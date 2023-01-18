After the storms, let's applaud those who went above and beyond

In Soquel Village, Andrew Gaul stacks sandbags for his tenants between storms Jan. 2. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Santa Cruz County community has seen an outpouring of help and empathy these past few weeks as we endured historic storms.

We’ve heard of people, neighbors and strangers helping supply sandbags, rescuing pets, arriving with a chainsaw or a warm blanket and a pot of soup. And of officials and public safety people working late, coming up with creative, emergency solutions and rushing in to help each other.

We at Lookout want to mark these moments of kindness and community commitment.

We encourage you to publicly thank those who helped you. Please submit 200 words or fewer to letters@lookoutlocal.com , telling us who showed you kindness, when and how. If you’ve got a photo, please send it along.

We will publish these on an ongoing basis through our letters to the editor section .

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .