Washington ranked 15th best state in the nation for starting a business

(The Center Square) – Starting a business is no easy task, but it’s easier in Washington state than in 35 other states in the U.S. That’s according to a new study from financial website WalletHub, which ranked the Evergreen State No. 15 in its “2023’s Best & Worst States to Start a Business.”

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 27 key indicators of startup success, including accessibility of financing, percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and office-space affordability.

Washington ranked No. 13 for business environment, No. 3 for access to resources, and No. 41 for business costs.

Jill Gonzalez, an analyst with WalletHub, provided some more detail on Washington’s top 20 finish.

“The state registered a more than 16% growth in average business revenues over the past five years, the fourth biggest in the country, has a large share of fast growing firms, and ranked among the top ten in terms of job growth,” she told The Center Square in an email.

The state has a lot going for it in terms of supporting businesses, she said.

“Washington's strongest suit is the access to resources,” Gonzalez explained. “More specifically, the state boasts the largest venture investment amount per capita and a 6.5% growth in working age population – one of the highest nationwide.”

Relying on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the WalletHub study says starting a business is not an easy task, noting about a fifth of all startups usually don’t survive past a year of operation.

The 10 best states to start a business:

1. Utah

2. Florida

3. Texas

4. Colorado

5. Idaho

6. Georgia

7. Arizona

8. Nevada

9. Oklahoma

10. California

The 10 worst states to start a business:

50. Alaska

49. Connecticut

48. West Virginia

47. New Jersey

46. Rhode Island

45. Wyoming

44. Pennsylvania

43. North Dakota

42. Virginia

41. Maryland