Phoenix, AZ

Suns say F Cam Johnson expected to return on Thursday

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson is expected to make his return from a knee injury on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Johnson’s return would be welcome good news for the Suns, who have been decimated by injuries and have fallen to 21-24 for the season, which ranks 12th in the Western Conference.

The 26-year-old Johnson was averaging 13 points per game in his first season as a starter, but tore the meniscus in his right knee on Nov. 4 and has missed more than two months.

Johnson’s return will help the Suns but they’re still missing their All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul (hip) and Devin Booker (groin), who have both missed substantial time with injuries.

Phoenix has seven of its next eight games at home, a stretch that might decide whether the team can salvage its season. The Suns made the NBA Finals two years ago before losing to the Bucks and won a franchise record 64 games during the regular season last year.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

