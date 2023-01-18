Why Coco Republic Is Every Interior Designer’s Secret Weapon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you an interior design fanatic? If we clicked on your Instagram explore page right now, would it be filled with sunlit and impeccably decorated living rooms and bedrooms? We get it. Once you’ve gotten a taste of the interior design obsession, it’s a hard habit to kick.

Why do we care so much about wallpaper, lighting fixtures, and sofas? Well, if you really think about it, space and decor have a powerful ability to influence our moods. On the surface, something like a sofa can determine our comfort level and our ability to relax in our homes.

Going deeper, interior design speaks to our personal tastes and can be a fulfilling form of creative expression. Our homes can become reflections of ourselves.

That said, not all of us have the means to hire an interior designer to outfit our homes. If you’re on your own and looking to up your decor game, we have two words for you: Coco Republic.

You may not have an interior designer, but you can have furniture from the brand that interior designers are obsessed with. This Australian furniture brand has their big debut in America this year, and Coco Republic is already making a splash in US interiors.

Keep reading to learn more about Coco Republic and see if any of their signature and playful designs have a place in your home, or visit their website today to see the Coco Republic difference for yourself.

Coco Republic’s Inspired Modern Homes

Founded in 1979 by Paul Spon-Smith, Coco Republic has gone through many evolutions over the years. In the early 2000s, they rebranded as a department store, selling their own furniture line in addition to others from their legendary Australian showrooms.

What the brand soon found, though, was an appetite from their audience for their unique vision and furniture. Before long, Coco Republic went from a house of brands to a branded house. Much of this change was led by Paul’s son, Anthony Spon-Smith, who is now the creative director of Coco Republic.

A hugely admired figure in the world of interiors, Spon-Smith carved out a point of view and aesthetic that has made Coco Republic an iconic brand.

Coco Republic

Liveable and Comfortable

This might be a hot take, but we think that furniture needs to be functional, first and foremost. Especially if you’re living in a small space, furniture needs to make its case for taking up room. A couch should be comfortable, a lamp should provide ample light, and an entry table should be able to hold all your junk — just kidding, but you know what we mean.

Coco Republic agrees. The brand’s furniture is made for real life, whether that means their ultrasoft and comfy couches or their streamlined dining tables. Their pieces aren’t just made to be looked at, they’re made to be used. That they’re also good-looking and made with the highest quality of materials is just a bonus.

Stylish and Classic

On that front, let’s dig into the Coco Republic aesthetic. Much of the interiors market is separated into different categories. Sometimes it can feel like you have to choose between ultra-trendy and traditional design, and there is little middle ground.

How do you know that a style will last? How can you be sure that you won’t have to redecorate within a few years? The honest answer is that you don’t… but does that mean you need to always opt for a classic style? Not if Coco Republic has anything to say about it.

The brand prides itself on bridging the gap between a modern and progressive vision and a classic, timeless design. Their pieces are familiar and tasteful, but when you take a closer look, you’ll see that they each have an added something that takes their furniture to the next level.

From the curve of an armchair to the pull string on a lamp, there’s an attention to detail in their design that few other companies can boast.

While the designs are sophisticated, they’re also whimsical and not too serious. There’s a certain flair and flavor to Coco Republic’s work which knows when to push and when to pull back. Impeccable design is all about balance, and Coco Republic has it in spades.

Don’t just take our word for it — check out Coco Republic’s website today.

Indoor and Outdoor

Being that the brand has Australian roots, it’s no wonder that Coco Republic has an extensive line of outdoor furniture. Their furniture has sometimes been described as beachy, and most of their editorial photoshoots feature large windows that let the outdoors in.

Anthony Spon-Smith has made exteriors a huge priority for Coco Republic under his leadership. Coco Republic merges the indoors and the outdoors, considering our outdoor spaces as extensions of the home. While their outdoor line is built to handle the elements, they never skimp on aesthetics.

If you want your patio space to feel chic, then Coco Republic is the brand you’ve been missing.

What You Can Expect When Entering a Coco-Republic-Designed Room

Elegant and Refined

First, there’s always going to be that wow factor. Coco Republic spaces are quintessentially well-designed. When given the opportunity to outfit an entire space, you can see how Coco Republic effortlessly merges traditional and modern. Their spaces are well-balanced and colorful without being loud or tacky.

The effect is something totally chic that feels upscale, clean, and thoughtful. You’ll know the difference when you step into a Coco Republic lobby.

Coco Republic

Unique and Lived-In

That last word is important because it’s easy in spaces like these to opt for the cookie-cutter route. If you’ve seen one living room, you’ve seen them all, right? Maybe … until you are in a room designed by Coco Republic.

From their abstract art choices to their knickknacks and coffee table books, every detail of their interiors is intentional and effective. They have a certain home away from home feeling that lets you live out your interior design fantasies. The brand says its principal goal is to help its clients and customers lead a well-designed life.

On that front, they’re winning.

The Future of Coco Republic in the United States

From 1979 until now, Coco Republic only had showrooms in Australia. The brand has a cult following there and has built a crowd of admirers stateside, but before recently, all the latter could do was window shop.

Thankfully, those days are over. In the fall of 2022, Coco Republic finally made its grand debut in the United States with a huge flagship showroom in San Francisco. Located in the historic Union Square, the massive space, outfitted to the nines, is certainly a splashy way to enter the American market.

Naturally, that was all by design. The brand’s U.S. debut was partially aided by their acquisition of Californian department store HD Buttercup, which helped give the brand an infrastructure to start building their US empire.

California and Coco Republic seem to be a match made in heaven, with both environments embodying that beachy appreciation of the outdoors and a light, airy, and chic design aesthetic indoors.

In addition to the San Francisco location, Coco Republic is opening showrooms in Southern California this year and plans to debut an online shop for customers to explore and obsess over in late Spring 2023.

In a crowded furniture market, it is no simple feat to bring your brand to the United States, but Coco Republic seems set up for success. Their reputation certainly precedes them, as a design-focused and stylish brand with a large crowd of admirers.

Interested in bringing Coco Republic’s signature sensibility to your home? Check out their website to explore their extensive lines of high furniture indoor and outdoor furniture as well as their homewares and lighting sections.

