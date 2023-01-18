Doting Mom Janelle Brown Bonds With Daughter Savanah At Theme Park After Kody Split

@janelle117/instagram

Without her drama with Kody Brown taking up room in her life, Janelle Brown has all the time in the world to bond with her children.

Making the most of the next chapter of her life after splitting from the patriarch last year, the Sister Wives star treated her daughter Savanah to a day at EPCOT, a theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Flor.

@janelle117/instagram

Janelle offered a glimpse of their outing on Tuesday, January 17, taking to her Instagram Story to share a selfie of the mother-daughter duo alongside the words, "Final ride of the trip — new Guardians of the Galaxy Ride at Epcot."

"S and I are not brave when it comes to thrill ride but we were brave — and — it was worth it. Not really scary," she continued. "So fun!!!"

Janelle appears to be doing better than ever since walking away from her polygamous life, revealing that she has been stepping out of her comfort zone as of late. And while her first daring effort in 2023 was getting a Disney-themed manicure for her upcoming trip, she hasn't shied away from taking bold stances on her lifestyle choices in the past.

Late last year, Janelle shockingly revealed that she and Kody had been separated for several months, even admitting in part three of the Sister Wives: One on One that she wasn't in "love" with the father of her children.

@janelle117/instagram

"It's duty, it's commitment, it's a faith that tells you you work it out and stick it out," the reality star added of why she stayed with Kody for so long.

Janelle didn't stop there with her revelations about their relationship, going so far as to laugh off her ex partner's tirade on how some of his former wives have not been "loyal" enough to him.

"Okay. Loyal. Kiss the ring and then we'll be good," Janelle quipped during the special of Kody's complaints. "Be loyal to me and then we're good."

"I thought I'd been loyal and I thought Christine had been loyal," she added. "But apparently, we're not loyal enough."

Janelle left Kody one year after Christine announced in November 2021 that she split from the father-of-18 following their more than 25 years of marriage. Meri and Kody have since announced that they too are over after news outlets claimed his first wife confirmed their breakup in the Sister Wives special.

As OK! reported , Kody declared in the sit down that he didn't consider himself married to Meri anymore, with the mother-of-one revealing she never heard him say those words to her and decided for the both of them that they were through. Despite all but confirming their split, Meri shared in her own words via Instagram on January 10 that they chose to "permanently terminate" their 33-year marriage.

Robyn is Kody's only remaining wife.