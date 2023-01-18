Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit firefighter arrested, charged for selling drugs in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit firefighter was arrested in Sterling Heights Friday for selling narcotics and prescription pills in multiple metro Detroit municipalities. Gerald Trombley, 49, has been charged with seven counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics. "Over the past month, undercover Sterling Heights Officers...
Tv20detroit.com
Man wanted in Plymouth woman's death found dead in Clare, police say
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s new information in the shooting death of a mother of two from Plymouth. The victim, Andrea Grant, 50, was found Thursday morning outside a gym in a car in Pittsfield Township that was shot through with bullets. Police on Friday said the suspect,...
Tv20detroit.com
Man accused of shooting woman in neck given GPS tether after initially being released without one
(WXYZ) — Torrion Hudson, the man accused of shooting a young woman at a Detroit gas station is now walking free with a GPS tether following an emergency bond hearing held on Friday morning. Hudson was able to post bail on January 13 after his bond was reduced from...
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit police departments join forces to crack down on alleged crime ring of Ulta thieves
(WXYZ) — A country-wide problem is making its way to Michigan. Thieves have been ransacking Ulta beauty stores across the country stealing thousands of dollars worth of products in minutes. Police across metro Detroit are now joining forces to crack down on the alleged crime ring in Michigan. “In...
Tv20detroit.com
Woman found dead inside vehicle in Pittsfield Township; police seeking suspect
(WXYZ) — Pittsfield Charter Township police say they are investigating after a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot outside Thrive Training Facility. Police say they responded to a suspected shooting around 9:10 a.m. before making the discovery. The vehicle, police say,...
Tv20detroit.com
Police warn pet owners of tainted marshmallows found near Farmington Hills homes
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills Police Department thinks someone is trying to bait and hurt local animals. They launched an investigation after neighbors reported finding marshmallows stuffed with nails and hooks on their front lawns. "It was actually right here on this corner, one of her...
Tv20detroit.com
Woman faces felony mail theft charges after Troy residents see rise in crime
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman has been charged for stealing mail from residents in Troy, police said. Khaira Howard of Detroit was arraigned Thursday on felony charges of receiving and concealing property, possession of stolen financial transaction devices and a license violation. In recent weeks, several residents have...
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect in New Baltimore bank robbery arrested in Illinois
(WXYZ) — An 18-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in New Baltimore has been taken into custody in Illinois. FBI Springfield tweeted that the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacob Edwards Friday afternoon. Local officials were searching for Edwards of Macomb Township after a report of...
Tv20detroit.com
City of Detroit expanding free lead paint removal program; informational event to be held Saturday
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is teaming up with Urban Neighborhood Initiatives and Brilliant Detroit to host an informational event about the expansion of a free lead paint removal program. The event is aimed at helping families protect their kids by explaining how they can get free...
Tv20detroit.com
Peer-to-Peer program in Lincoln Park helps reduces autism stigma, build lifelong skills
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new program at an elementary school in Lincoln Park is all about inclusion. The peer-to-peer program, which launched this month, pairs 5th-grade general education students with students with autism. The program helps to break down barriers while helping students with disabilities become more...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit’s 313 area code running out of unassigned numbers
(WXYZ) — A new area code, 679, may soon be coming to Detroit and its surrounding areas. The Michigan Public Service Commission plans to hold a public hearing in Detroit in March on a proposal for the overlay area code. According to a press release from the MPSC, Detroit’s 313 area code is on track to run out of unassigned phone numbers in 2025.
Tv20detroit.com
2 workers injured after ammonia leak at Little Caesars Arena
DETROIT (AP) — Two workers were hospitalized with minor chemical burns Thursday after an ammonia leak led to the evacuation of Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Fire Department said. The leak occurred in the arena's basement, firefighters said. Two men believed to be in their 20s who had been...
Tv20detroit.com
City of Troy says IRS is ending decades-old incentive plan for firefighters
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — With more than 140 volunteers across the city ready to respond at a moments notice, Troy has a unique fire department. It's said to be the largest volunteer combination department in the state and one of the largest in the country. Members past and present...
Tv20detroit.com
How to save money on vacation as travelers, agents see rental car sticker shock
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is showing a trend when it comes to rental car prices. If you haven’t traveled since before the pandemic and are planning a trip for spring break, expect sticker shock. “We’re going to Belize, we’re...
Tv20detroit.com
Should there be more health clinics in public schools?
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — School health clinics are not uncommon. According to the School-Community Health Alliance of Michigan, there are at least 196 school-based or school-linked health centers and programs. Tens of thousands of children have used them. Despite their use in many districts, in the Grosse Pointe...
Tv20detroit.com
Grosse Pointe Board votes to stop the construction of a health clinic at Grosse Pointe North High School
GROSSE POINTE (WXYZ) — The Grosse Pointe Public school board voted 4-3 to stop the construction of a controversial health clinic being built at Grosse Pointe North High School. The clinic was previously approved by the board in November. Once the 4-3 decision came down, the board members were...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Snow returns Sunday with more on the way
Today: Mostly cloudy with a high of 35°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Sunday: Snow likely with most areas getting around 1" on the grass and less on the roads. Around Detroit and on the far east side a few spots may get 2". Low of 29° and a high of 35°.
Tv20detroit.com
Atwater Brewery introduces beer brewed with artificial intelligence
(WXYZ) — Atwater Brewery is introducing a beer brewed with artificial intelligence. The beer, the company says, is a blend of Centennial, Citra, and Amarillo hops, producing tropical and citrus flavors and aromas. It’s fittingly named Artificial Intelligence IPA. "I can't wait for everyone to try one of...
Tv20detroit.com
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again
(WXYZ) — Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets. In our state, some drivers did find savings after changes to Michigan law, but now it seems costs are climbing again.
Tv20detroit.com
Lucido issues statement after coming under fire for Robert E. Lee post
(WXYZ) — Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido issued a statement Friday after coming under fire for a social media post commemorating Robert E. Lee’s birthday on January 19. In the statement, Lucido said his communications director made the post without his prior approval and that he “immediately had...
Comments / 0