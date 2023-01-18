ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

amigos.org

Instruction Librarian -- University of Texas -- Dallas, TX

Under the supervision of the Head of Information Literacy Services, the Librarian will support library instruction, programming, and outreach that features a broad range of perspectives and approaches; promote culturally diverse resources; inclusion and accessibility; and commit to student success through forward-thinking approaches to the delivery of library services and supporting an equitable learning environment.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

UNT Adds Three New Degree Programs

The University of North Texas (UNT) will be seeing students graduate with three new types of degrees in the coming years as it expands its program offerings. UNT’s G. Brint Ryan College of Business now offers a bachelor’s degree that focuses on sports entertainment management. According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, it will be based out of the college’s new campus building in Frisco, which opened on Tuesday.
dallasexaminer.com

North Texas Food Bank updates services to meet the diverse needs of the community

The North Texas Food Bank will launch its latest resource to close the hunger gap in North Texas at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center on Jan 21 with the unveiling of the North Texas Food Bank SNAP Mobile. The mobile office will be staffed with a team that will travel to isolated communities experiencing high levels of food insecurity within the Food Bank’s 13-county service area to provide access to information and application assistance for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other benefit programs such as Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and the Medicare Savings Program, as well as other additional community resources.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’

North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Parks Mall at Arlington | Shopping mall in Texas

The Parks Mall at Arlington is located approximately half an hour from downtown Dallas. If you are in Arlington you should not miss visiting this mall as it has a very good variety of stores, as well as movie theaters, bowling alleys and restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory. Among the stores that are in The Parks Mall at Arlington include the Barnes & Noble bookstore, as well as Vans, Hollister and the store of music bands, movies and series: Hot Topic.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

South Dallas program works to turn renters into homeowners

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Turning renters, into owners. That's the goal of a new effort underway in South Dallas, where advocates say homeownership is the tool that will help rebuild the historic community, from within. "I truly love South Dallas and I want the mindset about this community to change," says Ferrell Fellows, homeowner, business owner, real estate broker and unapologetic cheerleader for her community.  "I want people to see it for what it really is, and not what it's been portrayed to be."Fellows is the CEO of Kingdom Legacy Real Estate. Her company is rushing to complete renovations on a century...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
footballscoop.com

Child Protective Services investigating workout that left several Texas high school football players hospitalized

The Texas Department of Child and Protective Services is investigating an incident that left several high school football players hospitalized, according to WFAA-TV. At Rockwall-Heath High School, east of Dallas, head coach John Harrell put the football team through an hour-long offseason workout. The workout itself seems standard, but players were required to do 16 pushups for each mistake made through the hour-long workout.
ROCKWALL, TX

