Columbia, MO

The latest on Mizzou football's activity in the transfer portal as the entry window closes

By Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

The current transfer portal session isn’t yet over, and Missouri football certainly isn’t finished turning over its roster following the 2022 season. However, with the window for entering the portal closing Wednesday, with a short grace period for paperwork to follow, the busiest season for departures is nearly over.

As of Wednesday, here’s an update on where MU stands in the transfer portal.

Players coming to Missouri

Austin Firestone

Firestone, a defensive lineman, jumped between prestige journalism schools when he came to MU from Northwestern. He had two tackles last season for the Wildcats.

Dannis Jackson

Jackson came to MU from Ole Miss, where he did not play last season after entering the portal in September. He was recruited to the Rebels by current MU wideouts coach Jacob Peeler.

Marcellus Johnson

Given Missouri’s offensive line struggles last season, the former Eastern Michigan tackle could be a huge get for Drinkwitz and company. He chose to come to Columbia over reported portal offers from Illinois, South Carolina and Auburn among others.

Tre’vez Johnson

The safety comes to Missouri from SEC East rival Florida. He had 26 tackles, an interception and two fumble recoveries last season.

Dylan Laible

With Tyler Macon transferring out, Brady Cook recovering from shoulder surgery and Jack Abraham out of eligibility, the Tigers needed an arm. They found an arm in Laible, who joins the team from Hutchison Community College.

Joe Moore III

A son of former Missouri running back Joe Moore, the former three-star edge joins the Tigers from Arizona State. He played his high school football at Cardinal Ritter.

Theo Wease Jr.

With Dominic Lovett gone, MU needed to find help to replace his production at wide receiver. A former five-star recruit, Wease joined the Tigers from Oklahoma, where he had 19 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns.

Riley Williams

Williams will help replace both Jack Stonehouse, who transferred to Syracuse, and Sean Koetting, who the Tigers lost to graduation. The Australian punter comes to Missouri from Towson, where he averaged 44.7 yards last season.

Sidney Williams

Another safety, Williams started his career at Florida State. He had 65 total tackles, an interception and four pass breakups throughout his two seasons on the field for the Seminoles.

Players leaving

Tauskie Dove

Dove, who graduated from Missouri, announced he intended to transfer before the Gasparilla Bowl but played in the bowl game. He transferred to Memphis and will face MU next season in St. Louis.

Travion Ford

The edge rusher got lost on the MU depth chart before announcing his departure after the regular season. He committed to Toledo in December.

Zach Hahn

The reserve wideout will play at Lindenwood next season. He saw the field in the Gasparilla Bowl for the first time, registering no stats.

Daniel Hawthorne

The long snapper announced his portal entry Friday. He has not publicly committed to a new school.

LJ Hewitt

The cornerback departed from MU in October. He has not announced a destination.

DJ Jackson

The defensive back played in four games last season, making three tackles and breaking up a pass. He transferred to Texas State.

Trajan Jeffcoat

Jeffcoat initially announced he would be returning to Missouri next season, but later opted to enter the portal. He has not announced his next destination.

Dominic Lovett

Missouri’s highest-profile portal loss, the Tigers’ leading wide receiver announced his departure before the Gasparilla Bowl. He will join the defending national champions at Georgia next season and will face MU with his new team.

Zachary Lovett

Lovett was a reserve linebacker last season for the Tigers. He committed to Iowa State in December.

Tyler Macon

One of the four preseason candidates for MU’s starting quarterback job did not see much action last season. He will play at Alcorn State next season.

Devin Nicholson

The linebacker entered the transfer portal in November after making 11 total tackles this season. He has not officially committed to a school but has posted a picture from a visit to Kent State.

Daniel Robledo

Robledo, a defensive lineman, played in four games for the Tigers in 2022, registering one assisted tackle. He hasn’t announced his next move yet.

Davion Sistrunk

Another defensive back departure from mid-season, Sistrunk has not announced where he will play next year. He has received offers from Murray State, Eastern Kentucky and BYU among others.

Jack Stonehouse

Stonehouse took over the starting job for Missouri for the Auburn game and averaged 42.3 yards per punt. He transferred to Syracuse on a full scholarship, which he did not have at MU.

Hyrin White

White missed the entire 2022 season with an injury. He transferred to SMU, which puts him back in his hometown of Dallas.

Jalani Williams

Williams played well toward the end of Missouri’s 2022 campaign against Arkansas and Wake Forest. He will use his final year of eligibility at Kent State.

Elijah Young

Young competed for MU’s starting running back job last season and finished the year with 93 rushing yards and 39 receiving yards. He has not announced a transfer destination.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: The latest on Mizzou football's activity in the transfer portal as the entry window closes

