Chisago County, MN

Sports on deck for Isanti & Chisago counties

County News Review
County News Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1boT0J_0kJBvm7i00

BRAHAM

Bombers boys basketball

Jan. 17, 7:15 p.m. vs. Rush City at Braham High School

Jan. 19, 7:15 p.m. vs. Cromwell-Wright at Braham High School

Jan. 24, 7:15 p.m. vs. Pine City at Braham High School

Jan. 27, 7:15 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson at Braham High School

Bombers girls basketball

Jan. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Rush City at Rush City High School

Jan. 19, 7:15 p.m. vs. East Central at East Central High School

Jan. 20, 5:45 p.m. vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at Braham High School

Jan. 24, 7:15 p.m. vs. Pine City at Pine City High School

Jan. 26, 7:15 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson at Hinckley-Finlayson High School

Bombers/Tigers wrestling

Jan. 19, 5 p.m. vs. Greenway, Ogilvie, Royalton at Rush City High School

Jan. 26, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Braham High School

Jan. 27, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at North Branch High School

CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN

Warriors boys basketball

Jan. 20, 5:30 p.m. vs. Rochester Area Homeschool at Rochester Area

Jan. 24, 6:45 p.m. vs. St. Cloud at Cambridge Christian

Jan. 26, 6 p.m. vs. Willmar Community at Willmar Community

Warriors girls basketball

Jan. 24, 5:15 p.m. vs. St. Cloud at Cambridge Christian

Jan. 26, 4 p.m. vs. Willmar Community at Willmar Community

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI

Bluejackets boys basketball

Jan. 20, 7:15 p.m. vs. Becker at Cambridge-Isanti High School

Jan. 24, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at Monticello High School

Jan. 26, 7:15 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton High School

Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. vs. Coon Rapids at Coon Rapids High School

Bluejackets girls basketball

Jan. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Becker at Becker High School

Jan. 24, 7:15 p.m. vs. Monticello at Cambridge-Isanti High School

Jan. 26, 7:15 p.m. vs. Princeton at Cambridge-Isanti High School

Jan. 27, 7:15 p.m. vs. Brainerd at Cambridge-Isanti High School

Bluejackets boys hockey

Jan. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at Isanti Ice Arena

Jan. 24, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at Isanti Ice Arena

Jan.26, 7 p.m. vs. Little Falls at Isanti Ice Arena

Bluejackets gymnastics

Jan. 19, 6:30 p.m. vs Chisago Lakes at Cambridge-Isanti High School

Jan. 23, 6:30 p.m. vs. Becker at Becker High School

Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton High School

Jan. 28, 12 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Cambridge-Isanti High School

Bluejackets boys swim and diving

Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m. vs. Monticello at Cambridge-Isanti High School

Jan. 26, 5:30 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Cambridge-Isanti High School

Jan. 28, 1 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Cambridge-Isanti High School

Northern Tiers Stars girls hockey

Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m. vs. Moose Lake Area at Riverside Ice Arena

Jan. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Hutchinson at East Bethel Ice Arena

Jan. 24, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena

Jan. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Woodbury at Isanti Ice Arena

Jan. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Two Rivers at Isanti Ice Arena

Bluejackets wrestling

Jan. 19, 6 p.m. vs Becker at Becker High School

Jan. 26, 6 p.m. vs. St. Francis at St. Francis High School

Jan. 27, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Simley High School

NORTH BRANCH

Vikings boys basketball

Jan. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Becker at Becker High School

Jan. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton High School

Jan. 24, 5:30 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes High School

Jan. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at North Branch High School

Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m. vs. Hibbing at Hibbing High School

Vikings girls basketball

Jan. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Becker at North Branch High School

Jan. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton High School

Jan. 24, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes High School

Jan. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at Monticello High School

Jan. 28, 12 p.m. vs. Cloquet at North Branch High School

Vikings dance

Jan. 28, 11 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Monticello High School

Vikings gymnastics

Jan. 24, 6 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at St. Francis High School

Vikings wrestling

Jan. 19, 6 p.m. vs. Princeton at North Branch High School

Jan. 25, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Mounds View High School

Jan. 27, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at North Branch High School

Northern Tiers Stars girls hockey

Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m. vs. Moose Lake Area at Riverside Ice Arena

Jan. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Hutchinson at East Bethel Ice Arena

Jan. 24, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena

Jan. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Woodbury at Isanti Ice Arena

Jan. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Two Rivers at Isanti Ice Arena

Northern Edge boys hockey

Jan. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Proctor at East Bethel Ice Arena

Jan. 24, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at East Bethel Ice Arena

Jan. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City at Pine City Civic Center

RUSH CITY

Tigers boys basketball

Jan. 17, 7:15 p.m. vs. Braham at Braham High School

Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs at Rush City High School

Jan. 24, 7:15 p.m. vs. East Central at East Central High School

Jan. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City at Rush City High School

Tigers girls basketball

Jan. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Braham at Rush City High School

Jan. 19, 7 p.m. vs. North Lakes at North Lakes Academy

Jan. 20, 5:45 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs at Rush City High School

Jan. 24, 7 p.m. vs. East Central at Rush City High School

Jan. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City at Pine City High School

Tigers/Bombers wrestling

Jan. 19, 5 p.m. vs. Greenway, Ogilvie, Royalton at Rush City High School

Jan. 26, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Braham High School

Jan. 27, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at North Branch High School

ISANTI OUTLAWS

Jan. 20, 7:05 p.m. vs. Hudson Havoc at Isanti Civic Arena

Jan. 22, 12:05 p.m. vs. Wisconsin Riverkings at Isanti Civic Arena

Jan. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Wisconsin Riverkings at South Wood County Recreation Center

Jan. 28, 7 p.m. vs. Wisconsin Riverkings at South Wood County Recreation Center

