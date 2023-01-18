Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Soybeans sag on improving Argentine crop weather; wheat rises
CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures hit a one-week low on Friday and were headed for their third straight lower close as traders assessed forecasts for welcome rains in drought-hit Argentina, analysts said. Corn was mixed in choppy trade as strong weekly U.S. export sales offset pressure from...
UPDATE 1-Argentina grains exchange cuts corn harvest forecast as drought bites
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday cut its estimate for Argentina's 2022/2023 corn harvest to 44.5 million tonnes, after the country's agricultural areas were hit by drought, down from the 52 million tonnes it collected last cycle. In September, the exchange had forecast...
GRAINS-Soybeans steady with focus on Argentine weather, Chinese demand
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/MANILA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Friday, stabilising after a one-week low in the previous session as participants assessed rain forecasts in drought-hit Argentina and demand prospects in top importer China. Corn and wheat ticked lower. Traders were...
Brazil exports to Arab nations hit 33-year high, agro products prevail
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Exports from Brazil to the 22 countries of the Arab League of nations generated record revenue of $17.7 billion in 2022, the highest since 1989, the Arab-Brazil Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday. The figure represents a 23.06% rise over the previous year and...
GRAINS-Soybeans and corn consolidate as weather, demand weighed
Traders monitor rain relief in drought-hit Argentina. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures were little changed on Thursday, consolidating below multi-month highs as the markets assessed rain prospects in drought-hit Argentina and mixed signs about global demand. Wheat also drifted.
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn slide on forecasts for much-needed Argentine rains
CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Thursday, retreating from seven-month highs set a day earlier as forecasts for beneficial rains in drought-hit Argentina sparked a round of selling, analysts said. Corn futures also declined on the outlook for Argentine weather along with wheat futures. Chicago Board...
UPDATE 1-Malaysia's egg shortage sets Indian hatcheries on path for record exports
(Adds details on bird flu) MUMBAI/KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 (Reuters) - India is set to export a record 50 million eggs this month, boosted by sales to Malaysia, where there have been acute shortages as soaring feed prices caused by the Ukraine war forced many small-scale farmers to cut output, industry officials said.
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed falls in November
TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in November fell to 46.2% from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Nov-2022 Oct-2022 Nov-2021 Total Shipments 2,091,422 2,022,343 2,109,889 Main Ingredients Corn 46.2% 46.5% 46.8% Sorghum 1.0% 1% 1.1% Wheat 2.1% 2.1% 2% Barley 4.0% 4% 3.7% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
GRAINS-Chicago futures dip on improved Argentine weather outlook
(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, wheat and corn futures dipped in Asian trading on Friday, with improved weather forecasts in drought-hit Argentina helping ease concerns about supply and fears of a global recession weighing on the market. Traders awaited the U.S. Department of Agriculture's...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Jan 25-31
MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Jan 25-31 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Jan 25-31 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,283.2 3,083.7 886.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 267.9 221.9 Jan 18-24 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,719.4 3,977.6 1,174.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 278.4 221.4 Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau)
Storms to bring rain to parched Argentine fields next week, says grains exchange
Jan 19 (Reuters) - A storm front should bring moderate to abundant rainfall across most of Argentina's key agricultural area over the next week, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, which could help farmers plant their fields after a historic drought. Lack of rainfall in Argentina, the world's...
Press Release: France tightens GM rapeseed import checks after wild plants found
PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - French authorities said on Friday they had asked oilseed processor Saipol to tighten procedures on handling imports after genetically modified (GM) rapeseed, cultivation of which is banned in the European Union, was found growing wild last year. The plants were found by anti-GM crop association...
Davos 2023: Global trade rethink: 'race of the big pockets'?
US climate bill concerns dominate Davos trade talk. Some fear "rich-country game" of rising state subsidies. Revamped globalisation must benefit all, Davos told. DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The United States pitched its vision of "worker-centric" trade. China promised an "all-round opening up". Europe spoke of its quest for strategic autonomy. And industrial policy - backed with lots of state cash - is no longer a dirty word.
DAVOS 2023: WTO sticks with 1% projection for growth in global trade
Davos, SWITZERLAND Jan 20 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Friday it was sticking with its 1% projection for global trade growth in 2023 - for now. Director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the WTO was not revising down its projection. The next assessment will...
UPDATE 1-China aims to approve WTO fisheries subsidy deal in 2023
GENEVA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Major fishing nation China aims to approve the World Trade Organization's agreement on cutting fisheries subsidies this year, the commerce ministry said on Friday. At a meeting in June 2022, all of the WTO's 164 members agreed to reduce the fisheries subsidies that spur over-fishing.
Davos 2023: China reopening? Good for growth, but tread with caution
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's declaration that it is open for business was welcomed by attendees at the World Economic (WEF) as a likely boost to global growth, though many also expressed caution over how it could drive up global COVID-19 cases and inflation. The topic of China's...
Choppy day ends with grains in the red | Thursday, January 19, 2023
After a choppy day of trade, corn closed down 5¢ to $6.76. Soybeans ended the day down 9¢ to $15.15. Nick Repke with Kluis Commodity Advisors says the next level of support for soybeans is at $15. CBOT wheat is down 9¢. KC wheat is down 10¢. Minneapolis...
Analyst expects improved soybean supply in coming months
March soybeans closed sharply lower yesterday with an outside day down. An early rally pushed the market to its highest level since June 13, but a combination of a wetter forecast for Argentina and a drier forecast for central Brazil helped spark aggressive selling. For the next several days, temperatures...
UPDATE 3-Senior Australian official asks China to remove trade impediments
SYDNEY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Assistant Minister for Trade Tim Ayres called for the removal of China's "trade impediments" on Australian exports in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, his office said. China's Xinhua news agency earlier reported that Thursday's meeting...
