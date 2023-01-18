ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Body of 16-year-old found in Oak Cliff creek, Dallas police investigating

By Raegan Scharfetter
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ki9YG_0kJC9iTw00

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, January 18th, 2022 02:28

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after finding the body of a 16-year-old in an Oak Cliff creek Monday morning.

At about 10:05 a.m. Jan. 16, police found her in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Police said she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov .

Comments / 15

Shenietria Renee' Kyle
3d ago

Sad to just murder someone, how evil and satanic, this is a sick world! God's going to judge again!

Reply(2)
5
Ariykah SV
3d ago

Was she not reported missing? Too much happening out here.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Man accused of murdering 16-year-old girlfriend in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found in a creek earlier this week. Arturo Flores has been charged with murder in the death of Venus Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s family said she had run away from home. They believe she...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Homicide victim found in Dallas creek identified as 16-year-old girl

DALLAS - A teenager found shot to death in Dallas earlier this week had been reported as a runaway. Medical examiners confirmed 16-year-old Venus Rodriguez is the person found Monday morning in a creek in Oak Cliff. Police said Rodriguez had been shot several times. They have not made any...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man found fatally shot in SUV after Dallas crash, police say

DALLAS — A man died after he was found shot in a crashed vehicle in Dallas late Thursday night, police said. Police around 11 p.m. responded to the incident as a crash and found an SUV hit a parked vehicle near the Mockingbird DART station off the U.S. 75 service road in northeast Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fatal Shooting in South Dallas

After a shooting on Tuesday night in South Dallas left one dead and one injured, police have launched an investigation. Officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue at 10:10 p.m. on January 17, according to the Dallas Police Department. The site of the incident is west of Parkdale Lake and southeast of Cotton Bowl Stadium.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

One Dead, One Injured in Whataburger Shooting

One teen is dead and another is injured after gunfire erupted outside a Whataburger restaurant in Fort Worth on Friday afternoon, NBC DFW reported. Police said a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old girl was critically wounded. The incident occurred close to the Fort Worth Independent School District’s R.L....
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police officer shoots man after responding to domestic disturbance call, chief says

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police (FWPD) responded Saturday to an officer-involved shooting, department officials confirmed to WFAA. FWPD said the incident happened at 4900 block of Rutland Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 4900 block of Odessa Avenue, which is adjacent to Rutland Avenue. The shooting happened on Rutland Avenue, police said.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 5900 N. Central Expressway

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of N. Central Expressway Service Road. The preliminary investigation determined, when officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Khurram Ali in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 011551-2023.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

One person dead in early morning crash in West Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a crash in West Dallas that left one person dead early Saturday morning. The single-vehicle wreck happened at about 3 a.m., along the eastbound lanes of I-30, at the Loop 12 exit ramp. Investigators said a car burst into flames shortly...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Shooting in South Dallas kills one, injures another, police say

DALLAS — Police have started investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas Tuesday night, according to the Dallas Police Department. The department said their officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue at 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 17. This is west of Parkdale Lake and southeast of Cotton Bowl Stadium.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Grand Prairie

A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Dallas

DALLAS - One person was killed in a fiery crash in West Dallas early Friday morning. Authorities said the driver lost control while speeding down Wycliff Avenue, near Irving Boulevard. The car hit a utility pole, then crashed into a business, and burst into flames. Firefighters found the victim inside...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
176K+
Followers
25K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy