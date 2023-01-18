Report: PSV Want Around £45million From Chelsea For Noni Madueke

PSV want a fee of around £45million from Chelsea for Noni Madueke and are not likely to sell for below that as of now.

View the original article to see embedded media.

There is yet to be an agreement between Chelsea and PSV for winger Noni Madueke after the first bid of £26.5million was rejected, and PSV are said to want a much higher fee for the Englishman.

Madueke is not currently paying too much attention to the noise and is focusing on his football with PSV having started their game and played 91 minutes at the weekend.

Chelsea do want the player and will likely get the deal done if they pay around £45million for his signature.

PSV want around £45million for Noni Madueke. IMAGO / ANP

According to Adam Newson , Chelsea are yet to make any significant progress in terms of the deal for Noni Madueke but a fee of around £45million is likely to get the deal done if they do rise to that.

PSV are reluctant to lose Madueke after already losing Cody Gakpo and would prefer to keep the player rather than sell. They would consider if there fee was reached.

Chelsea do still have heavy interest in Madueke even after signing Mykhailo Mudyrk and will push to try and sign him again in the coming days.

Noni Madueke will not force a move from PSV. IMAGO / Pro Shots

It is not currently known whether Chelsea will rise to the £45million asking price, but the reports all along have suggested PSV wanted a Cody Gakpo-esque fee for the player.

Madueke will not force a move and the faith of the deal fully lies in whether PSV and Chelsea can reach an agreement.

Read More Chelsea Stories: