Steven Spielberg joins actor Gabriel LaBelle at London premiere of The Fabelmans

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Steven Spielberg looked in good spirits as he attended the London premiere of his film The Fabelmans at The Curzon Mayfair on Wednesday.

The director, 76, was joined on the red carpet by the film's star Gabriel LaBelle who plays a young alter ego of Steven's in the semi-autobiographical flick.

Steven cut a dapper figure for the screening, wearing a black suit with a matching coat and a lilac shirt.

Also in attendance at the event was actress Susan Lynch who donned a black silk jacket with a red floral detail and woolly embellishment.

The star also sported a pair of black trousers which she paired with red heels as she posed next to her son Hardy.

Lauren Laverne wrapped up in a red coat which she wore with a matching dress with a sheer detail.

The garment also featured a high collar while Lauren paired it with black boots and matching gloves.

Actor Julian Glover was another famous face at the event, attending alongside his wife Isla Blair.

The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical film. It details the dissolution of the marriage of Mitzi (Michelle Williams) and Burt Fabelman (Paul Dano) as seen through the eyes of Spielberg's surrogate, played by Gabriel.

The director's alter ego alter ego in the film is Sammy Fabelman, the firstborn child and only son of Burt and Mitzi, who, in turn, are thinly disguised versions of Spielberg's own parents: Arnold Spielberg and his wife Leah.

The film opens with Sammy being taken by his parents to the pictures for the first time.

This dramatises a real moment in Spielberg’s boyhood: one that began his lifelong obsession with film.

Spielberg won the Best Director Golden Globe — his ninth overall — for the film last week at the 80th annual Golden Globes.

The Fabelmans also won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Drama.

Steven recently shared that his fears over the Covid-19 pandemic inspired him to make the film.

He said: 'I was terrified this was an end-of-days, and epic-level event, I mean an extinction-level event, that was happening to the world.'

The filmmaker added that his fear made him decide which movie he truly needed to make, in case it would his last one: 'If I got the chance to make one more movie, it was going to be this story.'

