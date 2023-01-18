Bills Release Wednesday Injury Report; Defense Banged Up for Bengals?

Ahead of hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills released their injury report after completing a walk-through on Wednesday.

The Buffalo Bills released their estimated injury report after completing a walk-through on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium.

Here's the full report:

QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL

CB Dane Jackson (knee) - LIMITED

DT DaQuan Jones (calf) - LIMITED

CB Cam Lewis (foreman) - FULL

WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) - FULL

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - LIMITED

S Jordan Poyer (knee) - LIMITED

Along with McKenzie, Phillips missed Sunday's game with the shoulder issue. The Bills made moves to the practice squad on Tuesday that indicated the possibility of both players missing the Bengals game as well. Buffalo signed former Indianapolis Colts receiver Dezmon Patmon and former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Cortez Broughton to the practice squad, a move that seemed to signal an area of need due to injury.

But McKenzie being a full participant in Wednesday's injury report is a telling sign of his availability for Sunday. In his absence against the Dolphins, rookie receiver Khalil Shakir stepped up with one of his best games of the season, as he tied his career-high in catches (three) while adding 51 receiving yards.

The Bills and Bengals will kickoff from Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

