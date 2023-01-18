Sports on deck for Isanti & Chisago counties
BRAHAM
Bombers boys basketball
Jan. 17, 7:15 p.m. vs. Rush City at Braham High School
Jan. 19, 7:15 p.m. vs. Cromwell-Wright at Braham High School
Jan. 24, 7:15 p.m. vs. Pine City at Braham High School
Jan. 27, 7:15 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson at Braham High School
Bombers girls basketball
Jan. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Rush City at Rush City High School
Jan. 19, 7:15 p.m. vs. East Central at East Central High School
Jan. 20, 5:45 p.m. vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at Braham High School
Jan. 24, 7:15 p.m. vs. Pine City at Pine City High School
Jan. 26, 7:15 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson at Hinckley-Finlayson High School
Bombers/Tigers wrestling
Jan. 19, 5 p.m. vs. Greenway, Ogilvie, Royalton at Rush City High School
Jan. 26, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Braham High School
Jan. 27, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at North Branch High School
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Warriors boys basketball
Jan. 20, 5:30 p.m. vs. Rochester Area Homeschool at Rochester Area
Jan. 24, 6:45 p.m. vs. St. Cloud at Cambridge Christian
Jan. 26, 6 p.m. vs. Willmar Community at Willmar Community
Warriors girls basketball
Jan. 24, 5:15 p.m. vs. St. Cloud at Cambridge Christian
Jan. 26, 4 p.m. vs. Willmar Community at Willmar Community
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets boys basketball
Jan. 20, 7:15 p.m. vs. Becker at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Jan. 24, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at Monticello High School
Jan. 26, 7:15 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton High School
Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. vs. Coon Rapids at Coon Rapids High School
Bluejackets girls basketball
Jan. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Becker at Becker High School
Jan. 24, 7:15 p.m. vs. Monticello at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Jan. 26, 7:15 p.m. vs. Princeton at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Jan. 27, 7:15 p.m. vs. Brainerd at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets boys hockey
Jan. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at Isanti Ice Arena
Jan. 24, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at Isanti Ice Arena
Jan.26, 7 p.m. vs. Little Falls at Isanti Ice Arena
Bluejackets gymnastics
Jan. 19, 6:30 p.m. vs Chisago Lakes at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Jan. 23, 6:30 p.m. vs. Becker at Becker High School
Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton High School
Jan. 28, 12 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets boys swim and diving
Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m. vs. Monticello at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Jan. 26, 5:30 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Jan. 28, 1 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Northern Tiers Stars girls hockey
Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m. vs. Moose Lake Area at Riverside Ice Arena
Jan. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Hutchinson at East Bethel Ice Arena
Jan. 24, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena
Jan. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Woodbury at Isanti Ice Arena
Jan. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Two Rivers at Isanti Ice Arena
Bluejackets wrestling
Jan. 19, 6 p.m. vs Becker at Becker High School
Jan. 26, 6 p.m. vs. St. Francis at St. Francis High School
Jan. 27, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Simley High School
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings boys basketball
Jan. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Becker at Becker High School
Jan. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton High School
Jan. 24, 5:30 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes High School
Jan. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at North Branch High School
Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m. vs. Hibbing at Hibbing High School
Vikings girls basketball
Jan. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Becker at North Branch High School
Jan. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton High School
Jan. 24, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes High School
Jan. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at Monticello High School
Jan. 28, 12 p.m. vs. Cloquet at North Branch High School
Vikings dance
Jan. 28, 11 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Monticello High School
Vikings gymnastics
Jan. 24, 6 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at St. Francis High School
Vikings wrestling
Jan. 19, 6 p.m. vs. Princeton at North Branch High School
Jan. 25, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Mounds View High School
Jan. 27, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at North Branch High School
Northern Edge boys hockey
Jan. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Proctor at East Bethel Ice Arena
Jan. 24, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at East Bethel Ice Arena
Jan. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City at Pine City Civic Center
RUSH CITY
Tigers boys basketball
Jan. 17, 7:15 p.m. vs. Braham at Braham High School
Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs at Rush City High School
Jan. 24, 7:15 p.m. vs. East Central at East Central High School
Jan. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City at Rush City High School
Tigers girls basketball
Jan. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Braham at Rush City High School
Jan. 19, 7 p.m. vs. North Lakes at North Lakes Academy
Jan. 20, 5:45 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs at Rush City High School
Jan. 24, 7 p.m. vs. East Central at Rush City High School
Jan. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City at Pine City High School
ISANTI OUTLAWS
Jan. 20, 7:05 p.m. vs. Hudson Havoc at Isanti Civic Arena
Jan. 22, 12:05 p.m. vs. Wisconsin Riverkings at Isanti Civic Arena
Jan. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Wisconsin Riverkings at South Wood County Recreation Center
Jan. 28, 7 p.m. vs. Wisconsin Riverkings at South Wood County Recreation Center
