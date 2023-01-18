Oakdale police officer arrested after domestic violence investigation

Morning Headlines - 1/18/23 01:12

OAKDALE – An officer with the Oakdale Police Department has been arrested after a domestic violence investigation.

Police say Officer Nicholas Stewart was arrested on Wednesday days after they were made aware of the allegations against him.

An investigation into Stewart found evidence that Stewart allegedly committed multiple felony crimes against his former spouse, police say. He is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, stalking, and domestic abuse.

Investigators say the alleged incidents happened between 2019 and 2022.

"The Oakdale Police Department will not tolerate domestic violence of any form," said Chief of Police Jerry Ramar in a statement on Stewart's arrest.

Stewart remains on paid administrative leave from the department.