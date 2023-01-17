ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Nolan, Jack Bauerle Among 2023 Pennsylvania Aquatics Hall of Fame Inductees

David Nolan was one of the best high school swimmers in history at Hershey High School in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Archive photo via Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com. The Pennsylvania Aquatics Hall of Fame has published its list of inductees in the class of 2023: a star-studded group that will be honored at the 2023 PIAA High School State Swimming & Diving Championships at Bucknell University in February.
