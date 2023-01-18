ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Op-Ed: The collusion of popcorn lung and fear

By By Kim Murray | Taxpayers Protection Alliance.
While the popcorn industry and connoisseurs of the salty treat will celebrate National Popcorn Day on January 19th, proponents of tobacco harm reduction (THR) shudder when they hear the word “popcorn,” as vaping products, also known as e-cigarettes, have been falsely associated with a lung condition colloquially termed “popcorn lung.”

A rare lung condition, Bronchiolitis obliterans, affects the small airways. The condition was nicknamed “popcorn lung” after eight former employees of a microwave popcorn factory were diagnosed with fixed obstructive lung disease. Diacetyl, a flavoring agent that gives foods and other products a buttery flavor, was identified as a potential cause. Bronchiolitis obliterans, which can occur after exposure to some chemical agents, has been found in lung transplant patients, and is sometimes an effect of a viral infection.

Diacetyl can be found in many brands of combustible cigarettes and in a small percentage of the liquids used in vaping products. People who smoke are exposed to as much as 750 times more diacetyl than people who vape. Despite this seemingly alarming exposure, there have been zero cases of popcorn lung linked to persons using combustible cigarettes and it is not considered a smoking-related disease by public health authorities.

And, strangely, people who smoke might be at a lower risk of being afflicted with bronchiolitis obliterans because of diacetyl exposure. A search on Google for the keywords “smoking popcorn lung” shows many results about vaping, not smoking. There is no alarm sounded for people who smoke of any potential risk of this mysterious illness. These are seemingly strange results when the amount of diacetyl in combustible products is much higher than the levels in non-combustible products.

Like smoking, there have been no known cases of popcorn lung in people who vape. Yet, the headlines fail to inform the public of the comparison between smoking and vaping or that neither is known to cause popcorn lung. Since 2015, the media has warned consumers of the non-existent potential of getting popcorn lung from vaping, creating a false panic that undermines the public's knowledge of safer alternatives to smoking and leading to poor public health outcomes.

Opponents of THR, lawmakers and misinformed public health groups continue to perpetuate the popcorn lung myth. The American Lung Association claims they are “here to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease” while misleading the public about vaping and popcorn lung. U.S. Sens. Shaheen and Durbin have incorrectly told the public that vaping can cause popcorn lung.

A paper published in the International Journal of Advance Research in Medical Surgical Nursing falsely claims that e-cigarettes can cause popcorn lung disease. There are instances of doctors claiming there is a link between vaping and popcorn lung. Even state health departments insist on perpetuating the popcorn lung myth. Unfortunately, it appears as though the public cannot trust an esteemed facility like John Hopkins for accurate information as they also spread the popcorn lung fallacy.

Nora Volkow, director of the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse, also mistakenly warned the public of this vaping illness that has not happened. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which bears the responsibility for the regulation of all products containing nicotine, is guilty of misleading the public about vaping and popcorn lung. Popcorn lung was also alluded to in the US Surgeon General’s 2016 report on e-cigarette use by youth and young adults.

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it,” is a well-known phrase. Unfortunately, lies can be as harmful as smoking. President Joe Biden has remarked repeatedly on the importance of following the science. That mantra should include tools that can reduce the public health burden of people smoking tobacco. Unfortunately, public health leaders continue using lies and fear to shape public health decisions. Leaders should instead be focused on the truth so that Americans can make their own informed choices.

In 2017, researchers published a three-and-a-half-year observational study of e-cigarette users who had never smoked. The researchers found no symptoms consistent with early signs of bronchiolitis obliterans. And, Cancer Research UK has stated that the use of e-cigarettes does not cause popcorn lung. Getting popcorn lung from vaping is a myth that was debunked years ago. Unfortunately, it is a harmful form of fake news that insists on popping up repeatedly.

Fear mongering may cause people who can’t quit smoking to avoid switching to safer products like electronic nicotine delivery systems. Over half of the people who smoke will die from smoking-related causes. Fear belongs in a horror movie while viewers enjoy a bowl of popcorn. The only fear that people who smoke or vape should have of popcorn is getting the hulls stuck in their teeth.

