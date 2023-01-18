Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as two of Liverpool's rivals face off in the Premier League on Thursday.
Two of Liverpool's main rivals play each other on Thursday when Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League .
The Reds have seen themselves drop to ninth in the table but will still hold out hopes of securing a top-four finish with Antonio Conte's outfit also vying for fourth spot.
Pep Guardiola's team have also suffered a drop-off this season and find themselves eight points behind leaders Arsenal.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
Australia
Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Friday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky Go Extra.
For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on Peacock.
In Canada , the match can be watched on fuboTV.
In India, viewers can tune in via Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
In Australia , the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport.
