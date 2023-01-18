Read full article on original website
Man hospitalized following shooting in Gaines Township
A 22-year-old man is in the hospital following an early Saturday morning shooting in Gaines Township.
wtvbam.com
Three men arrested in Marshall after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Three men were arrested on Thursday in Marshall after they allegedly thought they were chatting with 14-year-old children on social media and were actually communicating with police officers. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department said the arrests came as part of an investigation involving their human...
go955.com
Lansing man accused in fatal Kalamazoo shooting last November headed to trial
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Lansing man will stand trial for open murder and gun charges in the shooting death of a Kalamazoo man last November. 29-year-old Damien Lang was ordered to stand trial Wednesday by a judge in Kalamazoo County District Court in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bryce Salter.
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A man was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
WWMTCw
Paramedic describes 115 mph drunk driver crash as 'very gruesome scene'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — First responders described the aftermath of a 2021 crash that killed a Kalamazoo County elderly couple one of the most horrific sights they've seen. Paramedics and crash scene investigators testified Friday in the trial of an accused drunk driver charged with second degree murder in the crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer
New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month.
WWMT
Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
Two people injured in crash on stolen motorcycle in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – Two people were injured in a crash on a stolen motorcycle Friday morning. An 18-year-old man was driving a motorcycle around 10:13 a.m., Jan. 20, south on Sharon Avenue at the intersection with East Roosevelt Avenue in Pennfield Township, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said.
WWMTCw
Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
wkzo.com
Two separate shooting incidents lead to two arrests in Kalamazoo Tuesday night
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 22-year-old Kalamazoo woman is facing felonious assault and weapons charges after allegedly shooting at people in the 1000 block of Interfaith Blvd Tuesday night. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called out around 11:30 p.m. On scene officers located an apartment that...
Key hearing pushed back for Holland mom facing charges in crash that killed her 3 sons
HOLLAND, Michigan — Leticia Gonzales was expected in court today for a key hearing which will determine if she is heading to trial in the death of her 3 children. Instead, Gonzales' preliminary hearing in the 58th District Court in Holland was adjourned Thursday and has been rescheduled for Feb. 2, which is nearly a year after the Feb. 17th crash that killed her three children all under the age of 5.
KDPS: 1 arrested after standoff
One person was arrested after allegedly shooting at people in Kalamazoo Tuesday night.
Thieves who stole dog from Potterville family caught on camera
A family is searching for their dog after it was stolen, and they managed to catch the the thieves in action on camera
Fox17
I-94 reopens after Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday. The closure affected three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74 and lasted for about an hour, dispatchers say. Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route until the lanes reopened. Follow FOX 17: Facebook...
18-year-old arrested after several Kalamazoo homes hit by gunfire
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested an 18-year-old after reports of several homes hit by gunfire.
hillsdalecollegian.com
State troopers arrest suspect in local drive-by shooting
Michigan State Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another driver in Jefferson Township on the night of Jan. 4. Matthew Christopher Mosby, 30, is facing four charges related to the incident, according to JailTracker. He was arraigned on Jan. 6. According to an MSP news release, Jackson...
1 hurt in Wyoming shooting
One person was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Wyoming.
abc57.com
Buchanan City Police Department investigating multiple breaking-and-entering vehicle reports
BUCHANAN, Mich. -- Police have been investigating numerous breaking-and-entering vehicle reports throughout the city of Buchanan over the past few days, according to the Buchanan City Police Department. Police encourage Buchanan residents to lock their vehicles overnight and to report any instances of breaking-and-entering that occur. They also ask that...
WWMTCw
Motorcyclist, passenger hospitalized after crashing into pickup truck
PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man and a woman riding together on a motorcycle were hospitalized after crashing into a pickup truck in Pennfield Township Friday morning. The crash happened on East Roosevelt Avenue near Sharon Avenue at 10:13 a.m. when a 18-year-old motorcyclist failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a pickup truck traveling east on East Roosevelt Avenue, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
Eaton County cat owners outraged after discovering their pet was shot in the face
A cat was shot in the face and left for dead, and now people are searching for the shooter.
