FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Community Heroes Wanted: Bluff City Rescue Squad Recruits New MembersJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
993thex.com
Second victim identified in Blountville homicides
The second victim of murder suspect Donald Britt was identified Friday by police. An update from Sullivan County Sheriff Cassidy says the victim of the homicide on Stevenson Hill Road in Blountville was identified as Barry Countiss, 56. Donald Britt was taken into custody Thursday after he reportedly killed Katie...
Bristol, Va. officer fires shot at vehicle
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were […]
Kingsport Times-News
HCSO charges juvenile with making threats against Volunteer High
CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a juvenile with making dangerous threats against Volunteer High School. According to a joint press release from the HCSO and the school system, the HCSO received information at around 5 p.m. Thursday about a social media post threatening the school.
Bristol, Va. police looking for suspect who shot into home
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are looking for the person who allegedly fired a shot into a home Friday afternoon. Police officers responded around 1:43 p.m. to a reported gunshot in the area of Ventura Circle, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. At the scene, officers discovered that a shot had been […]
wcyb.com
Greene County man enters plea, sentenced for murder
(WCYB) — A Greene County, Tennessee man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in the death of a man whose body was found in a wrecked vehicle in June 2020. According to court officials, Adrian Kiser entered a plea agreement this week to one count of second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.
993thex.com
NEW: Sullivan County convict likely be charged in two homicide cases
A suspect in a Blountville homicide was captured Thursday afternoon but Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in a news conference he would likely be charged in a second murder. Donald Britt was apprehended after he crashed an SUV on West Market Street. Cassidy said he is currently being hospitalized...
Mother, daughter accused of stealing dog after homeowners left it outside in single-digit temps
Two women in Tennessee are facing theft charges after they allegedly took a dog from owners who left it outside during December's arctic blast.
Lee County, Va. agencies help Victim Witness and Domestic Violence programs
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Two Lee County, Virginia agencies are looking to help people in the Victim Witness and Domestic Violence programs. The two have joined together to create an Amazon wish list of common items requested by people in the programs. The list consists of basic hygiene essentials as well as products for […]
993thex.com
UPDATE: Sullivan County murder suspect captured after crash in Johnson City
The search for a murder suspect wanted out of Sullivan County, Tennessee ended Thursday afternoon when the named suspect crashed an SUV in Johnson City. Sullivan County authorities had just released information about a vehicle obtained by Donald Harry Britt, 32, while eluding officers for several hours. The SUV that fit that description flipped while darting in and out of traffic on West Market Street, according to an eyewitness, just after 12 p.m. SCSO spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt issued a statement confirming Britt’s capture just minutes after the wreck.
wymt.com
Check your money! SWVA sheriff’s office warning people to watch out for prop bills in circulation
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office have a warning for stores, businesses and people who use cash to pay for things: Make sure it’s real!. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police say movie prop money is being used as...
Man charged with murder after shooting in Talbott community
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the Talbott community Thursday morning and a suspect is in custody.
Investigation underway into Johnson County judge ‘incident’ with county employee
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A state board is investigating an “incident” that allegedly occurred between a Johnson County judge and a county employee. According to a statement from Barbara Peck, Director of Communications and Judicial Resources for the Supreme Court of Tennessee, the Board of Judicial Conduct opened an investigation into Judge Perry L. […]
wjhl.com
Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest
Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect …. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Tennessee Lady Vols Wins...
Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, leads police on pursuit
BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — A man was arrested after allegedly trying to hit pedestrians and leading police on a pursuit while on a tractor in Boone, North Carolina. According to a release from the Boone Police Department, the 911 center in Watauga County received a call about a man on a John Deere tractor allegedly […]
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol man charged with attempted murder
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Micah Neil Turner, of Bristol, Tennessee, on Jan. 6 and charged him with attempted second degree murder. On Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:21 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call at 1740 Nathaniel Drive, Johnson City, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
JCPD: Bristol man charged with attempted second-degree murder, fled to Virginia
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man reportedly fled to Virginia after an alleged November shooting in Johnson City. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Nathanial Drive in Johnson City on Nov. 9, 2022, just […]
wymt.com
Firefighters arrested and charged with arson
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of Katie Arnold, the woman authorities say was fatally shot by Donald Britt earlier this week, spoke about the night of her daughter’s death and the relationship she had with the man accused of killing her. It was clear to see the devastation in Donna Arnold’s eyes from the […]
Man accused of leading police on a chase in stolen tractor across Watauga County
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A TikTok video shows police patrol vehicles chasing a man on a John Deere tractor through Watauga County. The chase started in Boone near Three Forks Baptist Church, according to Boone police. The suspect, Ronnie Hicks, is accused of stealing the tractor and driving it recklessly on Highway 421, crashing into multiple vehicles.
