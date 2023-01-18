ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMTCw

Paramedic describes 115 mph drunk driver crash as 'very gruesome scene'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — First responders described the aftermath of a 2021 crash that killed a Kalamazoo County elderly couple one of the most horrific sights they've seen. Paramedics and crash scene investigators testified Friday in the trial of an accused drunk driver charged with second degree murder in the crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Key hearing pushed back for Holland mom facing charges in crash that killed her 3 sons

HOLLAND, Michigan — Leticia Gonzales was expected in court today for a key hearing which will determine if she is heading to trial in the death of her 3 children. Instead, Gonzales' preliminary hearing in the 58th District Court in Holland was adjourned Thursday and has been rescheduled for Feb. 2, which is nearly a year after the Feb. 17th crash that killed her three children all under the age of 5.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

I-94 reopens after Kalamazoo County crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday. The closure affected three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74 and lasted for about an hour, dispatchers say. Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route until the lanes reopened. Follow FOX 17: Facebook...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

State troopers arrest suspect in local drive-by shooting

Michigan State Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another driver in Jefferson Township on the night of Jan. 4. Matthew Christopher Mosby, 30, is facing four charges related to the incident, according to JailTracker. He was arraigned on Jan. 6. According to an MSP news release, Jackson...
HILLSDALE, MI
WWMTCw

Motorcyclist, passenger hospitalized after crashing into pickup truck

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man and a woman riding together on a motorcycle were hospitalized after crashing into a pickup truck in Pennfield Township Friday morning. The crash happened on East Roosevelt Avenue near Sharon Avenue at 10:13 a.m. when a 18-year-old motorcyclist failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a pickup truck traveling east on East Roosevelt Avenue, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

