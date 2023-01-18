DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Turning renters, into owners. That's the goal of a new effort underway in South Dallas, where advocates say homeownership is the tool that will help rebuild the historic community, from within. "I truly love South Dallas and I want the mindset about this community to change," says Ferrell Fellows, homeowner, business owner, real estate broker and unapologetic cheerleader for her community. "I want people to see it for what it really is, and not what it's been portrayed to be."Fellows is the CEO of Kingdom Legacy Real Estate. Her company is rushing to complete renovations on a century...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO