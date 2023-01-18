Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort WorthAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Related
amigos.org
Instruction Librarian -- University of Texas -- Dallas, TX
Under the supervision of the Head of Information Literacy Services, the Librarian will support library instruction, programming, and outreach that features a broad range of perspectives and approaches; promote culturally diverse resources; inclusion and accessibility; and commit to student success through forward-thinking approaches to the delivery of library services and supporting an equitable learning environment.
dallasexpress.com
UNT Adds Three New Degree Programs
The University of North Texas (UNT) will be seeing students graduate with three new types of degrees in the coming years as it expands its program offerings. UNT’s G. Brint Ryan College of Business now offers a bachelor’s degree that focuses on sports entertainment management. According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, it will be based out of the college’s new campus building in Frisco, which opened on Tuesday.
dallasexaminer.com
Forming an alliance to combat challenges faced by the African American community
“If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu. And we’ve got to get our community off the menu,” Dr. Kimberly McLeod, associate vice president of economic and academic development at Texas A&M University, said during a recent interview. McLeod said she attended a conference...
dallasexaminer.com
The 88th Texas Legislative Session has begun – here’s what seniors should expect
The 88th Texas Legislative Session began Jan. 10. Lawmakers are hoping to get several issues addressed that impact the community. Some groups that serve senior citizens have expressed hopes of receiving priority during the legislative session. Older adults are considered the fastest growing population in Texas. In Dallas, they have...
dallasexaminer.com
North Texas Food Bank updates services to meet the diverse needs of the community
The North Texas Food Bank will launch its latest resource to close the hunger gap in North Texas at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center on Jan 21 with the unveiling of the North Texas Food Bank SNAP Mobile. The mobile office will be staffed with a team that will travel to isolated communities experiencing high levels of food insecurity within the Food Bank’s 13-county service area to provide access to information and application assistance for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other benefit programs such as Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and the Medicare Savings Program, as well as other additional community resources.
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteers
FORT WORTH, Texas - An abandoned, Texas-based KKK headquarters is being converted into an arts center after being purchased by a non-profit coalition. The building, now owned by Transform 1012 N. Main St, will be named after Fred Rouse, the first lynching victim in Dallas.
dmagazine.com
10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’
North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
Dallas Observer
Texas Bill Would Require Dallas, Other Cities to Provide Mobile Showers for the Homeless
Texas House Rep. Elizabeth Campos filed a bill last week that would require cities with populations of 500,000 or more to provide mobile showers for the homeless. Under House Bill 1292, mobile showers would be made available daily to each homeless person to help prevent the spread of hygiene-related illnesses.
tourcounsel.com
The Parks Mall at Arlington | Shopping mall in Texas
The Parks Mall at Arlington is located approximately half an hour from downtown Dallas. If you are in Arlington you should not miss visiting this mall as it has a very good variety of stores, as well as movie theaters, bowling alleys and restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory. Among the stores that are in The Parks Mall at Arlington include the Barnes & Noble bookstore, as well as Vans, Hollister and the store of music bands, movies and series: Hot Topic.
Dallas Observer
Sorry, Frisco. Dallas Mayor Wants Your New Universal Studios Theme Park in Hensley Field.
Some residents in Frisco are upset about Universal Studios’ plans to build a 97-acre kids' theme park in the city. The park still needs to be approved by the Frisco City Council, but as WFAA reported this week, some Frisco residents have told their council members they worry the park could bring more traffic and crime to the area.
South Dallas program works to turn renters into homeowners
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Turning renters, into owners. That's the goal of a new effort underway in South Dallas, where advocates say homeownership is the tool that will help rebuild the historic community, from within. "I truly love South Dallas and I want the mindset about this community to change," says Ferrell Fellows, homeowner, business owner, real estate broker and unapologetic cheerleader for her community. "I want people to see it for what it really is, and not what it's been portrayed to be."Fellows is the CEO of Kingdom Legacy Real Estate. Her company is rushing to complete renovations on a century...
'Several fights' break out after Crowley-North Crowley basketball game, superintendent letter says
FORT WORTH, Texas — "Several fights" broke out after the North Crowley-Crowley basketball game outside of the school, according to a letter from Crowley ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael McFarland to parents. McFarland said in the letter they had a sellout crowd at the game Friday night, and the teams...
Luxury bus service adding San Antonio to Dallas route next month
Ride in style to the Big D.
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
fox4news.com
Former PTA president at Mansfield ISD school accused of embezzling money from PTA treasury
MANSFIELD, Texas - A former PTA president at a Mansfield ISD school was arrested after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars. Jennifer Medina was president of the Parent Teacher Association at Roberta Tipps Elementary School. Last November, the current president noticed missing funds and reported it to Mansfield police.
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
footballscoop.com
Child Protective Services investigating workout that left several Texas high school football players hospitalized
The Texas Department of Child and Protective Services is investigating an incident that left several high school football players hospitalized, according to WFAA-TV. At Rockwall-Heath High School, east of Dallas, head coach John Harrell put the football team through an hour-long offseason workout. The workout itself seems standard, but players were required to do 16 pushups for each mistake made through the hour-long workout.
Who is Ocastor Ferguson? Married man was dating now-deceased Kayla Kelley under a fake name, according to sheriff
MCKINNEY, Texas — The search for missing McKinney, Texas, woman Kayla Kelley came to a tragic end on Wednesday after her body was discovered in Grand Prairie. The 33-year-old's body, which was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, was found in shallow grave less than a mile from the home of the man accused of kidnapping her.
It’s Tax Season! Did You Know Tax Avoidance is Perfectly Legal in Texas?
Tax Day '23 is coming up on April 18th. Did you know that while tax evasion is illegal, tax avoidance is perfectly fine in Dallas, TX, across Texas, and the U.S.?. First things first always consult with a certified public accountant, I'm just throwing up stuff I found on the internet I thought might help you out.
Comments / 0