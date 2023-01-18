Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners unveiled
The forwards ranked second and fourth in the NHL in scoring (Draisaitl, 70; Pastrnak, 63) behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (84) entering Thursday. The All-Star Fan Vote determined the final three players (two skaters, one goalie) for each of the four divisions: the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific. The initial rosters were selected by the NHL hockey operations department, which chose one player from each of the 32 NHL teams and were revealed Jan. 5. The final 12 players were announced Thursday.
NHL
Pacioretty Suffers Torn Achilles
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that forward Max Pacioretty suffered a torn Achilles in the third period of the Hurricanes' 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Pacioretty has been placed on injured reserve. Pacioretty, 34,...
Gaudreau poised for 'completely different experience' in Calgary with Blue Jackets
CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau kept Calgary Flames fans on the edges of their seats last year at Scotiabank Saddledome. Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm formed one of the top forward lines in the NHL during a memorable regular season and Calgary basked in it while feeling the heat of their arena's pyrotechnic...
NHL
BLOG: Kurashev Continues to Build Point Production
The 23-year-old forward produced five points (3G, 2A) in his last five games. In his last five games, Philipp Kurashev has produced five points (3G, 2A) after a low point production throughout the months of November and December. Kurshev produced a career-high three points (1G, 2A) during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime...
NHL
Caps Visit Vegas
Washington's three-game trip out west continues on Saturday night in Vegas when the Caps go up against the Golden Knights in the middle match of the trip. The Caps started out the trip in James Brown fashion, on the good foot, with a 4-0 whitewash of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Tempe's Mullett Arena.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Avalanche
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 23 (4-3 W @ COL), Jan. 5 (4-2 W vs COL) and Jan. 20 (home). The Canucks are 40-31-11-1 against Colorado, including a 24-12-6-0 record at home. Vancouver is 6-2-2 in their last 10 games...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 19
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Thursday morning ahead of their matchup with the Panthers. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, January 19. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 56 -...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Wild at Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. - Minnesota heads to Florida to face off against the Panthers at 5 p.m. at FLA Live Arena. The following is a projection and is subject to change:. Marcus Foligno - Joel Eriksson Ek - Jordan Greenway. Brandon Duhaime - Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves. Defense. Jake Middleton...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. LIGHTNING
FLAMES (21-16-9) vs. LIGHTNING (29-14-1) 1 p.m. MT | TV: CBC, Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (41) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (65) Goals - Brayden Point...
NHL
Nyquist, Blue Jackets rally past Sharks to end skid
COLUMBUS -- Gustav Nyquist broke a tie in the third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to defeat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. Nyquist, Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine each had a goal and an assist, and Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg each had two assists for the Blue Jackets (14-30-2), who ended a three-game losing streak. Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves.
NHL
Sharks Celebrate Lunar New Year
The Sharks rang in the Lunar New Year early with a win on Wednesday night at SAP Center!. While Lunar New Year falls on Sunday, January 22, the Sharks celebrated at home a little prematurely before their long road trip. This was the first year the Sharks celebrated Lunar New...
NHL
Bergeron Battles Through as Bruins Win in New York
NEW YORK - David Pastrnak thought it was a joke. When Taylor Hall tapped him and told him that Patrice Bergeron had returned to the bench, Pastrnak didn't even bother to turnaround. "[Wednesday night] was not a great moment sitting on the bench when you know he had to leave,"...
NHL
Postgame Report | Krebs, Olofsson each score a pair in win over Ducks
Don Granato rattled off the names of three players who dealt with various forms of adversity this season, all of whom were difference makers for the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Victor Olofsson scored two goals in a span of 15 games from late November...
NHL
Recap: Tough Third Period Sinks Ducks in 6-3 Loss to Sabres
The loss dropped Anaheim to 1-2-1 on its six-game road trip and 13-29-5 on the season. Zegras scored twice in the second period, erasing Buffalo's 2-0 lead, and added an assist for his fifth career three-point performance. The 21-year-old Zegras now leads the Ducks in scoring (17-23=40) and goals this season.
NHL
Sabres establish Ryan Miller Legacy Fund to support Courage of Carly Fund
This gift from the Sabres grow year over year through support from the team, players and staff, and fans. Ryan Miller's on-ice contributions to the Buffalo Sabres organization include saves and statistics that made him a fan favorite, but his connection to the people of Buffalo solidified his stance as a true Hall of Famer.
NHL
Hurricanes' Aho scores twice against Islanders' Aho
Unrelated players of same name battle each other on Saturday. Sebastian Aho deflects the puck off Islanders' Sebastian Aho's skate and into the net to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead. 00:40 •. From one Aho to another. Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho scored twice against New York Islanders defenseman...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: NSH @ STL - 2:03 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Nashville. Explanation: Video review determined Nashville's Jeremy Lauzon impaired Jordan Binnington's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.3, "If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
Recap: Canes Score Five Consecutive To Beat Wild
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes earned a quality win on Thursday, taking a 5-2 victory from the Minnesota Wild. Returning to game action for the first time in four days, the Canes squandered a big opportunity to take control of the contest in the first period. Gifted three power play opportunities, the home side went 0/3, overcomplicating their efforts and struggling to hit the net.
NHL
Preds Foundation, SmileDirectClub Award SuperGrant to YAIPak
SuperGrant Will Be Presented Saturday Prior to the Predators' Game vs. the Los Angeles Kings. Nashville, Tenn. (January 21, 2023) - The Nashville Predators Foundation and SmileDirectClub announced today that YAIPak, a mobile crisis response program, will be presented with a SuperGrant totaling $35,500 tonight as the Predators host the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena. The SuperGrant will cover the cost of pallet shelving and the purchase of a forklift to increase storage capacity and better manage supplies.
