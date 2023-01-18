ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exemplore

Foster Mom Films “Ghost Child” Playing in Yard on Security Camera

By Diana Logan
Exemplore
Exemplore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHdBw_0kJBtcMs00

Why is the idea of a child ghost so much more terrifying than an adult one? Perhaps it is related to the unrelenting wrongness of a child being dead at all. The very thought is unnatural, and so an unnatural spirit of such a thing is doubly so. A young person, taken long before their time, should not be trapped on the mortal plane, doomed to walk the earth alone, unseen and unnoticed, and incapable of moving on.

This foster mom thought she caught sight of the ghost of a child playing in her yard on her security camera. But what’s really being filmed here?

In the video, which appears to be taken from a security camera overseeing a yard, there appears to be a small, human figure running across the screen. Is it the ghostly image of a child, or are our eyes playing tricks on us?

Tough to tell. It could just be a sweep of frost or a spider’s web, which are often mistaken for “ghosts” on security cameras. Pareidolia, the human mind’s capacity for recognizing shapes, especially humanoid ones, in random stimuli, can often account for why we’re so quick to see spirits in the shadows.

Another option is that it’s a glitch in the camera’s memory . The way the storage often works on such cameras, the same buffer is used over and over again, which can result in ghostly artifacts from times the children of the house actually were playing outside.

Or…. Maybe it’s a a ghost child, who knew exactly where it was safest to roam.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates and subscribe to our Newsletter to get supernatural news right to your inbox.

Comments / 2

DanMan
3d ago

All night vision cameras at night can sometimes cause this effect. Was an actual child playing with camera not in full focus.

Reply
2
Related
iheart.com

Watch: Security Camera Films Ghostly Figure Walking Alongside Family's Dog

An Australian family were understandably unsettled after their home security system captured footage of what appears to be a ghostly figure walking alongside their dog. The eerie incident reportedly occurred this past Sunday at Matthew and Lauren Kane's house in the village of Nerriga. While checking on instances in which the motion-sensor camera stationed inside their home had recently been activated, they were stunned to see a spooky moment wherein their dog can be seen crossing through a room as what seems to be a figure briefly manifests and walks with the animal before vanishing into thin air.
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
msn.com

Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings

I’m not sure everyone really “gets” TikTok. One of the more popular activities on the app is to post a funny video to go along with a popular song or sound effect. If you hang out on the “for your page” (FYP, for the fans) a lot, it can result in understanding what these trendy sound clips are, and making your own. But if you haven’t yet succumbed to the addiction of the Tok, it can lead you to not always understanding what the heck you’re seeing on your screen.
Black Enterprise

School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window

Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Rooted Expeditions

Man claimed to protect family by shooting monster 4 times.

Henry McDaniel, stated that he shot monster 4 times before it ran away. Full story in link.Photo byRooted Expeditions. One night in 1973, in a small town in southern Illinois, just as these kids were about to go to bed, they were playing inside the living room of their home. That’s until they thought they heard something coming from outside.
iheart.com

Paranormal Activity Causes Cops to Abandon Police Station

A police department in South Africa has something of a paranormal problem on its hands as members of the force say that ghostly activity at the station is so unbearable that they have been forced to abandon the building. According to a local media report, the strange case began late last month in the community of Relela when local law enforcement officers began noticing eerie events unfolding in and around their headquarters at night. The activity reached a fever pitch this past weekend when cops at the station became so terrified by what they perceived to be aggressive ghosts that they actually fled the building and drove around the town in their patrol cars until dawn.
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists confirm that life flashes before your eyes upon death

All the important moments seen in a split second right before deathPhoto byImage by Juraj Varga from Pixabay. Historical literature from different departments has described an interesting experience where all have their life flash before their eyes in a second just before they take their last breath. To be more precise, it is not their whole life, but the most important moments in their life which usually represent happiness and positive emotions that they see before death.
Exemplore

Exemplore

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
743
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Paranormal. Learn all about the supernatural and spooky news and events that cannot be explained.

 https://exemplore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy