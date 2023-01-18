Boys hockey: Warriors’ six-game winning streak snapped by Edgewood

The pressure is mounting. So far, the Waunakee boys’ hockey team is handling it well, with one recent exception.

“We have another big week this week,” said Kevin Stormer, head coach for the Warriors. “Everything from here out has to be played with playoff intensity. Lapses in work ethic and skating, like against Edgewood, can’t happen if we want to do anything at the end of the season here. We need to be better in big games, and that’s our mindset the next three weeks into playoffs.”

A 4-0 loss to Edgewood on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Labahn Arena in Madison left the Warriors with a 13-5 overall record, while Waunakee sits atop the Badger East Conference with a 9-0 league mark with a chance to secure a share of the league title on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Ice Pond with a victory.

“Then we have a sectional game with Onalaska coming down Saturday afternoon,” said Stormer. “So, these are another big two games, and we hope to bring our playoff type of game. We’d love our fans to make the Pond feel like a playoff atmosphere!”

The Crusaders (8-5-2 overall) outshot the Warriors 43-29, as Waunakee goalie made 39 saves to keep the Warriors in it.

“We all know about last year,” said Stormer. “People might have thought we were out to avenge that. But they are a different team, and so are we. At the end of the day, it was still Waunakee vs Edgewood in hockey, and we were looking to start putting wins under Waunakee’s side. I thought we played with that energy early in the first period. We were getting some really good chances.”

Edgewood netminder Rowan White stoned the Warriors time and time again.

“Their goalie is one of the best goalies for his age in the country, let alone Wisconsin, and he made some saves that showed that,” said Stormer. “We felt like we were right in the game, though, like I said getting chances and having some offensive zone time. The rest of the game felt like we were fighting ourselves. We were sloppy with our passing, guys were tripping over their feet, overhandling pucks, not getting traffic in front of Rowan – we just weren’t good enough. At the end of the day, they out worked us, out skated us, and that led to them out scoring us.”

Two days earlier, the Warriors erupted for four third-period goals to break open a 2-1 game en route to a key 6-1 Badger East victory at McFarland.

“Another conference road game,” said Stormer. “That’s been a tough building for in the past. It’s a big sheet of ice that McFarland is really good at using, putting pucks to space, and skating to create.”

Early on, the Spartans hung with the Warriors.

“The first two periods were what we expected out of McFarland,” said Stormer. “They got an early power-play goal on a tip at the hash marks, but we responded well and tied it up shortly after. I thought we did a nice job of limiting their offensive chance to the perimeter. When they did get pucks to the middle, we did a nice job of getting sticks in the lanes and blocking some shots. We felt good after two periods, but knew we had to finish the job. The way we played with intensity, urgency, and making a conscious effort to share the puck and get to the front of the net was the best we played all game. We were able to capitalize on our chances and come out of there with a big two points in conference to keep us in first place.”

Tate Schmidt finished with two goals and an assist, while David Emerich notched a goal and two assists, but the night belonged to Michael Gruetzmacher, who totaled two goals and two assists. Charlie Kossen also lit the lamp for Waunakee, as Carter Allison recorded two assists and Jack Dull had a helper.

Birrenkott saved 15 of 16 shots.