ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County Fair opens Friday

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvsyQ_0kJC0LhE00

PORT CHARLOTTE - Englewood's Giovanni Anastasini’s Forza Entertainment will be bringing three different shows to this year's Charlotte County Fair on Jan. 27-Feb. 5.

Their shows include the Mystik Magic Show, the Amazing Veranica &amp; Her Incredible Friends dog show and the Friendly Joe Zombie Show.

Giovanni Anastasini shared that most of the performers within their shows are related.

“It’a family thing,” Anastasini said.

Originally from Italy, The Anastasini Family are eight generations in the entertainment industry.

Their dog show, known as Amazing Veranica &amp; Her Incredible Friends, competed on Season 17 of "America's Got Talent" and made it to the semi-finals, Anastasini said.

During Veranica’s time on the show as a talented animal trainer, she was just 12 years old. Her puppy friends include a standard poodle, miniature poodles and toy poodles of varying ages.

The Friendly Joe Zombie Show is a new show for Forza Entertainment and is what Anastasini describes as a kid-friendly circus show complete with stunts, humor and costumes. Anastasini shared that their Mistyk Magic Show is one-of-a-kind. He said, “you are going to want to come back and see it again.”

Each act is scheduled to perform multiple shows each day of the fair.

In addition to the daily performances, area students will be showcasing their artwork at the expo center at the entrance to the fair.

The fair features carnival rides for everyone from thrill seekers to little ones, agriculture shows, livestock auctions as well as various vendors. Along the midway you will find games of chance and a variety of fair food including hot dogs, pizza, popcorn, corn dogs, french fries, ice cream, cotton candy, funnel cakes as well as a variety of deep-fried treats.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 2

Captiva’s Bubble Room bringing their cakes to Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Bubble Room will be offering four of its delicious cakes this weekend after the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre has opened its doors to the Captiva restaurant in need of a temporary home. The Bubble Room, located on Captiva Drive, was severely damaged from Hurricane...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cheesecake Factory coming to Coconut Point

Another regional location for the Cheesecake Factory is coming this year to Coconut Point in Estero. The popular casual restaurant chain is being built out in the large space that Stir Crazy vacated three years ago. Work began this month to gut the interior space, but a specific opening date for Cheesecake Factory is not available yet. It will be the first location in Lee County for the California-based chain, which offers an expansive menu with many varieties of cheesecake for dessert. The brand’s nearest restaurant opened in 2005 as an outparcel at Coastland Center mall in Naples.
ESTERO, FL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Aldi to open 6 new stores on Thursday

Aldi will open six new stores on Thursday, as the discount grocery continues its swift expansion around the country. “Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Matt Thon, Haines City, Florida, regional VP for Aldi, in a statement.
BRADENTON, FL
10NEWS

Crash snarls traffic along I-75 North in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along northbound Interstate 75 snarled traffic Thursday morning in Sarasota, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. along northbound I-75 south of Clark Road. All lanes are back open. However, at one point only one lane was able to get by, traffic cameras showed.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Motorcyclist dies in Port Charlotte crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 25-year-old Englewood man was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Port Charlotte Tuesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a Ford Mustang was heading west on McCall Road just before 10 p.m. A motorcyclist, also a 25-year-old man, from...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota driver killed in 17th Street crash

Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a collision between a car and a tractor-trailer that killed a 66-year-old Sarasota man on Wednesday morning, the FHP reported. In a report released to the media, the FHP reported the crash took place at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street...
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while cleaning dock in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man said he is fighting a bacterial infection after coming in contact with canal water. On Sunday, Kurt Holthus said he went outside to clean his dock but then ended up with a trip to the emergency room. Knowing what lies in our Southwest Florida waterways following a hurricane, Holthus wore protective gear to power wash the dock.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy