Bill would green light more police pursuits in Washington

(The Center Square) – State Reps. Alicia Rule, D-Blaine, and Eric Robertson, R-Sumner, have introduced legislation in the Washington State House of Representatives that would restore the reasonable suspicion threshold for allowing police to engage in vehicular pursuits.

Law enforcement officers are currently limited to only chasing vehicles where the suspect is accused of a violent crime, sex offense, or where police have reasonable suspicion the driver is under the influence, among other restrictions. The restrictions on police pursuits are the result of House Bill 1054 passed by the Legislature in 2021 and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee.

The goal behind the law is limiting the number of deaths that happen during police pursuits.

Results have been mixed since the law went into effect on July 25, 2021.

According to data from the Fatal Encounters Project and Next Steps Washington, two citizen-led monitoring efforts, only three people have died in police pursuits in Washington in the year-and-a-half since the law was implemented – as opposed to 11 in the same time period before the law took effect, a reduction of 73%.

After the new restrictions were enacted, there was an increase in motorists refusing to stop for police. And vehicle thefts jumped.

Last year between Jan. 1 and May 17, 934 people on the state’s highways kept going when troopers tried to pull them over for a traffic stop, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs put out a statement in April saying vehicle thefts had increased 93% since HB 1054 and other police reform laws went into effect.

Rule, who represents the 42nd Legislative District that encompasses much of Whatcom County in northern Washington, spoke about the bipartisan legislation, House Bill 1363 , meant to fix the problem.

“This bill changes the threshold for police to engage in pursuits from probable cause to reasonable suspicion of any criminal offense, provided the safety risks of failing to apprehend or identify the person are considered to be greater than the safety risks of the vehicular pursuits under the circumstances,” she told The Center Square via email.

She provided some more details on the what HB 1363 does.

“It requires the pursuing officer to notify their supervisor, but not to gain permission, which is especially important to small departments like many of ours in the 42nd district,” she explained. “It is not only possible, but imperative that law enforcement have the tools to do their job in keeping us safe, while being responsible and accountable to balance risk of pursuing with the risk to public safety and this bill does both. It is a true bipartisan bill and evidence that when we work together, we can deliver policy that works for all of us.”

Robertson, who has law enforcement experience, agreed.

“As a retired trooper with the Washington State Patrol, I've personally been involved in vehicle pursuits,” he said in a news release . “I've made the decision to safely conduct a pursuit against someone violating the law, and I've also made the decision to end a pursuit out of safety concerns for myself, the traveling public, and our communities. Law enforcement professionals depend on this discretion in split-second decisions.”

He continued, “I'm glad we're finding common ground to correct current statute to allow troopers, deputies, and officers to engage in a vehicular pursuit if there is reasonable suspicion the person in the vehicle has or is committing a crime. Our law enforcement professionals need this discretionary tool put back into their toolbox.”

HB 1363 has been referred to the House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee.