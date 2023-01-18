ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto woman, 65, killed in hit-and-run; DUI suspect arrested

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

MODESTO – A DUI suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run left a woman dead in Modesto Tuesday night.

Modesto police say officers responded to Prescott Road, south of Standiford Avenue, around 9:45 p.m. to investigate a reported hit-and-run. At the scene, officers found that a 65-year-old woman had been walking across Prescott Road when an SUV struck her.

Officers say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released, but she has been identified as a Modesto resident.

Witnesses helped officers track down the suspect, 60-year-old Modesto resident Michael Russ, just a few blocks away.

Russ was arrested and is facing charges of murder, manslaughter, felony DUI and felony hit-and-run.

