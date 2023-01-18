Read full article on original website
Vidor High School's Jeff Mathews will not return as Pirates head football coach
VIDOR, Texas — Vidor High School’s Jeff Mathews will not return as the school’s athletic director and head football coach after deciding to make a career change. Mathews first season leading the Pirates was in 1999. In that time Vidor advanced to the playoffs nine times and won two district titles.
Washington-Marion boys basketball team suspended after fight with Eunice
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys basketball team has been suspended indefinitely following a fight with Eunice during a Jan. 13 basketball game. Video from the fight appears to show fans entering the court from the stands and joining the fight. Both Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef and Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne also said it appears adult fans joined the fight.
Lake Charles residents react to suspension of Washington-Marion basketball team
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys’ basketball team has been indefinitely suspended after a fight broke out between players, fans, and the other team during a game last week. “I think they should be given as second chance,” Lake Charles resident Kevin James said. “We all deserve...
Teresa Dailey Roy "Teta", 63, Orange
Teresa Dailey Roy "Teta", 63, of Orange, passed away on January 18, 2023, peacefully at home with family. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at MacArthur Heights Baptist Church in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Jay Thomas. Born in Orange, Texas, on December 7,...
Betty Ann Lyons Hogden, 71,West Orange
Betty Ann Lyons Hogden, 71, of West Orange, passed away on January 18, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Orange Train Depot in Orange, Texas. Born in Sugarland, Texas on February 3, 1951, she was the daughter of Clifford “Leon” Lyons and Ann Lee (Lester) Lyons. Betty was a 1969 graduate of Bridge City High School. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and MeMaw, whose sweet spirit and loving personality will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Althea Joyce Angelle, 93, Bridge City
Althea Joyce Angelle, 93, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 18, 2023, peacefully at home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Father Ernie Carpio. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2023, with a recitation of the rosary to follow at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.
New arcade opening in Beaumont
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fans of arcade games ranging from skee-ball, whack-a-mole and Space Invaders to first-person shooters and Mario Kart will enter a gamer’s paradise when they set foot in Beaumont’s newest entertainment venue Main Event. The Texas-based company opened...
Nancy McWhorter, 88, formerly of Bridge City
Nancy was born in Galveston, Texas on April 3, 1935 and passed away on January 2, 2023 in Bossier City, LA. She attended Dickinson High School and after graduation, attended the University of Texas Galveston and received her Nursing Degree in 1956. She retired from Texaco Port Arthur/Port Neches Medical...
Lights, curtains,.........It's showtime in Kirbyville
The second Saturday night of each month finds people flocking to Kirbyville for the monthly Kirbyville Country Music Show. Each month an entertainer of the month is voted on by those in attendance at the Palace Theater owned by the Kirbyville Historical Society. Vondel Bailey is the ramrod of the show and she gathers talent from all across Southeast Texas to come and perform.
2 Livingston men convicted of timber theft in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Livingston men and a third man from Point Blank have been accused of conspiring to steal timber revenue from their employer. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge and was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $102,776 in restitution. Deferred adjudication is a form of probation that allows Major to accept responsibility of the crime without a conviction placed on his record.
See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]
The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
Woodville a natural fit for new business owner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Alyssa Rutty isn’t a newcomer to entrepreneurship. It's been part of her make-up for nearly as long as she can remember. Rutty, who opened My Little Mercantile in Woodville on Dec. 5, grew up in a family of...
Liberty County Judge Knight serving as chair-elect for H-GAC
Liberty County Judge Jay Knight is the new chair-elect for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). Knight, who started his term as chair-elect on Friday, Jan. 20, is the first Liberty County official to serve in this capacity for H-GAC, which serves 13 counties in the greater Houston region. Knight was...
6 dogs dead, 3 injured after kennel catches fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont pet owner is heartbroken after his dog, and several others died in a kennel fire. Hi Tower Boarding Kennel caught fire last Thursday night, killing six dogs and injuring three. Firefighters believe that an indoor chiminea, that was left unattended is to blame according...
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 20, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 20, 2023. Jerraonte Dominique Dwayne Stewart, 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet. Theresa Hewett Hebert, 44, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Jessie Conrad Butts, 21, Lake Charles: Possession...
Woman wounded in early morning shooting outside north Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was wounded in an overnight shooting in the north end of Beaumont early Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Detroit Ave, according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records. Just before 2 a.m. a woman and a friend arrived at her...
Breaking: DPS at the scene of crash on Highway 90 near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County
Highway 90 eastbound near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County in the Beaumont area is reportedly shut down following a crash. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday. DPS and other first responders are at the scene.
See Inside Of The Outlet Mall In Iowa, Louisiana [VIDEO]
If you are from Southwest Louisiana then you know about the outlet mall in Iowa, Louisiana. Some call it the VF Factory outlet mall but when it first opened back in 1988, it was called Factory Stores Of America Outlet Mall. When it open in the late 80s, it was...
DeRidder teen dies in early Friday crash
State Police say the pick-up truck failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
Suspect in church burglary arrested
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – An arrest was made of a suspect in a church burglary, and could face additional charges in several other incidents, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Juan Gabriel Barreda, a 47-year-old Houston man,...
