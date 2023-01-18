Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

All the key details as two of Liverpool's rivals face off in the Premier League on Thursday.

Two of Liverpool's main rivals play each other on Thursday when Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League .

The Reds have seen themselves drop to ninth in the table but will still hold out hopes of securing a top-four finish with Antonio Conte's outfit also vying for fourth spot.

Pep Guardiola's team have also suffered a drop-off this season and find themselves eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

Australia

Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Friday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky Go Extra.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on Peacock.

In Canada , the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In India, viewers can tune in via Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

In Australia , the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport.

