QUINCY -- George Ngo is happy to be up and walking after being hit by a car multiple times in Quincy last month. "I could've been dead. I am lucky to be alive. He left me a lot of scars on my whole leg," he said. The 38-year-old said he and his family were discriminated against when 77-year-old John Sullivan allegedly yelled at him saying "Go back to China," after George saw Sullivan speeding down the road and the two exchanged words. "He came out and said it again, 'I am going to kill you guys,'" George said. Moments later Sullivan...

QUINCY, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO