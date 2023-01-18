ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Bill would green light more police pursuits in Washington

By By Brett Davis | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGtiR_0kJBnTRl00

(The Center Square) – State Reps. Alicia Rule, D-Blaine, and Eric Robertson, R-Sumner, have introduced legislation in the Washington State House of Representatives that would restore the reasonable suspicion threshold for allowing police to engage in vehicular pursuits.

Law enforcement officers are currently limited to only chasing vehicles where the suspect is accused of a violent crime, sex offense, or where police have reasonable suspicion the driver is under the influence, among other restrictions. The restrictions on police pursuits are the result of House Bill 1054 passed by the Legislature in 2021 and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee.

The goal behind the law is limiting the number of deaths that happen during police pursuits.

Results have been mixed since the law went into effect on July 25, 2021.

According to data from the Fatal Encounters Project and Next Steps Washington, two citizen-led monitoring efforts, only three people have died in police pursuits in Washington in the year-and-a-half since the law was implemented – as opposed to 11 in the same time period before the law took effect, a reduction of 73%.

After the new restrictions were enacted, there was an increase in motorists refusing to stop for police. And vehicle thefts jumped.

Last year between Jan. 1 and May 17, 934 people on the state’s highways kept going when troopers tried to pull them over for a traffic stop, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs put out a statement in April saying vehicle thefts had increased 93% since HB 1054 and other police reform laws went into effect.

Rule, who represents the 42nd Legislative District that encompasses much of Whatcom County in northern Washington, spoke about the bipartisan legislation, House Bill 1363 , meant to fix the problem.

“This bill changes the threshold for police to engage in pursuits from probable cause to reasonable suspicion of any criminal offense, provided the safety risks of failing to apprehend or identify the person are considered to be greater than the safety risks of the vehicular pursuits under the circumstances,” she told The Center Square via email.

She provided some more details on the what HB 1363 does.

“It requires the pursuing officer to notify their supervisor, but not to gain permission, which is especially important to small departments like many of ours in the 42nd district,” she explained. “It is not only possible, but imperative that law enforcement have the tools to do their job in keeping us safe, while being responsible and accountable to balance risk of pursuing with the risk to public safety and this bill does both. It is a true bipartisan bill and evidence that when we work together, we can deliver policy that works for all of us.”

Robertson, who has law enforcement experience, agreed.

“As a retired trooper with the Washington State Patrol, I've personally been involved in vehicle pursuits,” he said in a news release . “I've made the decision to safely conduct a pursuit against someone violating the law, and I've also made the decision to end a pursuit out of safety concerns for myself, the traveling public, and our communities. Law enforcement professionals depend on this discretion in split-second decisions.”

He continued, “I'm glad we're finding common ground to correct current statute to allow troopers, deputies, and officers to engage in a vehicular pursuit if there is reasonable suspicion the person in the vehicle has or is committing a crime. Our law enforcement professionals need this discretionary tool put back into their toolbox.”

HB 1363 has been referred to the House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee.

Comments / 12

Ray Budau
3d ago

catch them and charge them attempted murder. automatically get 5 years in prison.

Reply
7
Suz A
3d ago

hell no! get their plates and back off ! Innocent people get killed and mangled daily from police chases....protect the public .What if it was you,wife,child,mom,dad etc getting killed during a pursuit? Protecting innocent people should be first!

Reply(1)
2
Related
Chronicle

Washington State Lawmakers Start Remake of Drug Possession Laws

OLYMPIA — Two proposals emerged this week to update how Washington law deals with possession of illicit drugs, a quandary the state has faced since the Washington Supreme Court struck down the state's drug possession statute as unconstitutional in early 2021. That year, in State v. Blake, the justices...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Washington SB 5032 Would Allow for Expanded DUI Review

More than one DUI related bill has been filed this legislative session. SB 5032 is a new take on a nil that has been introduced, without success, in two previous sessions. 4th District Senator Mike Padden R- Spokane Valley has previously sponsored SB 5054 that would have extended the courts ability to lookback at someone convicted of felony driving under the influence's record to 15 years instead of the current 10 years. SB 5054 passed the Senate in 2021 and 2022, but did not pass the House.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

'Oakley Carlson Act' proposed in Washington Legislature

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Folks gathering to honor missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson this weekend were likely pleased by the recently proposed legislation inspired by her story. The "Oakley Carlson Act" — House Bill 1397 — was written by Rep. Jim Walsh of the 19th District and has been filed in the Washington state 68th legislative session. The bill is aimed to maintain the safety of children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Score

Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State

Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Gov. Inslee endorses bill to lower blood alcohol level in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The number of deadly traffic crashes in Washington soared to a level not seen since 1990, according to Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Preliminary reports show 745 people were killed on the roads in 2022. WTSC said more than half of the deadly crashes involved impairment from drugs...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Cops Want to Endanger Innocent Lives by Making Car Chases Easier

If you watch TV news or consume any local social media about crime in Washington, chances are you’ve seen a video like this, where the cops blame a 2021 law restricting their authority to chase down suspects for a rise in crime. With the State Legislature in session, they’re now making the repeal of those restrictions a top priority.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenbloom sets legislative agenda

(The Center Square) - There's a slew of new legislative priorities for Oregonians to make their acquaintance with this year, introduced at the behest of the state's department of justice, and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Seven bills are included in the 2023 legislative package, ranging in theme from consumer protection to abortion access, among other issues. Taking the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year as a motivating factor, the Reproductive Health and Access to Care bill, not yet formally introduced, would expand access...
OREGON STATE
thereflector.com

Washington State Sheriffs Association denounces governor’s gun control agenda

The Washington State Sheriffs Association last week issued a letter denouncing Gov. Jay Inslee's plan for gun control restrictions in the Evergreen State. The association released the letter days after the governor's State of the State address. The association said Inslee's new restrictions would erode constitutionally protected rights without addressing the root causes of violent crime.
WASHINGTON STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Attempts to abolish tax advisory votes in WA draws resistance

A Washington House committee has scheduled a vote to approve a bill that would eliminate statewide advisory votes on legislative measures that increase taxes. In 2007, Washington voters approved Initiative 960, which requires any tax increase approved by lawmakers, but not by voters, to be subject to a non-binding public advisory vote.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

BREAKING: Judge blocks Illinois' gun ban for more than 860 who sued

(The Center Square) – Enforcement of Illinois’ gun ban has been temporarily suspended for the 860-plus individuals who sued the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the gun and magazine ban into law last week. Tuesday, attorney Thomas DeVore sued in Effingham County state court, arguing the ban is unconstitutional. During an emergency hearing Wednesday, DeVore argued, among other things, that the law violates equal protections by exempting law enforcement officers from the new ban.
ILLINOIS STATE
Tri-City Herald

WA lawmakers are weighing a bottle deposit system to boost recycling. It’s a bad idea | Opinion

Washington invests in recycling. Whether you are putting a plastic bottle or cardboard in the right bin before taking them out to the curb, driving a truck on your recycling route or working in a sorting facility, we are all partners in protecting our planet. Our Legislature is back in session, so we have an opportunity to adopt new strategies to increase our great recycling rate, which is already 50% better than the national average.
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy