Charlotte County Fair opens Friday

PORT CHARLOTTE - Englewood's Giovanni Anastasini’s Forza Entertainment will be bringing three different shows to this year's Charlotte County Fair on Jan. 27-Feb. 5.

Their shows include the Mystik Magic Show, the Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends dog show and the Friendly Joe Zombie Show.

Giovanni Anastasini shared that most of the performers within their shows are related.

“It’a family thing,” Anastasini said.

Originally from Italy, The Anastasini Family are eight generations in the entertainment industry.

Their dog show, known as Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends, competed on Season 17 of "America's Got Talent" and made it to the semi-finals, Anastasini said.

During Veranica’s time on the show as a talented animal trainer, she was just 12 years old. Her puppy friends include a standard poodle, miniature poodles and toy poodles of varying ages.

The Friendly Joe Zombie Show is a new show for Forza Entertainment and is what Anastasini describes as a kid-friendly circus show complete with stunts, humor and costumes. Anastasini shared that their Mistyk Magic Show is one-of-a-kind. He said, “you are going to want to come back and see it again.”

Each act is scheduled to perform multiple shows each day of the fair.

In addition to the daily performances, area students will be showcasing their artwork at the expo center at the entrance to the fair.

The fair features carnival rides for everyone from thrill seekers to little ones, agriculture shows, livestock auctions as well as various vendors. Along the midway you will find games of chance and a variety of fair food including hot dogs, pizza, popcorn, corn dogs, french fries, ice cream, cotton candy, funnel cakes as well as a variety of deep-fried treats.