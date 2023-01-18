Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James
A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To The Weather Forecast
There's going to be some pure football weather in Kansas City this Saturday. Snow is in the forecast for the Chiefs-Jaguars AFC Divisional Round playoff game and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany is all about it. "We love a good snow game," she tweeted. Right now, the current forecast calls for ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows
Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Won't Play Against Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman will not be making his return to the field this weekend. Hardman has been out since early November with what was first listed as an abdominal injury, and is now being called a pelvic issue. Either way, he has officially been ruled out for Saturday's ...
NBC Sports
Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further
John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Offers Sobering Dak Prescott Prediction
Shannon Sharpe had an interesting perspective on the Cowboys QB. Shannon Sharpe sits across from Skip Bayless every weekday morning. Overall, he and Skip have some great chemistry, even when they appear to be fighting. Sharpe certainly makes the show entertaining, and his anti-Cowboys rhetoric always seems to annoy Bayless.
Look: Micah Parsons' Message For The 49ers Going Viral
One of the two NFC Divisional Round games is set to take place on Sunday evening between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys are looking to advance to their first NFC Championship Game since 1995 while the 49ers are trying to get back there for the second-straight ...
Look: Here's Who Sean Payton Could Hire As Offensive Coordinator
Former Saints head coach Sean Payton has not yet found his next home in the NFL. Whenever that time comes, he'll need to assemble a new coaching staff. Although there's no guarantee it'll happen, Payton may ask a familiar face to be his offensive coordinator. According to Benjamin Allbright ...
The cheapest last-minute tickets to the 49ers vs Cowboys playoff game are less than $500
StubHub currently has tickets to see the San Francisco vs Dallas game starting at $475 each.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
CFB world reacts to insane Lane Kiffin quarterback news
Heading into the offseason, Lane Kiffin has arguably the most fascinating quarterback situation in the entire country at Ole Miss as he returns starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, but is now bringing in two more star quarterbacks to compete with him. According to a report from college football reporter and analyst Chris Low of ESPN, former Read more... The post CFB world reacts to insane Lane Kiffin quarterback news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Flipping Five-Star Recruit
Deion Sanders made five-star moves on Thursday, flipping Cormani McClain's commitment to Colorado from Miami. McClain, a five-star recruit, is the No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2023. He is also the nation's No. 12 overall prospect and No. 3 player in the state of Florida, according to ...
Breaking: Baltimore Ravens Announce Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman
For the second time on Thursday, an NFL team that reached the postseason has announced that it will search for a new offensive coordinator. The Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with Greg Roman, according to a release from the team. Roman has spent six seasons on head coach John Harbaugh's staff, ...
sportszion.com
Dallas radio host atones for insensitive joke ‘We could use an injury’ on San Francisco 49ers’ RB Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Both teams were in red-hot form this year. However, having an extra victory in the regular season and a mind-blowing eleven-match winning streak, including the massive Wild Card victory over the Seahawks, the 49ers are in a different league. All players have contributed equally to bring the 49ers to this stage, including running back Christian McCaffrey.
Top 2024 QB commit talks about potentially reclassifying to 2023
With the release of Jaden Rashada from his letter of intent, many Florida fans wondered if 2024 quarterback commit DJ Lagway could reclassify to the 2023 class. Lagway recently spoke to On3’s Gators Online Show and talked about the possibility of reclassifying, among other things. Lagway, the No. 2...
NBC Sports
Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity
George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
NBC Bay Area
Brandon Belt's Cruel Joke on Almost Signing With Dodgers After Giants Exit
Ex-Giant Belt cracks cruel joke on almost signing with Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. If there’s anything worse than the Giants parting ways with the only remaining player from their 2012 and 2014 World Series title teams, it’s having that player sign with their rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
