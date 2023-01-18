ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SeeYa bye
3d ago

Not all Republicans are against abortion. I believe it is up to the woman that's life is going to be forever changed by the birth of a baby. It may not be the right time, who am I to judge her?

Laureen Johnson
3d ago

I think they mean the morning after pill like Next Choice. I can hardly believe it. Next will be birth control. Cover your heads the morality police wants to tell women what to do.

just me
3d ago

you better start stocking up on plan B and birth control pills ladies of childbearing years in Florida because that's the next thing Ron's going to block! then he's going to take away your right to work, own property, have your own bank account and credit cards! Gilead will start in Florida if y'all don't stop this man soon!!

