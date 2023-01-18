Read full article on original website
Times-Bulletin
Michael W. Jones
VAN WERT, Ohio — Michael W. Jones, 68, of Van Wert, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 17, 2023. He was the best husband, dad, grandpa, and friend that anyone could ever have, dream or even wish for. He brought those close to him endless happiness throughout his life and will be so sadly missed.
Van Wert High School earns College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award
VAN WERT - Van Wert High School has earned the College Board AP® Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles. Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses. More...
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, Jan. 19)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Fast start propels Lady Raiders in win over Antwerp
HAVILAND – Wayne Trace got the start it wanted Thursday night and the Lady Raiders pulled away from there to post a 49-26 win over Paulding County rival Antwerp at the ‘Palace.’. The red, white and blue scored the game’s first nine points and never let up...
Stoller’s trey gives Raiders rivalry win over Antwerp
ANTWERP – Wayne Trace junior Kyle Stoller hit a three-point field goal with four seconds remaining to lift the Raiders to a 46-43 victory over county rival Antwerp Friday night in Green Meadows Conference boys basketball action. Stoller’s trey improved Wayne Trace’s record to 9-4 overall and 2-2 in...
Stechschulte's late three sinks Cougars in double OT
VAN WERT — In what could quite possibly turn out to be the game of the year, Hunter Stechschulte buried a go-ahead three with 16 seconds left in double overtime and Ottawa-Glandorf came out on top in a 64-62 battle over Van Wert on Friday night. The Cougars led...
