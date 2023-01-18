ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LFCTransferRoom

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKRGv_0kJC3yZa00

All the key details as two of Liverpool's rivals face off in the Premier League on Thursday.

Two of Liverpool's main rivals play each other on Thursday when Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League .

The Reds have seen themselves drop to ninth in the table but will still hold out hopes of securing a top-four finish with Antonio Conte's outfit also vying for fourth spot.

Pep Guardiola's team have also suffered a drop-off this season and find themselves eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WYKM_0kJC3yZa00

Pep Guardiola

IMAGO / Eibner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Ky1y_0kJC3yZa00

Antonio Conte

IMAGO / PA Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time:  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:   12:00pm PT

Central time:  2:00pm CT

View the original article to see embedded media.

Australia

Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Friday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky Go Extra.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on Peacock.

In Canada , the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In India, viewers can tune in via Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

In Australia , the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news

The Premier League’s bottom three could await Bournemouth if it loses to Nottingham Forest when the Cherries host the Tricky Trees at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The league’s two leakiest back lines tangle when Forest (-19) and Bournemouth (-23) hope...
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Tottenham odds, prediction, start time: English Premier League picks for Jan. 19, 2023

Manchester City hope to exact revenge when they host Tottenham in an English Premier League matchup on Thursday. Manchester City (12-3-3) only lost three matches last season, but two of the setbacks came against Tottenham (10-3-6) as they dropped a 1-0 road decision before falling 3-2 at home. Both sides are coming off defeats as the Citizens were edged 2-1 by Manchester United on Saturday and Spurs suffered a 2-0 loss against league-leading Arsenal the following day.
SB Nation

West Ham 2-0 Everton: Match Recap & Reaction | Hapless once again

There weren’t a lot of positives to build on for either of these teams before kickoff. West Ham had not won in their last four home matches and hadn’t even scored in their last two. They had scored an average of 0.8 goals per game which was tied for 17th.........with Everton. The Toffees haven’t won a match in the last five games and haven’t kept a clean sheet in six matches. Most concerning, in those five games, Everton lost to both Wolves and Southampton who were both sitting in 20th place when the game was played.
AFP

Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top-four hopes, Newcastle held by Palace

Liverpool and Chelsea did little for their chances of climbing into the Premier League's top four with an uninspiring 0-0 draw as Newcastle went third after another goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday. In a repeat of last season's League and FA Cup finals, which Liverpool won on penalties after 0-0 draws, neither side could break the deadlock at Anfield to remain 10 points off the top four.
SB Nation

Stoke City vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23

Reading will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s poor second-half performance as they travel to Staffordshire to face Stoke City. The Potters haven’t had a hugely successful season and that will come as a surprise to many considering how strong their squad is and the fact they have Alex Neil in charge. Neil managed to win promotion with Sunderland last season and did well with Norwich City in the past - but that will count for nothing at the bet365 Stadium unless he can turn things around quickly.
BBC

Everton's best and worst January transfer business

A special mention to John Stones, Steven Pienaar and Mikel Arteta - but the best has got to be the £60,000 signing of Seamus Coleman in 2009. Some 14 years on, he continues as our captain and has made 397 appearances for the Blues - that's £151 a game!
CBS Sports

Watch Leeds United vs. Brentford: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game

The Premier League returns on Sunday. Current Records: Brentford 7-4-8; Leeds United 4-9-5 Leeds United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Brentford. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Elland Road. Leeds United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.83 goals per contest.
BBC

EFL Week of Action: Fitness for mums & skateboarding refugees among clubs' community work

Football clubs have long been integral parts of the communities they represent. But their impact is not just limited to what happens on the pitch. Away from matchday, a wide range of initiatives are in place to help in the community - and clubs have been highlighting their work during the English Football League's Week of Action.
BBC

'If we play that way, Arsenal will destroy us' - Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking after Thursday's win over Tottenham: "We are far away from the team we had in previous seasons. Do you think this comeback [from 2-0 down against Tottenham to win 4-2] will happen every time? It won't. "How do I get the fire back? It's...
BBC

Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
BBC

Josip Juranovic: Celtic right-back given permission for Union Berlin medical

Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic has been given permission to have a medical and hold talks with Union Berlin as a reported transfer edges closer. The 27-year-old joined Ange Postecoglou's side from Legia Warsaw in August 2021 and has made 53 appearances for the club, scoring six times. "It hasn't been...
BBC

Levelling up grants announced for southern England

Major infrastructure projects across southern England have been awarded tens of millions of pounds in so-called levelling up funding. They are among 100 projects to receive a share of £2.1bn from round two of the government's Levelling Up Fund aimed at boosting local economies. They include funding for Weymouth...
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy