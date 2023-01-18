Lamborghini theft on island shows stolen cars is a big – and expensive – business

Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne Police Blotter for January 2 to January 15
Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of January 2 to January 15. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs. January 2, 2023. While on patrol, officers discovered several packages left unattended by the front door at...
islandernews.com
“…it doesn't look good for motorists…” Miami gas prices up almost $0.36 per gal since last month
That extra traffic you have noticed on the island and Miami is paying more to drive on South Florida roads as the price per gallon of gasoline in Miami rose $0.126 per gallon during the past week. "Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as oil prices pulled them...
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne Council delays action on Crandon intersection proposal
When Village Council Members previewed the agenda for their January 17 meeting, little did they know that an item which appeared to be a cinch "yes" vote would actually turn into a long discussion. The topic was the potential impact of proposed Crandon Boulevard and Harbor Drive intersection improvements on...
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne Tuesday Tacos-and-more dining options
Enjoy the somewhat cooper weather forecast at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants who are serving some special dishes and savings on this Tuesday iJanuary 24, 2023. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated business. We...
islandernews.com
36th International Hispanic Theatre Festival Returning to Miami This July
Making its awaited return this 2023 is the month-long International Hispanic Theatre Festival (IHTF), held in Key Biscayne and other parts of Miami. In a collaboration between Teatro Avante, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and Miami-Dade County Auditorium, the renowned IHTF of Miami will be celebrating its 36th season this summer.
islandernews.com
No more voting by mail in Florida
Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
islandernews.com
Zoo Miami expands Volunteer Program, adds opportunities and benefits
If you’re looking to work alongside animals and help your community, consider volunteering at the Zoo Miami Foundation. With opportunities ranging from teen to adult volunteer programs, the ZMF also recently announced a widespread expansion of their Adult Volunteer Program. The program was first started in 1956, allowing for...
islandernews.com
Monday healthy dining options on Key Biscayne
If watching football or enjoying the spectacular weather this past weekend caused you a caloric intake increase, here are some healthy start alternatives from our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, January 23. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, your...
islandernews.com
Sunday dining & sweet ending on Key Biscayne
While dining this windy Sunday, save room to create sweet endings to your meal as our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most delicious dessert options this Sunday,January 22. Randazzo by Yesenia. Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended. After a delicious Italian...
islandernews.com
Lots of basketball on tap this week at MAST, plus an important discussion about the effects of drug abuse
MAST Academy students will be able to watch their boys basketball teams take on stiff competition this week, as well as donate to the GSA drive and hear advice about coping with the dangers of drugs and addiction. Wednesday, January 25:. Meeting: There will be a Curriculum Council meeting from...
