RiverHawks win one of three, beat Blake

The RiverHawks lost to Edina and Moorhead before defeating Blake to end a three-game losing streak.

North Wright County struggled in a 5-1 loss to Edina on Jan. 10. Edina scored the first five goals of the game, two of them coming in the first period, and the other three coming in the second period.

In the third, the only goal was scored by Lucy Felling (Dani Weiland) to avoid the shutout.

Jadyn Weiser saved 31 shots.

Moorhead

The RiverHawks lost to Moorhead by a score of 2-1 on Jan. 13.

Moorhead scored both goals in the opening period and held that lead after two periods.

The RiverHawks got a goal from Annica Walters (Belle Leland, Weiland) in the third period to make it a 2-1 game. They could not score any other goals, however, and lost by one goal.

Head coach Cailyn Olesen said that the team played well against a similar team.

“They battled hard, we battled hard, we let down a couple in the first period, but we came back, battled and got one,” she said.

Weiser made 23 saves in the loss.

Blake

The RiverHawks defeated Blake 3-2 on Saturday, Jan. 14, in an outdoor game.

This time, it was the RiverHawks who got off to a fast start, scoring twice in the opening period. Goals came from Eva Nelson (Roz Landkammer, Josie Vankuyk) and Adrienne Hansen (Izzy Cheney, Ali Schaefer).

Hansen (Lucy Felling, Martha Effertz) gave the RiverHawks a 3-0 lead in the second period, but Blake struck back with a pair of goals. The RiverHawks hung on for the victory, ending their losing streak.

Weiser made 17 saves in the win.

The RiverHawks hosted Wayzata on Tuesday. They travel to Alexandria on Thursday, Jan. 19, and play at Eden Prairie on Saturday, Jan. 21.