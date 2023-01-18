ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Multi-day road closure planned for Southport construction

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Traffic may be impacted next week in parts of Brunswick County. Lane closures are planned near Southport for bridge work along River Road, just south of NC133 Dosher Cutoff across Discharge Canal. NCDOT says intermittent closures will take place on north and southbound lanes. The...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Onslow County adding new all-way stop at intersection

Onslow County drivers will have a new all-way stop Thursday. According to a release from NCDOT, drivers in Onslow County will soon benefit from the creation of an all-way stop at an intersection with an elevated crash rate. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will install traditional red stop signs at...
WECT

Three displaced after house fire in Wilmington Saturday morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 9:30 Saturday morning. A house on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards was on fire and heavy smoke was coming from the second flood upon arrival. According to a spokesperson for WFD,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Lane reopens on I-140 following crash involving four vehicles

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The right, eastbound lane has reopened along I-140 near U.S. 421 following a four-vehicle crash that was reported at approximately 6:30 a.m. According to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper, the incident began when a cement truck lost one of its tires and attempted to pull over onto the shoulder.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington looking into purchase of former PPD building

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council will consider an agenda item at their January 24th meeting to purchase the Thermo Fisher Scientific Building, formerly the PPD Building, in downtown Wilmington. Council will provide a fully refundable $500,000 earnest money deposit to explore purchase of a 12.5-acre campus. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A patient at a Little River hospital stole one of its vans earlier this week, according to an incident report. The report states that 26-year-old Paige Johnson had not been medically discharged from McLeod Seacoast Hospital when she ran out of the building on Wednesday, took an unlocked hospital maintenance van and sped off toward Highway 17.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man charged in 2021 murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on River Road. Police have charged Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, with First Degree Murder in the death of Shelton Long. Long, 33, was from Riegelwood. On November 5,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions. WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal. The promotions will take effect on January 30th.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 20-22

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the middle of January, but don’t let the cold weather keep you hibernating at home like a bear. From planting for spring, to eclectic art, and a big party… there’s lots happening this weekend. _________. Spring starts in two months,...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy