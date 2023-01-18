ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Detroit firefighter arrested, charged for selling drugs in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit firefighter was arrested in Sterling Heights Friday for selling narcotics and prescription pills in multiple metro Detroit municipalities. Gerald Trombley, 49, has been charged with seven counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics. "Over the past month, undercover Sterling Heights Officers...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man wanted in Plymouth woman's death found dead in Clare, police say

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s new information in the shooting death of a mother of two from Plymouth. The victim, Andrea Grant, 50, was found Thursday morning outside a gym in a car in Pittsfield Township that was shot through with bullets. Police on Friday said the suspect,...
PLYMOUTH, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Woman found dead inside vehicle in Pittsfield Township; police seeking suspect

(WXYZ) — Pittsfield Charter Township police say they are investigating after a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot outside Thrive Training Facility. Police say they responded to a suspected shooting around 9:10 a.m. before making the discovery. The vehicle, police say,...
PLYMOUTH, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Woman faces felony mail theft charges after Troy residents see rise in crime

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman has been charged for stealing mail from residents in Troy, police said. Khaira Howard of Detroit was arraigned Thursday on felony charges of receiving and concealing property, possession of stolen financial transaction devices and a license violation. In recent weeks, several residents have...
TROY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Suspect in New Baltimore bank robbery arrested in Illinois

(WXYZ) — An 18-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in New Baltimore has been taken into custody in Illinois. FBI Springfield tweeted that the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacob Edwards Friday afternoon. Local officials were searching for Edwards of Macomb Township after a report of...
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit’s 313 area code running out of unassigned numbers

(WXYZ) — A new area code, 679, may soon be coming to Detroit and its surrounding areas. The Michigan Public Service Commission plans to hold a public hearing in Detroit in March on a proposal for the overlay area code. According to a press release from the MPSC, Detroit’s 313 area code is on track to run out of unassigned phone numbers in 2025.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

2 workers injured after ammonia leak at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT (AP) — Two workers were hospitalized with minor chemical burns Thursday after an ammonia leak led to the evacuation of Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Fire Department said. The leak occurred in the arena's basement, firefighters said. Two men believed to be in their 20s who had been...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Should there be more health clinics in public schools?

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — School health clinics are not uncommon. According to the School-Community Health Alliance of Michigan, there are at least 196 school-based or school-linked health centers and programs. Tens of thousands of children have used them. Despite their use in many districts, in the Grosse Pointe...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Snow returns Sunday with more on the way

Today: Mostly cloudy with a high of 35°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Sunday: Snow likely with most areas getting around 1" on the grass and less on the roads. Around Detroit and on the far east side a few spots may get 2". Low of 29° and a high of 35°.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Atwater Brewery introduces beer brewed with artificial intelligence

(WXYZ) — Atwater Brewery is introducing a beer brewed with artificial intelligence. The beer, the company says, is a blend of Centennial, Citra, and Amarillo hops, producing tropical and citrus flavors and aromas. It’s fittingly named Artificial Intelligence IPA. "I can't wait for everyone to try one of...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again

(WXYZ) — Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets. In our state, some drivers did find savings after changes to Michigan law, but now it seems costs are climbing again.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Lucido issues statement after coming under fire for Robert E. Lee post

(WXYZ) — Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido issued a statement Friday after coming under fire for a social media post commemorating Robert E. Lee’s birthday on January 19. In the statement, Lucido said his communications director made the post without his prior approval and that he “immediately had...

