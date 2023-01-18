Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Multi-day road closure planned for Southport construction
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Traffic may be impacted next week in parts of Brunswick County. Lane closures are planned near Southport for bridge work along River Road, just south of NC133 Dosher Cutoff across Discharge Canal. NCDOT says intermittent closures will take place on north and southbound lanes. The...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington City Council will consider awarding an $828,355 construction contract to Morgan Trucking and General Construction for section 1 of the Greenville Loop Trail. The 1-mile multi-use path will be 8-10 feet wide and run beside Holly Tree Road from S College Road to...
wcti12.com
Onslow County adding new all-way stop at intersection
Onslow County drivers will have a new all-way stop Thursday. According to a release from NCDOT, drivers in Onslow County will soon benefit from the creation of an all-way stop at an intersection with an elevated crash rate. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will install traditional red stop signs at...
WMBF
Construction underway on the North Myrtle Beach Stormwater Outfall Program
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- Residents may notice construction at the 18th Avenue North beach access in North Myrtle Beach. It all has to do with cement pipes many have probably seen along the coastline. For decades these pipes have been used to dump stormwater into the ocean. Last...
WECT
Lanes of U.S. 17 Business to be closed due to bridge maintenance project over Shallotte River
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. 17 Business lanes will be closed in each direction by the NCDOT for one week starting Thursday, Jan. 19. The project is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. This operation is part of a bridge maintenance project that will extend the service life of the...
WECT
Three displaced after house fire in Wilmington Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 9:30 Saturday morning. A house on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards was on fire and heavy smoke was coming from the second flood upon arrival. According to a spokesperson for WFD,...
WECT
Lane reopens on I-140 following crash involving four vehicles
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The right, eastbound lane has reopened along I-140 near U.S. 421 following a four-vehicle crash that was reported at approximately 6:30 a.m. According to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper, the incident began when a cement truck lost one of its tires and attempted to pull over onto the shoulder.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers clean up 1,600 pounds of trash around Wilmington railroad tracks
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — 42 volunteers turned out Saturday to a trash clean up event in Wilmington. Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful partnered for the two-hour project. Volunteers focused on the Greenfield Lake Watershed, picking up trash along the the railroad tracks that...
WECT
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WECT
Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One person taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a traffic collision in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The victim was transported to Novant Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police avoid people to avoid the area and find an alternate route while...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historical marker unveiled at Leland home integral to town’s 1989 incorporation
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A new historical marker has been placed in front of the Benton Residence in Leland. The Benton’s home was the site of many meetings that laid the groundwork for Leland’s incorporation in 1989, according to officials. Prior to the incorporation, a 12-member board...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington looking into purchase of former PPD building
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council will consider an agenda item at their January 24th meeting to purchase the Thermo Fisher Scientific Building, formerly the PPD Building, in downtown Wilmington. Council will provide a fully refundable $500,000 earnest money deposit to explore purchase of a 12.5-acre campus. The...
WITN
Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
WMBF
Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A patient at a Little River hospital stole one of its vans earlier this week, according to an incident report. The report states that 26-year-old Paige Johnson had not been medically discharged from McLeod Seacoast Hospital when she ran out of the building on Wednesday, took an unlocked hospital maintenance van and sped off toward Highway 17.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man charged in 2021 murder
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on River Road. Police have charged Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, with First Degree Murder in the death of Shelton Long. Long, 33, was from Riegelwood. On November 5,...
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County commissioners considering ban on homeless sleeping outside downtown locations
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Commissioners are considering a ban on homeless people sleeping overnight on New Hanover County-owned property. At their meeting on Monday, commissioners will hear a report about criminal activity, littering and the use of outdoor and parking deck areas as restrooms. Commissioners will consider...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions. WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal. The promotions will take effect on January 30th.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 20-22
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the middle of January, but don’t let the cold weather keep you hibernating at home like a bear. From planting for spring, to eclectic art, and a big party… there’s lots happening this weekend. _________. Spring starts in two months,...
Comments / 0