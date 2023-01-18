LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A patient at a Little River hospital stole one of its vans earlier this week, according to an incident report. The report states that 26-year-old Paige Johnson had not been medically discharged from McLeod Seacoast Hospital when she ran out of the building on Wednesday, took an unlocked hospital maintenance van and sped off toward Highway 17.

