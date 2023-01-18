Teen Mom star Cory Wharton's younger daughter was born with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease. The Challenge staple took to Instagram recently to reveal that the 7-month-old baby girl, Maya Grace, is experiencing some complications after having open-heart surgery. "Maya's doing okay. She's not doing great," he wrote. "They're keeping her sedated right now because her left lung has some fluid in it, and she's having a hard time breathing on her own. So I just need that little girl to push out all that fluid in her lungs so then hopefully her vitals start to look normal."

