FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to DenverInna DDenver, CO
Why electric vehicles are practical in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Parking worries expressed about downtown Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Debate, public comment up for council discussion in AuroraDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Saints Say Their Asking Price For Sean Payton, Will The Texans Pay It?
The Buccaneers fired Byron Leftwich, which may suggest they're done with Tom Brady too
One of Tom Brady’s first connections as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer wasn’t with Mike Evans or Chris Godwin. It was with Byron Leftwich, the team’s offensive coordinator and then a rising star as a potential head coach. The two met throughout Brady’s first offseason with the team...
Broncos ready to sign the check on massive Sean Payton asking price
Sean Payton may return to coaching this offseason. If he does, it’s going to take a hefty offer from whichever team wants him. Whichever team hopes to hire Sean Payton needs to make two deals: One with the New Orleans Saints, and one with Payton. The deal with the...
Former NFL linebacker arrested for attacking his neighbor in a dispute over a video game
Chike Okeafor was a ten-year veteran after an amazing career at Purdue. The ten-year vet is now making the funny papers after he attacked his neighbor in a dispute over a video game. According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers took 46-year-old Chikezie “Chike” Okeafor into custody after being called...
Broncos interviewing one of the most exciting, young HC candidates today
There’s a head coaching vacancy in Denver. The Broncos need a new captain of the ship. In San Francisco, they’re still playing football. The 49ers are one of the best teams in football, and they’re still alive in the postseason. The Niners have one of the best...
Coach Prime faces the pain: Deion Sanders' 2023 Colorado football schedule is absolutely brutal
The Colorado Buffaloes went 1-11 last year and fired Karl Dorrell. However, the hire of Deion Sanders has brought this program into a different world of possibility and potential. The Buffs have landed a ton of transfer portal players and high-ranked recruits, and they will be a must-watch for a...
Jason Garrett cites NIL and transfer portal obstacles as reason he backed out of consideration for Stanford job
Jason Garrett revealed his reasoning as to removing himself from consideration
Dan Orlovsky has strong words for Buccaneers move
It didn’t take long for the NFL world to react to the news that Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be firing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons. Appearing on ESPN’s First Take Thursday morning, former journeyman quarterback and current NFL ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered his reaction to the news that the Buccaneers would be Read more... The post Dan Orlovsky has strong words for Buccaneers move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA Executive Says Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Has Caused Chemistry Issues On Warriors
Draymond Green's incident with Jordan Poole has affected the Warriors.
New Titans GM Says Wife Almost Left Him When He Explained His GM Dream
Ran Carthon revealed a humorous story in his introductory press conference on Friday.
NFL insider: Panthers owner David Tepper likely skeptical about trading for Sean Payton
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper knows a good deal when he sees one . . . most of the time. But he might not see one when it comes to the acquisition of Sean Payton. On Thursday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero joined The Rich Eisen Show and talked about the “Push for Payton.” He began, though, by pushing back a bit on the notion that Tepper would do just about anything to reel in the former New Orleans Saints head coach.
Carolina Panthers have been in violation of NFL rules regarding their coaching search
According to CBS Sports writer Jonathan Jones, the Carolina Panthers are in violation of league rules regarding their head coach search. According to the report, not all members of Carolina’s search committee have completed the mandatory inclusive hiring training before beginning the search. According to sources, Nicole Tepper had...
5-star college football transfer Arik Gilbert picks Nebraska
Former five-star recruit and 2023 college football transfer Arik Gilbert has committed to Nebraska for the coming season. Who is Arik Gilbert? The native of Georgia was a consensus 5-star recruit coming out of Marietta, ranked as the No. 5 overall player nationally and the No. 1 ranked tight end in ...
Several ex-Broncos are involved in Sunday's NFL playoff games
Several former Denver Broncos will be involved in the NFL’s divisional-round playoff games on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals games will feature five former Broncos. Buffalo will play wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, and quarterback Case Keenum will serve as Josh Allen’s backup. Bills senior offensive assistant Mike Shula served as Denver’s QBs coach from 2020-21.
3 players Nuggets must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Denver Nuggets have been on a tear lately. They have won eight straight games and are now playing their best basketball of the whole season. Denver is currently holding a 32-13 win-loss record, which is the best in the Western Conference. There are many good things about the Nuggets’ current state as a team. However, the front office may be interested to find a deal that benefits the team even more. The Nuggets’ executive office, led by Calvin Booth, has demonstrated that they aren’t sluggish and will act if they believe it would make the squad stronger. As such, here we will look at the players the Nuggets must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, including Ish Smith.
