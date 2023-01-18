ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas compares poorly in ranking of best states to raise a family

By Carolyn Grindrod | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AVPFN_0kJBnNOd00

(The Center Square) – Arkansas has again been ranked among the worst states in the U.S. to raise a family, a recent study from Wallethub concludes.

The Natural State was ranked 7th worst in the nation for 2022 in terms of its family-friendliness, moving up only one rank from its previous designation as 6th worst state in 2021.

Conducted annually, the Wallethub study scores and ranks all states based on 51 metrics lumped into 5 categories: family fun, health & safety, education & child care, affordability and socio-economics.

Of these categories, Arkansas scored the worst in terms of family fun. The state was ranked 3rd worst, based on its shares of families with young children, number of fun attractions, the number of sports centers for fitness & recreation, and based on the percentage of children who live in neighborhoods that have a nearby playground or park to play in.

Additionally, Arkansas also scored poorly in overall health and safety. The state ranked 45th in the nation for this category and was among the top five worst states for violent crimes per capita (46th in the nation) and infant mortality rates (47th in the nation).

The state received more middle-of-the-road scores for education, affordability and socio-economics. The rate was ranked 28th in terms of education & child care, 34th for affordability and 32nd for socio-economics.

Arkansas’s score for 2022 is only marginally better than the previous year’s rank. For 2021, the state received a national ranking of 45th in the nation, with rankings as 47th in violent crimes per capita, 48th in infant mortality rate, and 39th in median annual family income.

Of the six states bordering Arkansas, all but one were ranked higher than the state. To the west and north of Arkansas, Texas and Missouri received ranks of 26th and 28th in the nation, respectively. Oklahoma to the west was only ranked slightly higher than Arkansas and the 9th worst state, while Louisiana in the south was ranked worse, 4th worst in the nation.

Coming in No. 1, the study indicates that the best state to raise a family in was Massachusetts, while the worst state was noted as Mississippi.

“Not all states are created equal,” the study states. “Some are more conducive to pleasant family life than others.”

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The States With the Loosest Gun Laws

Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Poorest Town in Every State

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year.   Among many findings of the five-year ACS estimates are the U.S.national median household annual income from 2017 through 2021 reached $69,021, […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023

(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
IDAHO STATE
iheart.com

Baby Names That Are Banned in the US

Chances are you want to name your child with special meaning. Well, the government says.."hold my beer". There are a few names in five states that are banned. And each has it's own reasoning. GEORGIA- no uses of symbols in the name. NEW YORK- limits 30 characters for first and...
GEORGIA STATE
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
UTAH STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Has Jesse James Famous Missouri Train Robbery Loot Been Found?

Jesse James is known to have been responsible for a lot of robberies during his era, but the loot he took from a Missouri train is thought to be one of the grandest of them all and it's never been found. Or, has it? There's a new claim that at least some of the gold from the Gads Hill train robbery from January 31, 1874 has been located.
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa

Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
IOWA STATE
Vice

‘Gas Station Heroin’ Was Just Banned in Ohio

Ohio just became the latest state to ban tianeptine, an antidepressant known as “gas station heroin” because it can mimic the effects of opioids and is being sold at gas stations, convenience stores, and online. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing the state’s Board of...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Sanders to freeze state hires and government regulations on first day as Arkansas governor

(The Center Square) - Newly sworn-in Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in her inaugural address Tuesday that she was signing an executive order to freeze new state hires and government regulations. "We are limiting the growth of government before government limits the growth of individual liberty," she said on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock. Sanders also said she would sign an executive order "preventing...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy