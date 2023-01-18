ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. winter has a specific energy. Tap in with these 11 fashion drops, pop-ups, events

 3 days ago
(neonhoney / Los Angeles Times; photos: Scott Leon/NIA the Brand, Carhartt WIP X Marni, KOI X Starter, RGB X Betty Boop, Athleta X Alicia Keys, Kehinde Wiley)

Monarch X VistaPrint

To celebrate its new Hong Kong-inspired restaurant Monarch, now open in Arcadia, fashion designer and restaurateur Humberto Leon and his family — the minds behind Eagle Rock’s Peruvian-Chinese destination Chifa — is releasing a capsule collection of design-forward merch with VistaPrint. From tin lunch boxes to hoodies, tees and totes, the exclusive collection features artwork from Li Kuanzhen, Naomi Otsu and Vanna Youngstein. The full Monarch x VistaPrint collection is available at monarch-sgv.com .

Kehinde Wiley, ‘Colorful Realm’

“Colorful Realm,” an exhibition of new work by superstar L.A.-born artist Kehinde Wiley, opens at Roberts Projects on Jan. 21. The collection of nine paintings takes inspiration from the Edo period, blending Wiley’s signature style of portraiture with elements and techniques of Japanese nature paintings. The artist’s sixth solo exhibition with Roberts Projects, “Colorful Realm,” is the inaugural show at the gallery's new Mid-Wilshire space, running through April 8. 442 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles. The gallery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and by appointment. robertsprojectsla.com

NIA the Brand resort 2023

L.A.-based fashion label NIA the Brand has released its 2023 resort collection with a focus on gauzey sets, slinky dresses and unique prints begging you to start planning your 2023 vacation. Pieces range from $38 to $128. Available at niathebrand.com .

Carhartt WIP X Marni

The multicolor universe of Marni and the utilitarian classics of Carhartt WIP join forces for a unique collaboration that imbues color, print, detail and playfulness into classic silhouettes. The campaign — starring funk musician Bootsy Collins, joined by his wife, Patti, and grandson Vincent, and musician Babyxsosa — was photographed by Lengua and styled by Haley Wollens. Available now at marni.com and in select Marni boutiques, Carhartt WIP flagships and more retailers across the globe.

Athleta X Alicia Keys

It’s not too late to cop Alicia Keys’ holiday collection for Athleta, featuring puffers, body suits, tunics, pants, knee-high socks and more in rich, warm colorways including gold, maroon, “foliage orange” and “chantilly cream.” Prices range from $89 to $500 and sizes from XXS to 3XL. athleta.gap.com

ROYGBIV X Betty Boop at Fred Segal

ROYGBIV designer Antione Joyner reimagines Betty Boop as “Betty of the People” in this new collection of basics for Fred Segal. In collaboration with Fleischer Studios, the initiative aims to make the iconic character more inclusive. “From Betty Boop’s original artistic style inspired by the essence and sounds of so many Jazz Age stars to her current-day stance as a figure of love, inspiration and inclusion, I created this collection with the idea that it can be worn anywhere by anyone, and that everyone would be able to see the iconic character in themselves,” Joyner says. Ranging $100 to $250. Available now at fredsegal.com/collections/roygbiv .

Prada’s Memories of Beauty

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Prada’s Memories of Beauty, a Lunar New Year campaign photographed by Nick Yang and starring singer Cai Xukun, actress Chun Xia, actor Bai Yufan, along with model and actress Du Juan. Prada presents an exclusive collection of ready-to-wear bags, footwear and accessories for men and women for the campaign — including the new Prada Moon bag, which is a rework of the early aughts model. See prada.com for more.

Starter X Kids of Immigrants

L.A. favorite Kids of Immigrants partners with Starter on an exclusive collection for Foot Locker featuring anoraks, satin jackets, snapbacks and more pieces inspired by the hand-me-downs you got from your older cousins or siblings. (They might have been oversize, but they were special.) Jackets are available online and in-store exclusively in the California-based Foot Locker Compton Community Store, Downey Community Store, Crenshaw Community Store, Hollywood, Melrose and Beverly Center. footlocker.com

Superposition Gallery, 'A Love Letter to L.A.'

Storm Ascher, artist and founder of Superposition Gallery, curates “A Love Letter to L.A.” through her “platform for artists and nomads” from Jan. 19 through Feb. 3. Don't miss works from beloved L.A. artists such as Timothy Washington, Alisa Sikelianos-Carter, Rikkí Wright , Mr. Wash , April Bey, Muna Malik , Sadie Barnette and more. The show also includes literary and poetic excerpts from the voices of California, including Nipsey Hussle and Joan Didion. 9041 Nemo St., West Hollywood . superpositiongallery.com

Gucci Vault Altitude

Gucci Vault, the fashion house's experimental concept shop, is kicking off the year, and powder szn, with a curation of eight unique capsule collections meant for slope — and street — style. The collections are filled with whimsy, such as Swedish brand YNIQ's future-facing ski goggles, exclusive pairs of the Moon Boot, Panconesi baubles and the Elder Statesman knits made in downtown L.A. Available exclusively at vault.gucci.com .

Celine Les Grands Classiques Session 06 Collection

Celine presents its Les Grands Classiques Session 06 Collection, a celebration of iconic Celine pieces that exude kicked-back luxury. From a selection of bags — including the Matelassé Monochrome Celine Bag, available in both a long chain for evening and shoulder chain for everyday — to an array of silk shirts, blazers, casual jeans, track, army and blazer jackets, and much, much more, the collection is available at celine.com .

