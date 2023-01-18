Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
Canon Patents Vibrating Shutter Button
While features like lighted buttons have slowly become a bit more popular in the industry, haptic feedback has been largely ignored, despite being an extremely common feature in other technology. However, that might change eventually, as a Canon patent for a vibrating shutter button has appeared. The patent features a...
Fstoppers
What Makes a Professional Photographer In 2023?
A few months ago, I reluctantly took the plunge into Instagram reels, like many other still photographers. My most popular reel by a wide margin was a joke comparing “amateurs” to “professionals.” And, although my point was not so much to make a distinction between two classes of photographers, but rather to comment on photographers’ common obsession with gear, sometimes at the expense of fundamentals, I touched a nerve with some people who took exception to what they saw as an insult to amateur photographers.
Fstoppers
Couture Venus
This last year was a super busy one and I haven't been active here for a while, so I wanted to share one of my latest images with you. What do you think?
Fstoppers
Looking Back Is the Only Way to Move Forward
I look back at past work to see how I've come as a photographer and wonder: what's changed in the 15 years since I started taking photographs professionally? How can I use my previous body of work to improve and give me confidence for what is to come?. This might...
Fstoppers
A Premium Canon Ultra-wide Angle Lens Is on the Way
The Canon RF lens lineup is growing nicely, though there is still a hole at the ultra-wide angle end of the lineup. Thankfully, however, that will likely change soon, with a premium ultra-wide angle lens on the way. Canon Rumors is reporting that Canon is planning to release an ultra-wide...
Fstoppers
Follow the Leader
Just playing around again with my camera and props. Color photo is a phone capture to show original colors and finally my setup.
Fstoppers
The Process of Switching to Medium Format
Cameras like the Fujifilm GFX 100S have revolutionized the paradigm of medium format gear in the last few years, bringing features and capabilities typically reserved for smaller systems and doing so at a price that competes with the upper levels of full frame. This has made medium format a viable alternative for many photographers, particularly landscape, portrait, and wedding shooters. So, what all can you expect from the switch? This great video features one photographer who made the switch discussing his experience.
Fstoppers
The Jack of All Trades Photographer: What’s the Problem?
They say variety is the spice of life and in the world of the freelance photographer, a broad and knowledgable skill set goes a long way. So, why does knowing your way around a multitude of photographic genres breed so much disrespect in the professional world?. Like many of us,...
Fstoppers
Impressive Canon Lens Patents Emerge
Canon has filled out the RF mount lens library at an aggressive pace, with many options that offer impressive performance and push the boundaries of lens design. Nonetheless, there are still some missing lenses. Some new patents have emerged that indicate Canon is working on filling those holes, and they might do so with some fairly extreme designs.
Comments / 0