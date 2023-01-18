ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Pete Lakeman

30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment

In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
CBS Boston

Man hit by car recovering, traumatized by driver allegedly saying "Go back to China"

QUINCY -- George Ngo is happy to be up and walking after being hit by a car multiple times in Quincy last month. "I could've been dead. I am lucky to be alive. He left me a lot of scars on my whole leg," he said. The 38-year-old said he and his family were discriminated against when 77-year-old John Sullivan allegedly yelled at him saying "Go back to China," after George saw Sullivan speeding down the road and the two exchanged words. "He came out and said it again, 'I am going to kill you guys,'" George said. Moments later Sullivan...
QUINCY, MA
AFP

Nine dead in mass shooting in Asian city in California

Nine people have died in a mass shooting in a predominantly Asian city in southern California, local law enforcement said Sunday. The Times reported that tens of thousands of people had gathered earlier in the day for the two-day Lunar New Year festival, which is one of the largest in southern California.
MONTEREY PARK, CA

