New SD Sheriff may be keeping some things Close to the Vest

SAN DIEGO - Newly seated Sheriff Kelly Martinez appears to be breaking her promise to release internal review records.

Last year when Martinez became acting Sheriff, she said she would release the findings of the Critical Incident Review Board (CIRB) on each in-custody death. But according to the San Diego Union-Tribune , the Sheriff's department has decided it will only be posting summaries of the reviews, not the full findings.

The first review posted was for the first in-custody death last year, that of Doyle Miller. The brief summary did not offer any findings by the review board or any of their recommendations. Deaths that are the subject of an ongoing investigation or legal challenges, or where the county medical examiner has not released an official cause of death may also limit the details, if any, provided in other summaries.

At least 18 people died in Sheriff's custody last year. This comes on the heals of a state audit that showed San Diego County had the highest in-custody deaths in the state.