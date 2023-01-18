ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NHL

Penguins Announce Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

2023 NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners unveiled

The forwards ranked second and fourth in the NHL in scoring (Draisaitl, 70; Pastrnak, 63) behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (84) entering Thursday. The All-Star Fan Vote determined the final three players (two skaters, one goalie) for each of the four divisions: the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific. The initial rosters were selected by the NHL hockey operations department, which chose one player from each of the 32 NHL teams and were revealed Jan. 5. The final 12 players were announced Thursday.
NHL

Pacioretty Suffers Torn Achilles

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that forward Max Pacioretty suffered a torn Achilles in the third period of the Hurricanes' 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Pacioretty has been placed on injured reserve. Pacioretty, 34,...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

BLOG: Kurashev Continues to Build Point Production

The 23-year-old forward produced five points (3G, 2A) in his last five games. In his last five games, Philipp Kurashev has produced five points (3G, 2A) after a low point production throughout the months of November and December. Kurshev produced a career-high three points (1G, 2A) during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Caps Visit Vegas

Washington's three-game trip out west continues on Saturday night in Vegas when the Caps go up against the Golden Knights in the middle match of the trip. The Caps started out the trip in James Brown fashion, on the good foot, with a 4-0 whitewash of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Tempe's Mullett Arena.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Avalanche

Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 23 (4-3 W @ COL), Jan. 5 (4-2 W vs COL) and Jan. 20 (home). The Canucks are 40-31-11-1 against Colorado, including a 24-12-6-0 record at home. Vancouver is 6-2-2 in their last 10 games...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 19

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Thursday morning ahead of their matchup with the Panthers. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, January 19. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 56 -...
NHL

Projected Lineup: Wild at Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. - Minnesota heads to Florida to face off against the Panthers at 5 p.m. at FLA Live Arena. The following is a projection and is subject to change:. Marcus Foligno - Joel Eriksson Ek - Jordan Greenway. Brandon Duhaime - Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves. Defense. Jake Middleton...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. LIGHTNING

FLAMES (21-16-9) vs. LIGHTNING (29-14-1) 1 p.m. MT | TV: CBC, Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (41) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (65) Goals - Brayden Point...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Nyquist, Blue Jackets rally past Sharks to end skid

COLUMBUS -- Gustav Nyquist broke a tie in the third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to defeat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. Nyquist, Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine each had a goal and an assist, and Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg each had two assists for the Blue Jackets (14-30-2), who ended a three-game losing streak. Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Sharks Celebrate Lunar New Year

The Sharks rang in the Lunar New Year early with a win on Wednesday night at SAP Center!. While Lunar New Year falls on Sunday, January 22, the Sharks celebrated at home a little prematurely before their long road trip. This was the first year the Sharks celebrated Lunar New...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Bergeron Battles Through as Bruins Win in New York

NEW YORK - David Pastrnak thought it was a joke. When Taylor Hall tapped him and told him that Patrice Bergeron had returned to the bench, Pastrnak didn't even bother to turnaround. "[Wednesday night] was not a great moment sitting on the bench when you know he had to leave,"...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Recap: Tough Third Period Sinks Ducks in 6-3 Loss to Sabres

The loss dropped Anaheim to 1-2-1 on its six-game road trip and 13-29-5 on the season. Zegras scored twice in the second period, erasing Buffalo's 2-0 lead, and added an assist for his fifth career three-point performance. The 21-year-old Zegras now leads the Ducks in scoring (17-23=40) and goals this season.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Sabres establish Ryan Miller Legacy Fund to support Courage of Carly Fund

This gift from the Sabres grow year over year through support from the team, players and staff, and fans. Ryan Miller's on-ice contributions to the Buffalo Sabres organization include saves and statistics that made him a fan favorite, but his connection to the people of Buffalo solidified his stance as a true Hall of Famer.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Hurricanes' Aho scores twice against Islanders' Aho

Unrelated players of same name battle each other on Saturday. Sebastian Aho deflects the puck off Islanders' Sebastian Aho's skate and into the net to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead. 00:40 •. From one Aho to another. Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho scored twice against New York Islanders defenseman...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Coach's Challenge: NSH @ STL - 2:03 of the First Period

Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Nashville. Explanation: Video review determined Nashville's Jeremy Lauzon impaired Jordan Binnington's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.3, "If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL

Recap: Canes Score Five Consecutive To Beat Wild

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes earned a quality win on Thursday, taking a 5-2 victory from the Minnesota Wild. Returning to game action for the first time in four days, the Canes squandered a big opportunity to take control of the contest in the first period. Gifted three power play opportunities, the home side went 0/3, overcomplicating their efforts and struggling to hit the net.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Preds Foundation, SmileDirectClub Award SuperGrant to YAIPak

SuperGrant Will Be Presented Saturday Prior to the Predators' Game vs. the Los Angeles Kings. Nashville, Tenn. (January 21, 2023) - The Nashville Predators Foundation and SmileDirectClub announced today that YAIPak, a mobile crisis response program, will be presented with a SuperGrant totaling $35,500 tonight as the Predators host the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena. The SuperGrant will cover the cost of pallet shelving and the purchase of a forklift to increase storage capacity and better manage supplies.
NASHVILLE, TN

