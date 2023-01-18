ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Teen Mom' Star Cory Wharton Reveals Heartbreaking Update on Daughter Maya's Health

Teen Mom star Cory Wharton's younger daughter was born with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease. The Challenge staple took to Instagram recently to reveal that the 7-month-old baby girl, Maya Grace, is experiencing some complications after having open-heart surgery. "Maya's doing okay. She's not doing great," he wrote. "They're keeping her sedated right now because her left lung has some fluid in it, and she's having a hard time breathing on her own. So I just need that little girl to push out all that fluid in her lungs so then hopefully her vitals start to look normal."
Teen Mom's Leah Messer Wondered If She "Was Living a Lie" After Jaylan Mobley Breakup

Watch: Leah Messer Is "Open" to Marriage With Jaylan Mobley. Perhaps this breakup is not Leah Messer's story to tell. More than two months after the MTV reality star called off her engagement to Jaylan Mobley, fans are curious to learn what really went wrong with the pair. But during the Dec. 27 reunion episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah explained why this part of her life isn't exactly an open book.
'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt Johnson Suffers Devastating Injury, Will Need to 'Learn How to Walk Again'

According to his wife Vanessa, Colt Johnson suffered an accident that left him severely injured and required multiple surgeries. "On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg," she wrote on Instagram. "Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries. With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since. He is unable to put any weight on the leg, can't bend it and is wheelchair bound."
Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Jessa Duggar: Did She Just Confirm That She's Pregnant With Baby #5?!

Jessa Duggar just welcomed her fourth child in 2021. Most moms in her position would probably be thinking about retiring their uteruses, or at least waiting a long time before popping out another one. But Jessa is a Duggar, which means she was raised to believe that procreation is her...
Jinger Duggar: I Was Raised In a Cult. My Parents Used Fear to Control Me.

For months now, fans and critics of the Duggar family have been eagerly anticipating Jinger Duggar’s upcoming memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Jinger has long been considered the most “rebellious” of her parent’s children, and many hope that she’ll speak her truth like never before in the book.
Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby

The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
