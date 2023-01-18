Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
Related
South Carolina Accumulating Talent In QB Room
Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football staff have completely overhauled the most important position on the team.
Loggains 'instrumental' in return of Rattler, Wells
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer gives a lot of credit to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains for landing stars Spencer Rattler and Antwane Wells for the 2023 season. Loggains called Rattler the biggest recruit he’s had since his wife, and he was a big part of getting his quarterback back into the fold, as well as the school’s top wide receiver.
247Sports
Tigers look for another road win at South Carolina
Auburn will try to improve its road record to 3-1 in SEC basketball games as the Tigers take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST for a game that will be televised on the SEC Network as the Tigers look for a sixth straight win in games vs. South Carolina.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer indicates 3 South Carolina seniors with remaining eligibility moving on
Since the 2020 season and the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver, “senior” seasons have gotten a bit confusing in college football. With redshirts, there are plenty of sixth-year seniors in college football. Some programs have players walk on “Senior Day” once they have graduated, even if they have multiple seasons of eligibility available.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – No. 22 Razorbacks Head to No. 1/1 South Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 22 Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-4, 4-2 SEC) is faced with back-to-back road tests against top five opponents, as the Razorbacks are set to face No. 1/1 South Carolina (19-0, 7-0 SEC) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Central Time inside the confines of Colonial Life Arena and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
LOOK: Shane Beamer Visits Major LB As Decision is Nearing
South Carolina's head football coach visited the home of one of the Gamecocks' biggest defensive targets on the 2024 recruiting board.
Superlatives For South Carolina's 2023 Football Schedule
Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football team will play multiple games in 2023 that fit into specific categories.
Gamecocks Annihilate Vanderbilt To Remain Undefeated
Dawn Staley and South Carolina's women's basketball took care of business on the road in Nashville Tuesday night.
blufftontoday.com
How Dawn Staley's vow after huge loss to Pat Summitt changed her basketball career
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley has plenty of memories of legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, though not all of them are fond. In fact, Staley credits a loss to Summitt's Lady Vols in her freshman year at Virginia with altering the path of her basketball career.
LOOK: Gamecocks Begin Winter Workouts
South Carolina's football players have begun their winter strength and conditioning program and have posted photos from some of their first workouts.
AOL Corp
After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?
University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
wach.com
"The redeem team": Camden, Joyce Edwards determined to get back to state championship
(WACH) - The Camden girls' basketball team has one goal; to get a ring. The 2022 3A state championship runner-up is coming back to finish the job. She's a walking double-double," said head coach Natalie Norris. "She's going to get double-digit rebounds, double-digit points automatically. Camden's Joyce Edwards is averaging...
This Is The Quirkiest Town In South Carolina
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in South Carolina.
Richland Two's new interim superintendent is a familiar face
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An interim superintendent has been named for Richland School District Two following Tuesday's departure of Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. Nancy Gregory, the district's current chief instructional officer, will take on the role as the board works toward a permanent replacement. She began with Richland Two in the 1980s. Among her roles, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, and principal over the years.
abccolumbia.com
Egg prices soar nation-wide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Egg prices are continuing to soar across the U.S. and many of you are seeing those impacts as you head to the grocery store. But one South Carolina breakfast franchise isn’t having to scramble to get the millions of eggs they serve up each year.
Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime
IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
AOL Corp
A new biscuit and brunch spot to open in the former Pizza Joint location near Columbia
A new restaurant that specializes in biscuits and brunch is headed for Forest Acres. Vicious Biscuit, which has a number of other locations in South Carolina and elsewhere, is planning a restaurant for 3246 Forest Drive. That was formerly the home of Pizza Joint, which closed in 2021. Vicious Biscuit...
'Through the grace of God': Sheriff Lott says tragedy narrowly avoided on Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff says his deputies and a property owner are lucky they weren't hurt after a man opened fire as they were serving an eviction notice on Friday morning. Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on Friday afternoon, elaborating on what happened -...
Youth ChalleNGe Academy looks toward solutions after fights hospitalize cadets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Friday, the South Carolina Military Department responded to more questions following multiple fights Tuesday at its Youth ChalleNGe Academy. The academy, which is designed to help at-risk youth achieve academic success, drew scrutiny after several cadets were hospitalized, leading some parents to remove their teens from the program.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0