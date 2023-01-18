ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

New SD Sheriff may be keeping some things Close to the Vest

By Eddie McCoven
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO - Newly seated Sheriff Kelly Martinez appears to be breaking her promise to release internal review records.

Last year when Martinez became acting Sheriff, she said she would release the findings of the Critical Incident Review Board (CIRB) on each in-custody death. But according to the San Diego Union-Tribune , the Sheriff's department has decided it will only be posting summaries of the reviews, not the full findings.

The first review posted was for the first in-custody death last year, that of Doyle Miller. The brief summary did not offer any findings by the review board or any of their recommendations. Deaths that are the subject of an ongoing investigation or legal challenges, or where the county medical examiner has not released an official cause of death may also limit the details, if any, provided in other summaries.

At least 18 people died in Sheriff's custody last year. This comes on the heals of a state audit that showed San Diego County had the highest in-custody deaths in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcC8h_0kJC4rdy00
Photo: KGTV

Comments / 0

Related
mynewsla.com

Menifee Mom Charged with Fleeing with Kids into Mexico

A 41-year-old Menifee woman accused of fleeing with her two children during a child custody exchange and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture for one night, was charged Thursday with two counts of child concealing and other offenses. Katheryn Rose Broersma was arrested...
MENIFEE, CA
CBS 8

Neighbors concerned about cliff collapse in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO — Cliffs at the end of Loring Street on Ocean Boulevard in Pacific Beach have collapsed, leaving several boulders scattered across the beach. CBS 8’s Abbie Black is working for your safety with an important warning about the cliffs in Pacific Beach. “When you come off...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy