leaker billbil-kun. Both compare big updates, including the 200-megapixel rear camera and a 1TB storage option for the S23 Ultra.
Fire Tablets are up to 43% off today in Amazon’s sale
When Amazon released the first batch of Fire Tablets, there weren’t many deals to be found. That was largely due to the fact that Fire Tablets were already so much cheaper than rival tablets like iPads and Samsung Galaxy Tab devices. Now, however, there are plenty of affordable tablet...
Vox
Inside the battle for the future of Amazon
Jason Del Rey has been a business journalist for 15 years and has covered Amazon, Walmart, and the e-commerce industry for the last decade. He is a senior correspondent at Vox. For years, it seemed as though nothing could stop Amazon’s explosive growth and success. Even a pandemic couldn’t slow...
CNET
Why You Should Be Using the New iPhone Safety Check Feature
In 2022, Apple announced Safety Check, a new iOS security feature designed to allow you to quickly see all the information (location, credentials and so on) you're sharing with someone else, like an ex-partner, and instantly revoke those permissions in the case of domestic abuse. Safety Check, however, can also...
Most new car buyers are now paying less than sticker price
Americans can once again buy cars for less than sticker price. But that doesn't mean they're finding bargains at their local dealerships.
CNET
Apple Is Paying Some MacBook Owners Up to $395. See If You're One of Them
Do you own a MacBook? If so, you might be eligible for part of a $50 million settlement Apple is paying to resolve complaints about its keyboards. A class action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective and "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them
Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
