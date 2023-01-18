ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, CA

Oakdale police officer arrested after domestic violence investigation

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hm5kv_0kJBw3eB00

Morning Headlines - 1/18/23 01:12

OAKDALE – An officer with the Oakdale Police Department has been arrested after a domestic violence investigation.

Police say Officer Nicholas Stewart was arrested on Wednesday days after they were made aware of the allegations against him.

An investigation into Stewart found evidence that Stewart allegedly committed multiple felony crimes against his former spouse, police say. He is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, stalking, and domestic abuse.

Investigators say the alleged incidents happened between 2019 and 2022.

"The Oakdale Police Department will not tolerate domestic violence of any form," said Chief of Police Jerry Ramar in a statement on Stewart's arrest.

Stewart remains on paid administrative leave from the department.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Man arrested for firing gun on Central Avenue in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. — A 23-year-old man was arrested in Tracy Friday for a shooting that caused a nearby high school to go on lockdown, Thursday afternoon. According to Tracy police, Arturo Muniz Razo was taken into custody and booked into San Joaquin County Jail for attempted murder and resisting arrest.
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deadly stabbing under investigation at Sacramento-area board and care facility

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a board and care facility in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning. The incident happened at a facility along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one resident of the 6-8 person facility apparently stabbed another resident.Deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The suspect is in custody and has been identified as 59-year-old Glen Doherty. The victim's name has not been released, but the sheriff's office says he was a 59-year-old man. Doherty has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Road rage shooting leads to two arrests in Stockton

(KTXL) — Two people were arrested in Stockton on Wednesday after being found to be connected to a road rage incident that resulted in a car crash and gunshots being fired, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came into law enforcement at around 4:45 p.m. about gunshots being heard in the area […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Turlock Police to increase patrols downtown following deadly weekend

TURLOCK, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are increasing patrols this weekend in downtown Turlock following a violent two days last weekend that left two people dead and one person injured in two separate downtown shootings. In a Facebook post Friday, the Turlock Police Department said that...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Half pound of fentanyl found in hotel room of Sacramento County robbery suspect

SACRAMENTO – A robbery suspect recently arrested by deputies in Sacramento County allegedly had over half a pound of fentanyl in his hotel room, authorities say. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened back on Jan. 9. A suspect went into a gas station along Walerga Road late that night and threatened an employee with a gun and a hunting knife before taking off with money and merchandise. Notably, the suspect left in a black sedan with a red sticker where the license plate should be. A few mornings later, on Jan. 13, deputies noticed a car with that exact same description and pulled it over. Deputies recognized the suspect from previous contacts as 57-year-old Adrian Rayford – a man on active probation. Rayford's car was searched and an unregistered handgun, drugs, and cash were found. A follow-up investigation was done and Rayford was linked to a hotel room. It was in that room that deputies found over half a pound of fentanyl. Deputies have booked Rayford into jail and he's facing numerous felony charges.  
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mother, father arrested after 18-month-old dies of fentanyl overdose in Riverbank

RIVERBANK — A Riverbank mother and father are facing homicide and child abuse charges after their 18-month-old boy died of a fentanyl overdose, authorities said Friday.The infant died on December 16, 2022. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Newbrook Circle for a report of a baby not breathing.The boy was later pronounced dead at Memorial Medical Center.The mother, 25-year-old Maryanne Cazares, and the father, 31-year-old Tyler Jones, both admitted in follow-up interviews with investigators that they had fallen asleep while the child was playing on the floor. According to the sheriff's office, Jones also...
RIVERBANK, CA
ABC10

Tracy High School temporarily locked down after shots fired nearby

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy High School was placed on a temporary lockdown just after 1 p.m. Thursday after police received multiple reports of shots fired nearby. According to Tracy Police Department, multiple 911 calls were received about shots fired in the area of 6th Street and Central Avenue. The...
TRACY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Woman Arrested for Driving Toward Officer

Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman being sought for a possible residential break-in sped her vehicle toward an officer investigating the case. Sonora Police were called to the 100 block of North Stewart Street near the Elkin Street intersection recently for a report of a female subject attempting to break into a residence. When they arrived on the scene, units were unable to locate the woman.
SONORA, CA
kion546.com

Mother, boyfriend arrested in Sacramento child torture case

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A couple has been arrested in Sacramento on child endangerment three months after a two-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Rosaisela Estrada and 20-year-old Miqueas Romero were arrested in recent weeks after the child underwent surgery at UC Davis Medical Center for internal injuries and several fractures in October 2022.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Pittsburg man found guilty of murdering wife

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was found guilty on Friday of first degree murder for the death of his wife. Kevin Jerome Easter, 62, shot his wife multiple times at their home on Aug. 7, 2013, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County’s District Attorney’s Office. Easter went on trial […]
PITTSBURG, CA
mymotherlode.com

Brawl Between Two Women Results In One Arrest

Twain Harte, CA – Two women came to blows at a Twain Harte restaurant and had to be pulled apart, resulting in one of them being handcuffed. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched recently to the Eproson House restaurant in the 22900 block of Twain Harte Drive, near Meadow Lane, for a report of a physical altercation between two females. Once they arrived on the scene, they learned that the two were arguing over a man. Sheriff’s officials report that 41-year-old Misty Rae Verkuyl of Twain Harte reportedly punched the other female in the face, erupting into a full-blown brawl, which ended when they were pulled apart by restaurant security guards. The other female had visible injuries to her face, which required medical attention, according to sheriff’s officials.
TWAIN HARTE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto woman, 65, killed in hit-and-run; DUI suspect arrested

MODESTO – A DUI suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run left a woman dead in Modesto Tuesday night. Modesto police say officers responded to Prescott Road, south of Standiford Avenue, around 9:45 p.m. to investigate a reported hit-and-run. At the scene, officers found that a 65-year-old woman had been walking across Prescott Road when an SUV struck her. Officers say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released, but she has been identified as a Modesto resident. Witnesses helped officers track down the suspect, 60-year-old Modesto resident Michael Russ, just a few blocks away. Russ was arrested and is facing charges of murder, manslaughter, felony DUI and felony hit-and-run. 
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

DUI checkpoint being conducted in Modesto on Friday

(KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. on Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday. – Above video: Double fatal collision began as robbery “DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes,” the police department wrote in a news release. “The primary […]
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Reported on Prescott Road in Modesto

The Modesto Police Department reported a fatality following a hit-and-run accident on Prescott Road. The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023, just south of Standiford Avenue, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Fatality on Prescott Road in Modesto. According to Modesto PD, a 65-year-old woman was...
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Man Arrested For Rape And Incest

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man has been arrested for incest, rape and kidnapping of a minor relative. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reported that 26-year-old Cornelio Correa-Martinez was arrested this past Friday in the area of the Junction Shopping Center on Mono Way in East Sonora. The detectives also served a search warrant at his residence in the area of Rogers Road in Sonora. Boujikian did not disclose whether any evidence was found or taken from the home during the search of his home.
SONORA, CA
westsideconnect.com

Puppies left in Gustine

The Gustine Police Department is seeking information on the person(s) who illegally dumped eight Sheppard-Husky mix puppies in Gustine on Jan. 10. The police department suspects the puppies came from a ranch out in the country. “This type of disregard for responsible dog ownership and puppy dumping is irresponsible and very sad to say the least,” the police department stated.
GUSTINE, CA
FOX40

Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery

(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
129K+
Followers
22K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy