The Comeback

Dan Orlovsky has strong words for Buccaneers move

It didn’t take long for the NFL world to react to the news that Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be firing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons. Appearing on ESPN’s First Take Thursday morning, former journeyman quarterback and current NFL ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered his reaction to the news that the Buccaneers would be Read more... The post Dan Orlovsky has strong words for Buccaneers move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL insider: Panthers owner David Tepper likely skeptical about trading for Sean Payton

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper knows a good deal when he sees one . . . most of the time. But he might not see one when it comes to the acquisition of Sean Payton. On Thursday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero joined The Rich Eisen Show and talked about the “Push for Payton.” He began, though, by pushing back a bit on the notion that Tepper would do just about anything to reel in the former New Orleans Saints head coach.
Several ex-Broncos are involved in Sunday's NFL playoff games

Several former Denver Broncos will be involved in the NFL’s divisional-round playoff games on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals games will feature five former Broncos. Buffalo will play wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, and quarterback Case Keenum will serve as Josh Allen’s backup. Bills senior offensive assistant Mike Shula served as Denver’s QBs coach from 2020-21.
3 players Nuggets must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Denver Nuggets have been on a tear lately. They have won eight straight games and are now playing their best basketball of the whole season. Denver is currently holding a 32-13 win-loss record, which is the best in the Western Conference. There are many good things about the Nuggets’ current state as a team. However, the front office may be interested to find a deal that benefits the team even more. The Nuggets’ executive office, led by Calvin Booth, has demonstrated that they aren’t sluggish and will act if they believe it would make the squad stronger. As such, here we will look at the players the Nuggets must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, including Ish Smith.
