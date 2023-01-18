Read full article on original website
Teen Mom fans spot new ‘clue’ that Kailyn Lowry ‘secretly gave birth to fifth child’ in the background of new photo
TEEN Mom fans think they’ve spotted a potential clue that Kailyn Lowry has secretly given birth to a fifth child. Although the mom-of-four has denied even being pregnant this year, many of the Teen Mom alum’s followers are certain that she has welcomed a new baby. Eagle-eyed fans...
Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham Shares She’s Found “Peace” on Anniversary of Derek Underwood’s Death
Watch: "Teen Mom" Farrah Abraham Reveals Plans for the Future. Farrah Abraham is reflecting on her healing journey. The Teen Mom alum paid tribute to her late partner Derek Underwood, who is the father to her daughter Sophia, on the 14th anniversary of his death, getting candid about her grief and her path to finding peace.
'Teen Mom' Star Cory Wharton Reveals Heartbreaking Update on Daughter Maya's Health
Teen Mom star Cory Wharton's younger daughter was born with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease. The Challenge staple took to Instagram recently to reveal that the 7-month-old baby girl, Maya Grace, is experiencing some complications after having open-heart surgery. "Maya's doing okay. She's not doing great," he wrote. "They're keeping her sedated right now because her left lung has some fluid in it, and she's having a hard time breathing on her own. So I just need that little girl to push out all that fluid in her lungs so then hopefully her vitals start to look normal."
Teen Mom's Leah Messer Wondered If She "Was Living a Lie" After Jaylan Mobley Breakup
Watch: Leah Messer Is "Open" to Marriage With Jaylan Mobley. Perhaps this breakup is not Leah Messer's story to tell. More than two months after the MTV reality star called off her engagement to Jaylan Mobley, fans are curious to learn what really went wrong with the pair. But during the Dec. 27 reunion episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah explained why this part of her life isn't exactly an open book.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton on New Husband Caleb: 'I Love Waking Up and Seeing His Face'
Tammy Slaton is opening up about her life as a newlywed with husband of nearly two months, Caleb Willingham. "Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room," the 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I literally married my best friend." Slaton tied the knot...
Joy-Anna Duggar breaks down in tears as she shares about her mom Michelle’s parenting ‘decisions’ in new video
JOY-ANNA Duggar has opened up about her mom Michelle's parenting choices in an emotional new video. Joy-Anna, 25, took to YouTube and Instagram on December 25 Day and shared another lengthy vlog which she described as a "Christmas Time Q&A." The pregnant star was wearing a khaki green sweater and...
'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt Johnson Suffers Devastating Injury, Will Need to 'Learn How to Walk Again'
According to his wife Vanessa, Colt Johnson suffered an accident that left him severely injured and required multiple surgeries. "On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg," she wrote on Instagram. "Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries. With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since. He is unable to put any weight on the leg, can't bend it and is wheelchair bound."
Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth
Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says Kody Brown 'still' had 'romance' with former wives when they had 'weight gain' and 'money problems'
Robyn Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that she finds it hard to "sympathize" with Kody's former partners and cited their "nagging."
Fans Are ‘Disgusted’ With Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Toxic’ Comments About Kim’s Appearance In Resurfaced Video
Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans have blasted Kourtney Kardashian, 43, for making rude, “toxic” comments about Kim’s weight in a resurfaced video. The comments came in a clip from season 15 of the reality tv show from 2018. Resurface Video Shows Kourtney Kardashian’s “Toxic” Comments About...
Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Pens Message to Her and Jo Rivera's Son Isaac on His 13th Birthday
Watch: "Teen Mom" Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4. Kailyn Lowry can't believe how far his son has come. The former Teen Mom star had a special milestone to celebrate when her oldest child Isaac turned 13 on Jan. 18. "We have literally grown up together, but...
Cheryl Burke looks stylish in LA as ex Matthew Lawrence moves on with TLC's Chilli after divorce
Cheryl Burke seemed to be making the most of the single life Friday in Los Angeles. The recently divorced Dancing with the Stars alum stepped out looking stylish in a pair of high waist boot cut jeans.
Jessa Duggar: Did She Just Confirm That She's Pregnant With Baby #5?!
Jessa Duggar just welcomed her fourth child in 2021. Most moms in her position would probably be thinking about retiring their uteruses, or at least waiting a long time before popping out another one. But Jessa is a Duggar, which means she was raised to believe that procreation is her...
‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Is a Married Woman! Meet Her Husband Caleb Willingham
Off the market! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton announced that she married Caleb Willingham in November 2022. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Caleb. Who Is Tammy Slaton’s Husband, Caleb Willingham?. Despite being married to the TLC star, not much is known about Caleb. Tammy described...
Jinger Duggar: I Was Raised In a Cult. My Parents Used Fear to Control Me.
For months now, fans and critics of the Duggar family have been eagerly anticipating Jinger Duggar’s upcoming memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Jinger has long been considered the most “rebellious” of her parent’s children, and many hope that she’ll speak her truth like never before in the book.
Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby
The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
Regina King Calls Late Son Ian Alexander Jr. Her "Guiding Light" in Touching Tribute
Regina King is honoring her late son Ian Alexander Jr. One year after his passing, the Oscar winner shared a moving tribute to her only child on what would have been his 27th birthday. "January 19th is Ian's Worthday," Regina wrote on Instagram. "As we still process his physical absence,...
'Sister Wives' Star Returns to Family's Flagstaff Home Amid Split From Kody Brown
After joining the exodus of wives from Kody Brown's plural family on Sister Wives, one has already returned to Flagstaff. According to InTouch Weekly, Janelle Brown has made her way back to Arizona after an extended stay with her daughter Maddie and other family members. According to InTouch, Brown shared...
