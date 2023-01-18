ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickelsville, VA

WJHL

THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Second victim identified in Blountville homicides

The second victim of murder suspect Donald Britt was identified Friday by police. An update from Sullivan County Sheriff Cassidy says the victim of the homicide on Stevenson Hill Road in Blountville was identified as Barry Countiss, 56. Donald Britt was taken into custody Thursday after he reportedly killed Katie...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. officer fires shot at vehicle

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were […]
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

HCSO charges juvenile with making threats against Volunteer High

CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a juvenile with making dangerous threats against Volunteer High School. According to a joint press release from the HCSO and the school system, the HCSO received information at around 5 p.m. Thursday about a social media post threatening the school.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. police looking for suspect who shot into home

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are looking for the person who allegedly fired a shot into a home Friday afternoon. Police officers responded around 1:43 p.m. to a reported gunshot in the area of Ventura Circle, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. At the scene, officers discovered that a shot had been […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Greene County man enters plea, sentenced for murder

(WCYB) — A Greene County, Tennessee man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in the death of a man whose body was found in a wrecked vehicle in June 2020. According to court officials, Adrian Kiser entered a plea agreement this week to one count of second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

NEW: Sullivan County convict likely be charged in two homicide cases

A suspect in a Blountville homicide was captured Thursday afternoon but Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in a news conference he would likely be charged in a second murder. Donald Britt was apprehended after he crashed an SUV on West Market Street. Cassidy said he is currently being hospitalized...
993thex.com

UPDATE: Sullivan County murder suspect captured after crash in Johnson City

The search for a murder suspect wanted out of Sullivan County, Tennessee ended Thursday afternoon when the named suspect crashed an SUV in Johnson City. Sullivan County authorities had just released information about a vehicle obtained by Donald Harry Britt, 32, while eluding officers for several hours. The SUV that fit that description flipped while darting in and out of traffic on West Market Street, according to an eyewitness, just after 12 p.m. SCSO spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt issued a statement confirming Britt’s capture just minutes after the wreck.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest

Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect …. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Tennessee Lady Vols Wins...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol man charged with attempted murder

The Johnson City Police Department arrested Micah Neil Turner, of Bristol, Tennessee, on Jan. 6 and charged him with attempted second degree murder. On Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:21 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call at 1740 Nathaniel Drive, Johnson City, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wymt.com

Firefighters arrested and charged with arson

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
PINEVILLE, KY
WJHL

Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of Katie Arnold, the woman authorities say was fatally shot by Donald Britt earlier this week, spoke about the night of her daughter’s death and the relationship she had with the man accused of killing her. It was clear to see the devastation in Donna Arnold’s eyes from the […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN

